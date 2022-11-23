The Global High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market size is expected to reach $740.0 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364528/?utm_source=GNW

Widespread usage of high-k dielectrics in the semiconductor production process has enabled the miniaturization of microelectronic components.



Both atomic layer deposition (ALD), as well as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) thin film deposition methods, utilize a chemical interaction between the material and the substrate to be deposited. Atomic layer deposition (ALD) is a thin-film deposition technology based on the successive usage of a form of chemical vapor deposition procedure employing two chemicals referred to as precursors or reactants that react with the material surface in a sequential, self-limiting manner.



ALD is a crucial step in the production of semiconductor devices and a tool in the arsenal for the synthesis of nanomaterials. The materials with high dielectric values are utilized for quick data access and storage. In addition to giving thickness control there at the Angstrom level, ALD enables excellent conformality of deposition in structures with large aspect ratios. Thin films made from high-k dielectric materials, like Al2O3, HfO2, Ta2O5, high-k gate oxides, ZrO2 for DRAM, and nitrides for electrodes and interconnects, are produced using the ALD process.



Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is a subcategory of the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) technique, which is used to produce thin films. The ALD process is used to deposit multi-component thin films via co-injecting precursors, like Hf and Si, for the formation of a single-layer homogeneous film utilized in a variety of applications, including 3D NAND, self-aligned patterning, and FinFET.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



This has disrupted the High-K and ALD CVD Metal Precursors market’s overall supply chain. In contrast, the High-K and ALD CVD metal precursors business anticipates an opportunity to capitalize during the current economic downturn, as more organizations seek to employ remote workers and as end-users consume more material on digital platforms. This impacts the significance of memory and storage solutions for data laptops, centers, and other devices, such as small, cost-effective, high-powered packaged ICs and other semiconductor devices. After lockdown constraints are relaxed, it is estimated that semiconductor device component manufacturers would alter their sourcing strategy, production planning, and industry dynamics to drive growth.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Demand And Number Of Applications Of Nanotechnology



Nanotechnology is capable of self-replication, which is synonymous with exponential technology. It also signifies a production method, which means that manufacturers would be able to produce goods in a clean, inexpensive, and quick manner. In addition, in the field of Medicine, researchers have begun producing nanoparticles that are customized to the size of molecules in order to deliver medications directly to damaged cells. This strategy would minimize the damage caused by chemotherapy, which kills healthy cells in patients.



The Rapid Expansion Of The Semiconductor Sector All Over The World In Recent Years



As a result of the emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and 5G, the development of data-driven solutions has expanded dramatically. Numerous businesses place a significant emphasis on research and development activities in order to build cutting-edge solutions based on such technology. There is an increase in demand for ICs to be embedded in devices as a result of the requirement to provide effective, sophisticated, and intelligent solutions.



Market Restraining Factors



Technical Challenges And Complexities In The Manufacturing Process



Manufacturing methods for semiconductors require hygienic facilities and equipment. Even a modest amount of dust can significantly hinder and degrade the process. Order cancellations and additional losses may result from delivery delays caused by production errors. Mechanical integrity difficulties, flaws in the raw materials, and chip-level problems typically impede the fabrication of semiconductors. Moreover, for the production of high-quality semiconductor devices along with integrated circuits (ICs), innovative and inventive techniques are necessary.



Technology Outlook



By Technology, the High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market is segregated into Interconnect, Capacitors, and Gates. In 2021, the gate segment garnered a substantial revenue share of the high-K and CVD ALD metal precursors market. Significant research has been done on the ALD approach for producing thin films from high-k dielectric conducting polymers. The combination of metal gate technologies and high-k dielectric allows a significant reduction in gate leakage for transistors with a thickness of one nanometer or less.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-Pacific witnessed the largest revenue share of the high-K and ALD CVD dielectric metal precursors market. Due to factors such as China’s significantly high demand for electronic items and continuing outsourcing of electronic device manufacture to China, it is anticipated that the region would grow significantly over the forecast duration.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Air Liquide S.A, Air Product & Chemicals, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Linde PLC, Merck KGAA, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nanmat Technology Co. Ltd., Adeka Corporation, Strem Chemicals, Inc., and Colnatec.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• Interconnect



• Capacitors



• Gates



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Air Liquide S.A



• Air Product & Chemicals, Inc.



• The Dow Chemical Company



• Linde PLC



• Merck KGAA



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Nanmat Technology Co. Ltd.



• Adeka Corporation



• Strem Chemicals, Inc.



• Colnatec



