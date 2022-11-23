The Global LED Light Face Mask Market size is expected to reach $490.5 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Light Face Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364558/?utm_source=GNW

These masks can also assist to lessen facial redness, acne, wrinkles, and dark spots. It is a helpful tool for enhancing skin texture. These face masks are also known as light therapies or treatments.



NASA initially created light therapy to treat wounds in space. The US Navy Seals first used it in the 1990s, and soon after, aestheticians introduced it in their treatment services. They were motivated to do this by the scientific data showing that LED can aid in skin regeneration as well as collagen stimulation, age spot fading, and the reduction of inflammation and acne. More benefits of these masks include reducing redness and wrinkles, controlling natural oil production, boosting collagen and elastin, and curing acne.



Even the reduction of uneven skin tone and dark spots has been demonstrated for some wavelengths. Since most of these devices use a light spectrum that does not contain UVs, the chances of injuries are nullified. It has been probed that the skin’s ability to function can be temporarily altered by light.



The electron transport chain, which is stimulated by light, is what allows it to upregulate or control mitochondrial function. This increases energy production. Additionally, it is believed that increased energy production by skin cells might have favorable benefits on both health and appearance. Different light wavelengths are used in non-invasive LED therapy to noticeably enhance and rejuvenate skin. The most used wavelengths are red, blue, green, and yellow, each serving a specific function.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the LED light face mask market. Businesses and industries around the world are under intense pressure as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Lockdowns had been implemented by governments worldwide to stop the spread of infectious illnesses. Due to the interruption in the supply network, the delay in the production process, and the government prohibitions on opening retail locations around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the expansion of several industries, including personal care and beauty.



Market Growth Factors



Rising involvement of celebrities in brand endorsement strategies in the LED light face mask sector



The demand for LED masks has increased as a result of changes in people’s lifestyles, rising disposable income, and an increase in the metropolitan population. Due to people’s increased attention to their appearance, LED masks are becoming more and more necessary. Spending extra on skincare treatments has been popular in recent years due to the powerful influence of social media. On such platforms, more and more dermatologists, celebrities, and influencers are displaying the efficiency of and appreciation for these masks. This has raised the demand for them, especially among the millennials and gen z strata.



Increasing skin-related concern among different age groups



LED face masks are an excellent skin treatment option due to their low risk of negative effects. As the need for skin protection from dangerous illnesses, polluted environments, and deteriorating air and water quality are rising, it has necessitated the emergence of procedures and products that would treat the ill effects of such extremes. Many people look for alternatives to extreme diets and medication that would give them the desired treatment without spending much or going into strict regimes.



Market Restraining Factors



High prices and environmental concerns upon disposal



In the coming years, the high cost of face masks could restrain the development of the LED light face mask market. Most companies target the older and aging population for these products. This group of people may lack the means to purchase these goods. Additionally, depending on their age group and skin type, various people have varying demands. The challenge for the LED masks is to meet the needs of various consumers with a range of ages, skin types, and economic levels.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the LED light face mask market is categorized into red & blue LED, near infrared LED, amber LED, and others. The near-infrared LED face mask garnered the highest revenue share in the LED light face mask market in 2021. This mask assists in enhancing skin tone, lowering stress levels, encouraging relaxation, and delaying the effects of aging. Clinical studies have shown that the use of near-infrared and red-light treatment can increase the formation of natural collagen and elastin in skin cells, regulate oil and sebum production, and speed up cell turnover.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the LED light face mask market is divided into anti-aging, acne treatment, and others. The acne treatment segment procured a substantial revenue share in the LED light face mask market in 2021. The rising prevalence of acne among young people is predicted to fuel demand in this market. Patients with acne are more likely to experience anxiety, despair, and low self-esteem. This is explained by an individual’s emotional and mental links with his or her looks.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the LED light face mask market is segmented into B2B (salons and hospitals & clinics) and B2C (Hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy & drugstores, online, and others). The B2B segment recorded the maximum revenue share in the LED light face mask market in 2021. Hospitals, clinics, and salons make up the B2B market. The majority of customers favour salon-based LED light therapy. The main problem with devices that are used at home is that the light sources may not be able to emit light at the correct wavelength to create results that are useful.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the LED light face mask market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America acquired the highest revenue share in the LED light face mask market in 2021. The rising consumer spending on cosmetics and personal care items as well as the rising popularity of luxury skincare brands among local celebrities are the main drivers of the market’s expansion. It is projected that the increase would be fueled by consumers, particularly women, adding eco-friendly skincare products and technologies into their beauty routines to enhance skin problems.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Harpar Grace International, CurrentBody.com Ltd (eComplete Group), Skin Gym, Inc., MZ Skin Limited, Aduro Life, Project E Beauty, DMH Aesthetics, LLC, Kahlia Skin Pty Ltd. and CELLRETURN.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Near Infrared LED



• Red & Blue LED



• Amber LED



• Others



By Application



• Anti-aging



• Acne Treatment



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• B2B



o Salons



o Hospitals & Clinics



• B2C



o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



o Pharmacy & Drugstores



o Online



o Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)



• Harpar Grace International



• CurrentBody.com Ltd (eComplete Group)



• Skin Gym, Inc.



• MZ Skin Limited



• Aduro Life



• Project E Beauty



• DMH Aesthetics, LLC



• Kahlia Skin Pty Ltd.



• CELLRETURN



