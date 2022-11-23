Global e-Signature Market Analysis Report 2022: A $12.72 Billion Market by 2030 - Potential of Untapped Markets Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global e-Signature Market Size and Share Analysis by Component, Deployment Type, Type, Use Case, Vertical - Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, the value of the worldwide electronic signature market was $1,527.7 million, and it will reach $12,721.5 million by 2030, experiencing mammoth growth of around 27% due torising security concerns across companies, increasing support from governments for digitization, and surging acceptance of advanced technologies in emerging economies, including China, India, and Brazil.



In 2021, software sales generate in excess of 40% e-signature market revenue. The trend will remain unchanged in the near future owing to the snowballing use of cloud-based e-signature solutions with innovative encryption features for ensuring secure communication and sharing digital documents. The acceptance of cloud-based e-signatures in companies for the management and protection of important data is essentially pushing the market on the path to prosperity.



Government agencies make use of e-signatures for decreasing the risk of forgeries and increasing the trust of the general public in private documentation. Governments around the world, particularly in Europe and North America, have been inspiring administrations for the acceptance of these solutions, to drive security and efficiency in their processes. At present, there are more than 75 countries that recognize the legality of e-signatures.



The European e-signature market is quickly growing because of the promising government regulations and laws, increase in the volume of online documentation processes, and cost-effectiveness of these signatures. Additionally, corporations in Europe are adopting hybrid and remote working models, which are correspondingly increasing the demand for e-signatures. As per statistics, more than 80% of the European business stalwarts are of the opinion that hybrid work models are more profitable.



The BFSI sector's revenue contribution to the e-signature market stands at over 30% of the worldwide total. The acceptance of internet banking, mobile banking, and stock marketing has dramatically increased. Through business applications that are customer-centric, BFSI companies focus on understanding the behavior, choices, and preferences of consumers. These solutions give strong security, manage regulatory compliances, and protect identities. They also help BFSI firms in the simplification of business procedures, by providing improved security and quicker onboarding of consumers.



The utilization of e-signatures in the IT departments of public and private companies betters the security of all IT-related errands. These solutions improve the efficiency of an organization, chiefly in its contractual procedures. For telecom corporations operating multiple branches and those that need to retain contracts for future use, a lot of savings can be made by the adoption of e-signatures, as they can help in reducing the use of paper and printing inks and decreasing storage expenses.



Market Dynamics

Trends

Growing adoption of signature pads

Increasing adoption of e-signature solutions based on SaaS delivery model

Rising use of e-signatures in healthcare sector

Drivers

Increasing demand for security, workflow efficiency, and supply chain enhancement in corporate sector

Requirement of security solutions amidst pandemic and remote working environment

Government support encouraging e-signature adoption

Increasing online documentation processes

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

High cost of e-signature licensing and availability of conventional alternatives

Lack of cross border standardization in terms of directives and laws for e-signatures

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Potential of untapped markets

Growing e-business across the globe

Impact of COVID-19

Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Impact on e-Signature Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Hardware

Service

Managed

Professional

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Type

Username and PIN

Signature pad at POS

Clickwrap

Voice signature

Others

By Use Case

Unmediated

Mediated

Third party

Internal

By Vertical

Government

BFSI

IT & telecom

Healthcare

Legal

Others

Company Profiles

Entrust Corporation

RPost Communications Limited

Sertifi Inc.

THALES

Docusign Inc.

SIGNiX Inc.

AssureSign LLC

Adobe Inc.

Ascertia Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

OneSpan Inc.

Secured Signing Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifynm

