The Global Ingestible Sensors Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ingestible Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364543/?utm_source=GNW

It consists of sensors, a data recorder, as well as software.



These ingestible sensors assist patients in receiving real-time information and addressing questions that are sometimes unanswered by physicians. The ingestible sensor is activated as soon as the tablet containing the sensor is ingested. This pill transmits signals to the patch and helps to determine the duration of pill consumption. As the data and information are recorded, the input is displayed with the use of a mobile device downloadable connected discover application.



With the aid of this application, patients may examine their data and act appropriately, allowing them to determine if they need to see a doctor, take their medications on time, etc. The noninvasive nature of these ingestible gadgets makes them highly appealing to customers. With the increasing availability of Internet-connected smartphones, the data generated by this technology may be easily viewed and accessed online by both users and doctors.



The outputs reflect the condition of gut health and abnormalities, as well as the impact of diet, medicinal supplements, or environmental changes on the digestive system. The passage of these ingestible sensors via the intestinal lumen grants them access to every particular organ within the gastrointestinal system. Consequently, ingestible sensors enable the collection of pictures and the monitoring of luminal fluid and the contents of each gut segment, including electrolytes, metabolites, enzymes, hormones, and microbial communities. Consequently, a vast amount of information on the functionality as well as the state of health of individuals may be gathered via crucial gut indicators.



COVID - 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the various economies as a whole. Several businesses all over the world were majorly demolished due to the abrupt emergence of the outbreak. In addition, governments all over the world-imposed lockdowns within their countries in order to regulate the spread of the pandemic. Due to these lockdowns, various manufacturing facilities, including ingestible sensor manufacturing units, were temporarily closed. Owing to this, manufacturers incurred significant losses. Moreover, the COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the market due to interruptions in the supply chain and the temporary shutdown of industrial facilities.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing integration of the Internet of Things technology within the healthcare industry



The field of medicine is witnessing a period of rapid technological advancement. In addition to this, there are now more people working in the health care and front-line worker industries. The application of Internet of Things technology in the field of medicine and healthcare is becoming increasingly widespread. Because of this, there has been an upsurge in research on wirelessly observed therapy and intelligent tablets. An ingestible sensor linked to a connected mobile device in order to monitor TB drug consumption can offer efficient outcomes to the patient as well as their doctor.



Rising popularity of the wearable technology throughout the world



The popularity of wearable technology is increasing all over the world in several industries, including the healthcare sector. These products, from activity trackers to smartwatches, enable people to stay connected in an excellent manner. Due to the numerous convenient methods to measure fitness metrics, receive notifications, or even make payments, wearables are becoming increasingly popular. Smartwatches, hearing aids, fitness trackers, medical gadgets, smart glasses, navigation devices, and wearable patches are examples of wearable technology.



Market Restraining Factors



Prevalent risk of capsule retention in the body of the consumer



Capsule retention, or CR, is a condition in which a capsule or tablet stuck in the gastrointestinal tract for more than 2 weeks. A lot of people having small bowel capsule endoscopy have CR. Immediate identification of CR is essential due to its clinical relevance. CR can be alleged in all asymptomatic patients who are not able to excrete the capsule within 15 days of capsule ingestion, as well as all patients with obstructive or perforation-related symptoms who have not excreted the capsule, regardless of the time between symptom onset and capsule ingestion.



Vertical Outlook



By Vertical, the Ingestible Sensors Market is categorized into Medical, Sports and Fitness, and Others. In 2021, the sports and fitness segment registered a substantial revenue share of the ingestible sensors market. Constant monitoring of blood pressure, melatonin levels, and other vital bodily information is necessary for determining the health of players and sportsmen. They also aid athletes in monitoring dietary interactions and accurately recording essential data without using intrusive procedures. All of these reasons are increasing product demand in this industry, supporting the growth of the segment.



Component Outlook



On the basis of Component, the Ingestible Sensors Market is segregated into Sensor, Wearable Patch/Data Recorder, and Software. In 2021, the sensor segment acquired the largest revenue share of the ingestible sensors market. The growth of the segment is significantly increasing as a result of the extensive investments in R&D and new product releases. The ID-Cap system is a prescription-based ingestible system that transmits adherence event records to a medical device with an external connection. It has a sensor that transmits a signal when it detects stomach juices.



Temperature Sensor Outlook



Based on Sensor Type, the Ingestible Sensors Market is segmented into Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, pH Sensor, and Image Sensor. In 2021, the temperature sensor segment procured the biggest revenue share of the ingestible sensors market. It is a commonly used technology in several industries, such as healthcare and aerospace, to measure body temperature within patients or astronauts, respectively, in order to identify any severe temperature fluctuations that, if undiscovered, might prove fatal. Due to the high cost-efficiency of technology, the availability of well-equipped labs, as well as the early adoption of advanced medical devices in developed countries, research and development expenditures for the product are higher in developed countries.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Ingestible Sensors Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share of the ingestible sensors market. The growth of the regional market is expanding at an exponential rate because of the increasing technological developments as well as the strategic presence of major market players in the region. Innovations in science and technology that led to the creation of microscopic camera pills, which are extensively employed in these items, are anticipated to stimulate the region’s economic development.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Check Cap Ltd., Dassault Systemes (Medidata Solutions, Inc.), etectRx™, Inc., H.Q., Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., CapsoVision, Inc., IntroMedic Co., Ltd. and Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vertical



• Medical



• Sports & Fitness



• Others



By Component



• Sensor



o Temperature Sensor



o Image Sensor



o pH Sensor



o Pressure Sensor



• Wearable Patch/Data Recorder



• Software



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Olympus Corporation



• Check Cap Ltd.



• Dassault Systemes (Medidata Solutions, Inc.)



• etectRx™, Inc.



• H.Q., Inc.



• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



• CapsoVision, Inc.



• IntroMedic Co., Ltd.



• Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364543/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________