xDSL (Digital Subscriber Line) Telecom Monthly News Service: RDSL, SDSL, VDSL & HDSL

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "XDSL Telecom Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
XDSL NEWS is a monthly newsletter devoted to worldwide developments in digital subscriber line technologies, including XDSL, RDSL, SDSL, VDSL & HDSL.
Many technologies have been developed to increase the bandwidth and capabilities of the telephone network, but the "last mile" remains a bottleneck. With nearly 650 million copper access lines worldwide, there is tremendous potential for a technology that adds megabits of bandwidth to a simple twisted pair telephone line.
XDSL technology can provide that bandwidth and is poised to make a significant impact on the telecommunications market over the next five years. Telephone companies, CAPs, ISPs and other telecom providers are all examining XDSL for a variety of data and video services, making XDSL the most exciting new technology in the market today.
Subjects Covered?
- Field trials
- Applications
- Competition from cable & satellite
- New products
- Telco plans
- Fiber optics
- Market forecasts
- Technology developments
- Wireless
- Major player strategies
- Cable modems
- ISDN
Who should be interested?
- Telcos
- Long range planners
- Equipment suppliers
- Strategic planners
- Semiconductor suppliers
- New product developers
- Consultants
- R&D managers
- CAPs
- Marketing managers
- Large users
- ISPs
Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?
- Provides analyses of important decisions and developments affecting the market
- Concentrates information from many sources in one place
- Provides information not available elsewhere
- Timely information from sources worldwide
- Provides an early warning of market opportunities and/or threats
- Tracks market development on a regular basis
- Saves time and money in trying to keep up to date
- Provides a historical record for in-house research
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exqbol