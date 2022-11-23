Krystal Biotech to Present at 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases, announced today that the Company will participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference, which is taking place virtually from November 29-December 1.



Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference and host investor meetings on November 30.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here at 10:30 am ET on Wednesday, November 30 and will be posted on the Investor section of the Company’s website .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The Company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Company is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CONTACT:

Investors and Media

Meg Dodge

Krystal Biotech

mdodge@krystalbio.com

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.



