H2O Innovation Announces the Date of its Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – Lisa Henthorne, Chairwoman of the Board, and Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer, are pleased to invite the shareholders of H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) and all other interested parties to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”), which will be held, in person, at the Corporation’s registered office located at 330, rue St-Vallier Est, Suite 340, Quebec City, Quebec, G1K 9C5, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



As a complement, H 2 O Innovation offers the possibility to virtually join the Meeting through a webcast available at http://www.snwebcastcenter.com/webcast/h2o/agm2022/en or by phone at (416) 764-8646 and (888) 396-8049 (toll free). By joining the Meeting through the webcast or by phone, shareholders will be able to listen to the Meeting and submit questions but will not be able to vote.

At the Meeting, the shareholders will be asked to vote on the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. Following the formal portion of the Meeting, management will provide an update on the business and operations of H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.