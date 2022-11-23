Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 7, 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced their participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City, New York.



JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00pm ET. The Company’s management team will meet with investors during the conference. The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 180 days following the event.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called “bond-building,” the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through a global omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

