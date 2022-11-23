Feed Ontario to release its annual Hunger Report on November 28, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario will release the findings of its 2022 Hunger Report on Monday, November 28, 2022.



This year’s report includes a feature that explores why it is harder to escape poverty today than ever before which is leading to the rapid increase in food bank use. The report discusses food bank use over the year as well as a comparative analysis of food bank use from January 1 to September 30, 2022, with that of previous years.

Embargoed copies of the 2022 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 12:01am.

To request an embargoed copy, please email Andrea Waters at andrea@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.



About the Feed Ontario Hunger Report

The Hunger Report is the only comprehensive, province-wide report on hunger and food bank use in Ontario. The report discusses poverty trends and factors driving the continued need for food banks in the province.

The 2022 Hunger Report is available to news media only under an embargo that will end at 12:01am Eastern Time, November 28, 2022.

About Feed Ontario:

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 3 meals to an Ontarian facing hunger.

In 2022, Feed Ontario marks 30 years of feeding communities. While 30 years is a noteworthy milestone, food banks began as a temporary measure. That’s why Feed Ontario’s 30th anniversary is an UnCelebration. Throughout its anniversary year, Feed Ontario will recognize the incredible achievements of Ontario’s food bank network while continuing its work to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at: www.feedontario.ca

