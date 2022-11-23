Advanced Genomics Market Research Report 2022: Key Disruptive Forces to Transform Health and Wellness

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Genomics - Key Disruptive Forces to Transform Health and Wellness" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advances in genomics, simply put the study of an organism's genetic material for applications, have revolutionized approaches to healthcare and precision medicine to give rise to innovations such as personalized medicine, drug discovery, and diagnosing genetic diseases, among others.
Using the publisher's Technology Foresights model, this FutureTech Series report categorizes 30+ disruptive forces in genomics as emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas based on their rate of growth in innovation.
It also casts light on key market activities in emerging innovation areas, such as Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapy, nanopore sequencing, comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), and genetic data encryption on the patent grants, key geographies, major players, and recent developments.
The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these innovation areas can help transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Genomics major drivers, impact, top sectors impacted by genomics, select innovation areas in genomics and their leading patent filers, and the disruptive potential of eight innovation areas as highlighted by patent trends, innovation drivers, recent developments, partnerships, and forecast for genomics.
Scope
- Key disruptive forces in genomics - presents the major drivers, impact, top sectors impacted by genomics, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in genomics.
- Emerging innovation areas - overview of select emerging innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, partnerships, and disruptive startups.
- Outlook - Genomics technology innovation intensity (TII) forecast till 2025 vs an average of 35 trending technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Disruptive forces in genomics
- Major drivers and impact
- Genomics theme exposure by sectors
- Emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas
- Definitions and trends of select innovation areas
2. Emerging innovation areas
- Nanopore sequencing
- Single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing
- Non-coding DNA/RNA therapy
- Comparative genomic hybridization (CGH)
- Nanoball sequencing
- Single molecule sequencing
- Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapy
- Genetic data encryption
3. Outlook
- Genomics technology innovation intensity (TII) forecast vs the average of 35 trending technologies
Companies Mentioned
- 10X Genomics
- Access
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agilent Technologies
- Annogen
- Ascus Bioscience
- Bayer
- BGI Group
- BioNTech
- bluebird bio
- Bluestar Genomics
- BostonGene
- Caribou Biosciences
- CD Genomics
- CHUV
- Codexis
- Congenica
- Corteva
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Dovetail Genomics
- Editas Medicine
- EXUMA Biotech
- GeneCrypt
- Genemind
- Genetica
- Genomics England
- GenomSys
- Gritstone Bio
- Guardant Health
- Hamad Bin Khalifa University
- HAYA Therapeutics
- Helix OpCo
- Human Longevity
- IBM
- Ideaya Biosciences
- iLAC
- Illumina
- Immatics
- Inbiomotion
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Johnson & Johnson
- JumpCode Genomics
- KeyGene
- LabCorp
- Legend Biotech
- Macrogen
- Mayo Clinic
- MS Technologies
- NantWorks
- Natera
- Novartis
- Oncorus
- Otsuka
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- PacBio
- PathogenDx
- Personalis
- Philips
- Precision Biosciences
- ProKidney
- Quantum-Si
- Ravel
- Recombinetics
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Robotic Biology Institute
- Roche
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Seqll
- Seven Bridges Genomics
- SNIPR Biome
- SOHO Global Health
- Sophia Genetics
- Stoke Therapeutics
- The Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TwinStrand Biosciences
- Unitec
- XenoTherapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcdxse