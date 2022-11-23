Compliance Expert Plus: Online Grants Management and Compliance Platform with Unlimited Access to Live Webinars

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grants Compliance Expert Plus - Online" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Grants Compliance Expert Plus combines our two most popular subscriptions, the Grants Compliance Expert and Grants Webinar Training Pass, into one, cost-effective compliance solution.

Pair the ongoing support of our online grants management and compliance platform with unlimited access to live webinars.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z30x0n