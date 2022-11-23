Cell Counting Market Report 2022: Featuring Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Merck, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories & More

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Counting Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell counting market size is expected to reach USD 15.38 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Cell counting is vital in calculating cell concentrations for plating in culture, evaluating the results of cell isolation processes, and detecting cell viability. In life science, cell counting methods such as hemocytometers, automated cell counting, and electrical resistance are the most precise ways to count cells. Increased chronic illnesses and growing technological advancements in the market globally are likely to drive the industry.
One of the promising technological advancements in differential cell counting is the detection of blasts, the ability to recognize bursts, immunoplatelet counting, and stem cell counting with greater accuracy, which has driven the growth of the industry. Also, it has become a standard process in hospitals and clinical settings as it aids in the determination of the concentrations of platelets, RBC, WBC, and plasma for the evaluation of the immune system and the detection of pathogens, germs, and viruses in the host's body.
Increase in adoption of the devices such as cell counting microscopes and image analysis software like stereological cell counting in ImageJ, b cell markers to perform b cell count test that counts cells in interphase, cell counting in Fiji that gives an exact cell counting and viability of blood cells is also responsible for the growth of the industry.
Cell Counting Market Report Highlights
- Based on product, consumables & accessories accounted most significant market share due to their high utilization of it with microplates, chamber slides, reagents, and magnetic beads.
- Spectrophotometers are expected to grow over the forecast as it accurately measures various intensities.
- The complete blood count application segment accounted for the largest market share as it measures various blood components, including WBC, RBC, hematocrit, hemoglobin, and platelets.
- Stem cell research is expected to grow fastest due to the increasing need for mass production of human stem cells for clinical and research applications.
- Based on end-use, research and educational institutes account for the largest market share due to the extensive adoption of cytometers in cell biology research studies.
- Growing patients of AIDS and cancer rely on hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for proper treatment and assessment, due to which hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow fastest.
- North America is anticipated for the largest market share due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as AIDS and cancer and government-initiated R&D activities.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
- Growing Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries
Restraints and Challenges
- High Cost of Cell Analysis Instruments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.23 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.38 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The publisher has segmented the Cell Counting market report based on product, application, end use and region:
Cell Counting, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Instruments
- Spectrophotometer
- Flow Cytometers
- Hemocytometers
- Automated Cell Counters
- Microscopes
- Others
- Consumables and Accessories
- Reagents
- Microplates
- Others
Cell Counting, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Complete Blood Count
- Automated cell counters
- Manual cell counters
- Stem Cell Research
- Cell Based Therapeutics
- Bioprocessing
- Toxicology
- Others
Cell Counting, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
- Others
Cell Counting, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Cell Counting Market Insights
5. Global Cell Counting Market, by Product
6. Global Cell Counting Market, by End-Use
7. Global Cell Counting Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Advanced Instruments
- Agilent Technologies
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- BioTek Instruments Inc.
- Boule Diagnostics AB
- ChemoMetec A/S
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)
- Corning Incorporated
- Danaher
- DeNovix Inc.
- Diconex
- GE Healthcare
- HORIBA Ltd
- Logos Biosystems Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Nexcelom Bioscience LLC
- Olympus Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- R&D Systems Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
- Sysmex Corporation
- Tecan Trading AG
- ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
- Tip Biosystems.
