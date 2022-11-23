US Digital Insurance Market Report 2022: Growing Smartphone Usage Bolsters 20.7% Annual Growth

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Digital Insurance Market: Insights, Trends & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. digital insurance market revenues are forecasted to reach US$27.72 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.70%, for the period spanning 2022-2026.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, growing smartphone users, rising healthcare expenditure and improving consumer confidence index are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by surge in competitive pressure and technological infrastructure risk. A few notable trends include high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), emergence of digital document management and growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) services applications.

The U.S. digital insurance market by application is segmented into health, auto, life and home. Among them, health held the largest share of the industry revenues due to growth in prevalence of disorders across the country.

Rising number of households, increasing initiatives by government, rising accidents and man-made disasters, improving consumer confidence in digital insurance industry and accelerating personal automobile purchases are supporting the market growth.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of US digital insurance market, segmented into functions (commission & advertising) and applications (health, auto, life and home).

The US digital advertising market has been analyzed. Additionally, market by industries, devices and formats have also been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience

Digital Insurance Providers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Growing Smartphone Users

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Improving Consumer Confidence Index

Key Trends and Developments

High Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

Emergence of Digital Document Management

Growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Applications

Challenges

Surge in Competitive Pressure

Technological Infrastructure Risk

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. The U.S. Digital Insurance Market Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

5. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

LendingTree, Inc.

GoHealth, Inc.

MediaAlpha, Inc.

eHealth, Inc.

EverQuote, Inc.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc.

