EV Readiness Index 2022: Traffic Volume, Distances by Mode of Transport, Charging Stations, Fuel Prices, Light Vehicle Sales, Shared Mobility, Production, Vehicle Registrations, Vehicles in Use

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Readiness Index 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The briefing introduces the 2022 Electric Vehicle (EV) Readiness Index which has been produced for 37 countries globally. The index seeks to assess the readiness of each country across four key pillars: Market Maturity, Income and Spending, Infrastructure and Incentives. It provides stakeholders with a more solid understanding of the opportunities and challenges of each market's electric vehicle industry.



The EV Readiness Index 2022 report is designed specifically for stakeholders in the shared mobility and automotive industries. It seeks to provide an in-depth overview of the size, shape and scope of the shared mobility and automotive industries, examining the historic and future market trends.

The report can also provide valuable insights to other industries that bear an indirect influence on the mobility and automotive industries including banks and financial services firms, technology companies, governments, and retailers. Forecasts in the reports are available to 2025.



Product coverage:

Car Traffic Volume

Distances Travelled by Mode of Transport

Electric Charging Stations

Fuel Prices

Light Vehicle Sales

Shared Mobility

Vehicle Production

Vehicle Registrations

Vehicles in Use

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Mobility market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Overview

Key markets

Conclusion

Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br1jw7