The valve positioner market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 2.4 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

Market for water and wastewater treatment industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The water & wastewater treatment industry includes water supply, wastewater management, and water treatment plants.Effective management and supply of water have become necessary as water is a scarce resource.



In the water & wastewater treatment industry, water hammer issue always occurs in pumping system or steam systems which can lead to pipe breakage, equipment damage, or even total system failure.Therefore, water hammer issue impacts the process of pumping system and results in complete failure of the whole pumping system and adds to repair cost or replacement of the pumping system.



Valve positioners offer a broad range of solutions and support to industrial users.They also help plants to increase energy efficiency, monitor quality and meet the changing environmental regulations.



Pneumatic and digital valve positioners are widely used for water management.



Asia Pacific to offer significant growth opportunities for valve positioner market between 2022 and 2027.

Asia Pacific consists of some of the fastest-growing economies, such as China and India.Owing to the increasing urban population, which resulted in water scarcity, there is a high demand for new and improved wastewater treatment systems.



Similarly, growing population, increasing standards of living, and developing economies have led to the rising demand for energy in Asia Pacific.The increasing demand for electricity would lead to the development of the energy sector, which includes oil & gas, and power.



This, in turn, would generate a demand for valve automation solutions, such as digital positioners, in the region.

The report profiles key players in the valve positioner market with their respective market ranking analyses. Prominent players profiled in this report are Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Flowserve Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), SMC (Japan), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Baker Hughes Company (US), Rotork plc (UK), Valmet (Finland). Samson AG (Germany), VRG Controls (US), Festo Inc. (Germany), Badger Meter, Inc. (US), ControlAir (US), Crane Co. (US), Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), GEMU Group (Germany), Dwyer Instruments LTD (US), Valve Related Controls, Inc (US), Power-Genex Ltd. (South Korea), Val Controls (Denmark), Bray International (US), Nihon KOSO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Spirax-Sarco Limited (UK).



