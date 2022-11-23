New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Nacelle Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364902/?utm_source=GNW

1% until 2032 The segments are linefit, retrofit, and aftermarket.



Linefit accounted for the highest market share, and it is driven by new aircraft delivery.



Demand for retrofit and aftermarket comes from aircraft fleet in service.



Safran is the market leader, followed by Collins Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems.



Safran and Collins Aerospace work closely with the aircraft engine OEMs, such as GE Aviation, and Pratt and Whitney, respectively.



Spirit AeroSystems provides nacelle to the Boeing commercial aircraft platform.



Demand for narrowbody is the highest.



APAC-based airlines generate the highest demand for new aircraft.



The demand for air travel is high in China and India.



To cater to the growing demand for domestic air travel; both countries’ airlines have ordered narrowbody aircraft, which will increase linefit growth opportunities for nacelle suppliers.



Due to weak demand, A380 made its last aircraft delivery in 2021, and the 747 will make its last delivery in 2022. De Havilland Canada halted the production of Dash 8, and Mitsubishi halted its SpaceJet program, which will reduce linefit growth opportunities.



The United States and Europe are restructuring their aircraft fleets by replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones; this will help airlines save on fuel and maintenance costs.



But for the nacelle supplier, it would mean fewer aftermarket opportunities.



The Russo-Ukrainian War also dampened sales of Russian aircraft platform because of stringent sanctions posed by the western world.

