Europe Digital Transaction Management Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 27,066.1 Million by 2030 - Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for digital transaction management market is on the rise as businesses look to cut costs and improve efficiency. A recent study by Astute Analytica found that nearly 80% of businesses are planning to increase their use of digital channels by 2025.

Europe is home to some of the world’s most advanced digital economies. These economies are characterized by high levels of access to technology and an interactive digital ecosystem that supports fast, secure, and easy electronic transactions. As a result, there is growing demand for payment systems in the digital transaction management market that can handle large volumes of digital transactions reliably and quickly. The European Payments Council (EPC) recently released a report estimating that the global payments industry grew from $2 trillion in 2016 to $3.5 trillion in 2020. This growth is attributable, in part, to innovations in mobile banking and cloud-based services that make it easier for people to conduct financial transactions anytime and anywhere.

To meet this demand, incumbent players such as Visa and Mastercard have developed transaction management solutions that help merchants manage their payment processing from one central location. These solutions provide merchants with features such as real-time updates on account status, fraud alerts, remote over-the-phone customer service support, and more.

Since these solutions rely on traditional IT infrastructure (server software, back-office applications), they can be costly to implement and maintain. In addition, channel partners (third party providers who work with banks and other merchants) often have limited or no experience with these types of technologies in the Europe digital transaction management market. As a result, they are not always able to bring the best value proposition to the table when it comes to offering merchant services.

Here are some ways that businesses in Europe Digital Transaction Management Market Using Digital Transaction to improve their efficiency:

1. Increasing Use of Mobile Technology. The use of mobile technology has grown rapidly in recent years, and is now used by a majority of businesses. This is because mobile devices allow customers to conduct transactions quickly and easily from where they are.

2. Implementing Digital Payment Platforms. Businesses can reduce costs by partnering with a payment platform provider, such as PayPal or Square, which offers merchant account and payment processing services. These platforms take care of the financial processing so that merchants can focus on selling products or services.

3. Utilizing Cloud-Based Solutions for Transactions. Many companies in the Europe digital transaction management market are turning to cloud-based solutions for their digital transaction needs, as these platforms offer flexibility and cost savings when it comes to implementation (as well as scalability). Some notable providers of cloud-based transaction management solutions include Intuit (the maker of TurboTax) and Salesforce (a provider of customer relationship management software).

As the demand for digital transaction management grows, so too does the number of providers in the Europe digital transaction management offer these solutions. With so many options available, it’s important for businesses to find the right solution for them.

What does Astute Analytica Analysis Suggest About Digital Transaction Management Market?

The primary drivers of this growth are the increasing number of agile and innovative companies, fueled by the accelerating migration of enterprise applications to the cloud; improved security, compliance, and privacy capabilities; and increased consumer demand for seamless experiences across devices.

This rapid growth of the digital transaction management market will be balanced by challenges such as rising data volumes and the growing importance of mobile DTM. Despite these challenges, we expect that most organizations will deploy some form of DTM in the next few years.

Organizations need to adopt innovative architectures that can scale as their businesses grow. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive computing, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and digital twins are helping organizations rethink how they delivery business value.

The increase in digitization and growth of e-commerce are leading factors for the growth of the Europe digital transaction management market. Cross-channel transactions include payments, banking services, insurance claims, and other interactions between such enterprises as consumers and businesses.

One of the challenges faced by financial institutions is managing multiple channels simultaneously—this is particularly true when customers are making payments through different channels, like online and mobile banking. To deal with this challenge in the Europe digital transaction management, financial institutions can use a single platform that supports multiple channels or they can use individual platforms to support different channels. In addition, banks must also consider how their customers are using marketing automation capabilities such as chatbots or voice recognition products.

Top 4 Generates over 64% revenue of Europe Digital Transaction Management Market

There is no doubt that the Europe digital transaction management (DTM) market is booming, as both incumbents and newcomers alike eye the opportunity to capture a share of this growing market.

According to a study by Astute Analytica, four companies collectively generate over 64% revenue of the DTM industry in Europe. These are Adobe, DocuSign Inc, Wolters Kluwer N.V, Entrust Corp. All four companies are leaders in their respective markets and have built strong customer bases that support their continued dominance. This growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of electronic transactions and the continued adoption of electronic signatures.

Adobe and DocuSign in the Europe digital transaction management market both offer robust solutions for managing digital transactions. Adobe's products include document production and signing tools, while DocuSign provides a platform for issuing and tracking electronic signatures. Together, these companies provide an ample suite of features for businesses of all levels of complexity.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.'s strength lies in its wide range of offerings across multiple industries. This includes digital transaction management solutions that help businesses encode, sign, email, print, archive, track access privileges, link PDFs securely to content trees within SharePoint environments etc., as well as offering collaboration software such as Lync Server 2010/2013/2016 (on-premises) / Skype for Business (Online) etc. Entrust Corp., meanwhile offers a hosted solution that helps organizations manage their user identities and authentication needs across multiple channels including on-premises systems.

Electronic Signature Generates over 32% Revenue of Europe Digital Transaction Management Market

According to a study by research firm Astute Analytica, electronic signatures generate over 32% revenue of digital transaction management solutions. E-signatures are still the gold standard for authenticating documents, mainly because they are tamper-proof and can be used to confirm the authenticity of an electronic document without human interaction. Electronic signatures can be used to sign contracts, certify documents, authorize payments, and more in the digital transaction management market. They're especially useful for businesses that need to send large numbers of documents online or transmit confidential information between different parts of an organization. Moreover, e-signature technology is being adopted more and more by businesses as a way to reduce paper usage and lower costs. What's more, e-signatures help protect businesses against fraud; users cannot forge or alter an electronic signature.

In digital transaction management market, electronic signatures play a vital role in online transactions. Electronic signatures are created by signing a document using digital signature technology. This technology creates an electronic signature that can be verified and is also immune to forgery. According to our study, over 32% of all revenue generated from digital transaction management comes from electronic signatures. This Shows the importance of this form of authentication in the modern world. Transactions that use electronic signatures are more secure and therefore save both parties time and money. Thanks to the growing popularity of online transactions, electronic signatures will continue to play a major role in the future of commerce.

