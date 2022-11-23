Global Automotive Machine Vision Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Players - CXV Global, Stemmer Imaging, Keyence, Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies, and AlwaysAI

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Machine Vision Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Autonomy, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive machine vision market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the growing automation processes in the automotive industry and rise in demand for quality inspection and automation.

Besides, high production and sales of automobiles and advancements in manufacturing technologies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive machine vision market. Moreover, a surge in demand for application-oriented machine vision systems and the rising adoption of technology in automobiles are propelling the global automotive machine vision market growth.



Machine vision is a computer's ability to see; it makes use of one or more video cameras, analog-to-digital conversion (ADC), and digital signal processing (DSP). The resulting information is sent to a computer or robot controller. The complexity of machine vision is comparable to that of voice recognition.

It is a technology and methods used in industry to provide imaging-based automatic inspection and analysis for applications such as automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance. The use of this technology in automobiles is known as automotive machine vision.



Automotive machine vision technology has been adopted by manufacturing players all over the world due to the benefits of machine vision systems, particularly in areas where redundant tasks, such as inspection, must be performed with precision. Automotive machine vision plays a critical role in high-speed production lines and hazardous environments. Increased productivity, reduced machine downtime, and tight process control are also some advantages of automotive machine vision technology.



In the next five years, the global automotive machine vision market will grow due to increased research and development of self-driving cars. Extensive research is being conducted based on vehicle autonomy for the development of level 4/5 vehicle autonomy for further advancement in self-driving cars. Higher investments in these advancements bolster the global automotive machine's growth.



The global automotive machine vision market can be segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, vehicle autonomy, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on component, the market is differentiated between hardware and software. The hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global automotive machine vision market, owing to the development and adoption of AI-based cameras as they offer safety to the drivers.



Key players operating in the global automotive machine market are CXV Global Ltd., Stemmer Imaging AG, Keyence Corporation, Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies Ltd., AlwaysAI, Inc., among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global automotive machine vision from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive machine vision market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global automotive machine vision market based on component, vehicle type, vehicle automony, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global automotive machine vision market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive machine vision market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive machine vision market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global automotive machine vision market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive machine vision market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive machine vision market.

CXV Global Ltd.

Stemmer Imaging AG

Keyence Corporation

Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies Ltd.

AlwaysAI, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Automotive Machine Vision Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Automotive Machine Vision Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Machine Vision Market, By Vehicle Autonomy:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level4/5

Automotive Machine Vision Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Iran

Egypt

