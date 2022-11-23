Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Report 2022: Rising Urban Air Mobility Platforms Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (Aircraft Seating, Ifec, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels), End User, Aircraft Type, Material, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft cabin interiors market size is expected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2022 to USD 36.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The market for aircraft cabin interiors is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for in-flight entertainment systems and maintenance & retrofit of existing aircraft. However, the complex design architecture of cabin interiors is limiting the overall growth of the market.

The OEM segment of end user is estimated to register the highest CAGR of the aircraft cabin interiors market from 2022 to 2027

Based on end users, the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increase in aircraft orders is driving the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin interiors market. The demand for the latest aircraft cabin interior systems from various airline companies is another significant factor driving the growth of the OEM market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market in 2022

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market in 2022. The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily. This has consequently created a significant demand for aircraft cabin interior components. The growth of the aircraft cabin interiors market in this region is driven by factors such as the increased use of aircraft by airlines to meet the passenger traffic, the largest aircraft fleet size, and the presence of major OEMs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Need for Premium Economy Seats
  • Rising Popularity of In-Flight Entertainment Systems
  • Enhancements in Aircraft Cabin Interiors
  • Maintenance and Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft
  • Increased Demand for Non-Electrical Floor Path Lighting

Restraints

  • Complex Design Architecture
  • Stringent Regulatory and Complex Product Certification Procedures
  • High Cost of Customized Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Opportunities

  • Rising Number of Low-Cost Airlines
  • Increasing Wi-Fi Connectivity in Aircraft
  • Increasing Upgrades of Aircraft Interior Lighting Systems
  • Rising Urban Air Mobility Platforms
  • Increasing Need for 16G Seats

Challenges

  • Aircraft Delivery Backlogs
  • Increased Installation Costs

Emerging Trends

  • Smart Electrically Dimmable Windows
  • Smart Galleys
  • Mood Lighting
  • Conceptual Aircraft Seats
  • Virtual Reality (VR)
  • Moveable Cabin Dividers
  • Reconfigurable Cabin Seating
  • Flexible Cabin Layout
  • 3D Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Material

8 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Type

9 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by End-user

10 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Aircraft Type

11 Aircraft Cabin Interiors OEM Market, by Region

12 Aircraft Cabin Interiors MRO Market, by Region

13 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Aftermarket, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

