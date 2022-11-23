Atlas Air Takes Delivery of New Boeing 747-8 Freighter

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced it has taken delivery of a Boeing 747-8 Freighter. This aircraft is the third of four new Boeing 747-8 Freighters Atlas Air ordered in January 2021 and is the first of two 747-8Fs Atlas Air will operate for its customer Kuehne+Nagel under a long-term agreement.

“This 747-8F delivery underscores the importance of our long-term strategic partnership with Kuehne+Nagel and our commitment to support their continued growth and expansion,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “We are pleased to provide their first dedicated aircraft which will proudly fly in a custom Kuehne+Nagel livery. The two 747-8Fs we will operate for Kuehne+Nagel will add more capacity and versatility for their network.”

Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, responsible for Air Logistics, said: "It is a very special moment for us to see Kuehne+Nagel 747-8F ‘Inspire.’ taking off. Together with the very last 747-8F that we named ‘Empower.’, these aircraft will support our customers with reliable and flexible solutions globally, continuing the legacy of the most incredible aviation programs in history. We are delighted to celebrate this with our partners Atlas Air and Boeing and looking forward to seeing our aircraft connecting the world.”

Atlas’ investment in these new aircraft underscores our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship through the reduction of noise, aircraft emissions and resource consumption. With its advanced design and engines, the 747-8F offers a 16% improvement in fuel use and CO 2 emissions per tonne and a 30% smaller noise footprint compared to the previous generation of aircraft.

"With Atlas Air taking delivery of the final 747s for its customer Kuehne+Nagel, this iconic Boeing airplane will continue to move cargo around the world for decades to come,” said Kim Smith, Vice President and General Manager of the Boeing 747/767 Program. "As we say goodbye to the ‘Queen of the Skies’, we’re proud of her legacy as an airplane that propelled aviation innovation and later laid the foundation for our family of freighters."

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

About Kuehne+Nagel:

With more than 79,000 employees at over 1,300 sites in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. It operates in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7395482c-a52a-44a6-b6db-d94f412a492e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3294890f-da89-4252-9fe4-5720b6c7e053