Advanced Genomics Market Research Report 2022: Key Disruptive Forces to Transform Health and Wellness

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Genomics - Key Disruptive Forces to Transform Health and Wellness" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advances in genomics, simply put the study of an organism's genetic material for applications, have revolutionized approaches to healthcare and precision medicine to give rise to innovations such as personalized medicine, drug discovery, and diagnosing genetic diseases, among others.

Using the publisher's Technology Foresights model, this FutureTech Series report categorizes 30+ disruptive forces in genomics as emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas based on their rate of growth in innovation.

It also casts light on key market activities in emerging innovation areas, such as Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapy, nanopore sequencing, comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), and genetic data encryption on the patent grants, key geographies, major players, and recent developments.

The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these innovation areas can help transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.



Genomics major drivers, impact, top sectors impacted by genomics, select innovation areas in genomics and their leading patent filers, and the disruptive potential of eight innovation areas as highlighted by patent trends, innovation drivers, recent developments, partnerships, and forecast for genomics.



Scope

Key disruptive forces in genomics - presents the major drivers, impact, top sectors impacted by genomics, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in genomics.

Emerging innovation areas - overview of select emerging innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, partnerships, and disruptive startups.

Outlook - Genomics technology innovation intensity (TII) forecast till 2025 vs an average of 35 trending technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Disruptive forces in genomics

Major drivers and impact

Genomics theme exposure by sectors

Emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas

Definitions and trends of select innovation areas

2. Emerging innovation areas

Nanopore sequencing

Single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing

Non-coding DNA/RNA therapy

Comparative genomic hybridization (CGH)

Nanoball sequencing

Single molecule sequencing

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapy

Genetic data encryption

3. Outlook

Genomics technology innovation intensity (TII) forecast vs the average of 35 trending technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcdxse