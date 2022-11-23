xDSL (Digital Subscriber Line) Telecom Monthly News Service: RDSL, SDSL, VDSL & HDSL

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "XDSL Telecom Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

XDSL NEWS is a monthly newsletter devoted to worldwide developments in digital subscriber line technologies, including XDSL, RDSL, SDSL, VDSL & HDSL.

Many technologies have been developed to increase the bandwidth and capabilities of the telephone network, but the "last mile" remains a bottleneck. With nearly 650 million copper access lines worldwide, there is tremendous potential for a technology that adds megabits of bandwidth to a simple twisted pair telephone line.

XDSL technology can provide that bandwidth and is poised to make a significant impact on the telecommunications market over the next five years. Telephone companies, CAPs, ISPs and other telecom providers are all examining XDSL for a variety of data and video services, making XDSL the most exciting new technology in the market today.

Subjects Covered?

  • Field trials
  • Applications
  • Competition from cable & satellite
  • New products
  • Telco plans
  • Fiber optics
  • Market forecasts
  • Technology developments
  • Wireless
  • Major player strategies
  • Cable modems
  • ISDN

Who should be interested?

  • Telcos
  • Long range planners
  • Equipment suppliers
  • Strategic planners
  • Semiconductor suppliers
  • New product developers
  • Consultants
  • R&D managers
  • CAPs
  • Marketing managers
  • Large users
  • ISPs

Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?

  • Provides analyses of important decisions and developments affecting the market
  • Concentrates information from many sources in one place
  • Provides information not available elsewhere
  • Timely information from sources worldwide
  • Provides an early warning of market opportunities and/or threats
  • Tracks market development on a regular basis
  • Saves time and money in trying to keep up to date
  • Provides a historical record for in-house research

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exqbol

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Magazines and Periodicals
                            
                            
                                Newsletter
                            
                            
                                Telecommunications
                            
                            
                                Telecoms
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data