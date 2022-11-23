The Global Mackerel Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mackerel Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364578/?utm_source=GNW

They inhabit temperate and tropical oceans, primarily offshore or along coastlines in the oceanic ecosystem.



Mackerel of a smaller size serve as food for larger predators, such as Atlantic cod and larger mackerel. Flocks of dolphins, sharks, seabirds, whales, and schools of bigger fish like marlin and tuna attack mackerel schools in complex and coordinated ways. Mackerel flesh is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is collected extensively by humans.



Sport fishermen respect the king mackerel’s battling prowess. Mackerel species often have high forked tails and iridescent green-blue stripes that resemble tiger stripes on their backs. Many have restricted distribution areas and reside in geographically distinct populations or fish stocks.



Some populations move in huge groups along the coastline to suitable spawning areas, where they reproduce in relatively shallow water. After spawning, they return to tiny schools to appropriate feeding areas, frequently near an upwelling area. From there, they may migrate to deeper waters offshore and spend the cold months in a state of relative dormancy. Other populations travel over oceans.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



Governments all over the world were placed under lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential precaution to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, residents were urged to remain at home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s severe trade restrictions and lengthy lockdown in several Asian and European nations, the canned mackerel business suffered. Production and packaging of canned mackerel were affected during the lockdown. As a result, there was a massive supply-demand disparity. The market was also impacted by the supply chain disruption and fewer sales.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing popularity of mackerel among middle-class families



Worldwide, the popularity of mackerel in the seafood sector is rising significantly. The need for mackerel is being fueled by people’s growing knowledge of the health effects of including seafood in their diets. Among the many variants of fish products, mackerel is a highly economical fish that can suffice most of the nutrients required for the proper functioning of the human body. The increasing perception of people to consume nutritious meals and protein-rich mackerel in the meal is largely responsible for the growing popularity of fish.



Rising number of pescetarians across the world



Pescetarians, sometimes known as pesco-vegetarians, consume freshwater and saltwater fish, and shellfish, as well as the usual fruits, legumes, eggs, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Pescetarianism has the potential to be an effective ally in the relationship between long-term health and nutrition since it combines the recognized health advantages of a vegetarian lifestyle with the established benefits of fish high in omega-3 fatty acids.



Market Restraining Factors



Difficulties in packaging of mackerel along with easy availability of other fish variants



Products from the fisheries sector, like mackerel, are popular in both developing and developed countries but the limited supply of mackerel in some regions deters many from its consumption. Due to consumers discovering the advantages of including omega-3 oils in their diet, there has been an increase in demand for it. There are a number of areas where the market may be interested but where it is difficult to do business because of erratic trade prohibitions that could be replaced at any time.



Form Outlook



Based on form, the mackerel market is categorized into frozen and canned. The canned form segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the mackerel market in 2021. This is due to the rising need for fish packing and preservation. The fish is heated to maintain its shape before being combined with an airtight container, such as a can. Nowadays, canned Fish is almost equally good as fresh fish. They provide more, heart-healthy fatty acids than fresh fish. These aromatic compounds protect against potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias. They help prevent blood clots from forming inside the arteries and inflammation.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the mackerel market is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience store, online, and others. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment procured the largest revenue share in the mackerel market in 2021. Most people still prefer to buy their groceries, including fish products, from various supermarkets and hypermarkets. People prefer these distribution channels as they satisfy their concerns regarding the freshness of products, availability of discounts, and the option to choose among mackerel products in different packaging and forms.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the mackerel market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the mackerel market in 2021. This is due to the growth of aquaculture and the bulk of fish capture practices in this region. The mackerel market has grown more popular in emerging nations as a result of the fish’s numerous health advantages at a reasonable price. Additionally, this region’s expansive coastal areas and growing population support fish farming and fishing.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thai Union Group PLC, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Mowi ASA, F.C.F. Fishery Co., Ltd. (Bumble Bee Foods, LLC), Siam Canadian Group Limited, Ocean Treasure World Foods Limited, Pinetree Vietnam Co., Ltd., Subo International, VIETOCEAN SEAFOOD VIETNAM and Ocean More Foods Co., Limited.



