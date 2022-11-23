Dry Eye Market Size to hit US$ 8.92 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Dry Eye Market by Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Topical Corticosteroids, Artificial Tears, Oral Omega Supplements, and Others), by Disease Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome and Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the dry eye market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to reach US$ 8.92 Billion by 2030. Owing to technological advancements and the development of novel diagnostic tools and the increasing burden of dry eye disease.

Market Drivers

The increase in the prevalence of dry eye-related diseases may be attributed to a number of causes, including ageing, a decline in supporting hormones, systemic inflammatory diseases, ocular surface diseases, or procedures that disrupt the cholinergic neurons that promote tear secretion. According to a December 2021 article titled "Estimated Annual Economic Burden of Dry Eye Disease Based on a Multi-Center Analysis in China: A Retrospective Study," DED is now the fifth most common ocular condition in women and the ninth most common in men in the United States among those who need eye care. Additionally, a survey titled "Patient-Reported Burden of Dry Eye Disease in the United States: Results of an Online Cross-Sectional Survey" that was published by the American Journal of Ophthalmology in August 2020 revealed that DED prevalence in the United States ranges from 5% to 15% and rises with age. As a result, it is projected that DED will fuel the country's market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global dry eye market has been segmented into:

Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Topical Corticosteroids

Artificial Tears

Oral Omega Supplements

Others

The anti- inflammatory agents dominated the segment during forecast period. Anti-inflammatory medications have been increasingly popular as a dry eye condition treatment over time. Anti-inflammatory medication research activities are expanding significantly, which will ultimately result in more novel treatments being developed. These factors will have a significant impact on how quickly the market for dry eye illness grows. In terms of revenue and demand, the anti-inflammatory medicine section is anticipated to be dominant, while the artificial tears segment could become the second-largest growth-contributing segment. Artificial tears, often known as lubricating eye drops, aid in the tear film's ability to adequately shield the surface of the eyes. Because they contain less ingredients and could be advised for persons with severe to moderate dry eyes, preservative-free eye drops have gained popularity.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global dry eye market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The majority of the revenue generated from North America due to the high prevalence of dry eye conditions and the accessibility of treatments there. People of all ages might be found residing in this multi-screen society. Less blinking from using a computer or other digital screen may add to the symptoms of dry eye disease (DED), raising the need for better and more potent treatments. This is predicted to drive growth in the North American market under study. Additionally, the market is rising due to the region's ageing population, which is more susceptible to DED and other ocular illnesses. For instance, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) of the United States reported in May 2021 that there were approximately 54.1 million Americans aged 65 and older living in the nation in 2019, making up roughly 16% of the total population and projected to rise to 21.6% of the population by 2040. Therefore, during the course of the projected period in North America, these factors are anticipated to spur market expansion for dry eye disease.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dry eye market are:

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Akron, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Medicom Healthcare Ltd

OASIS Medical

Lupin Limited

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Sentiss Pharma Private Limited

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

