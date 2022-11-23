Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass US$ 70.00 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Immunotherapy), by Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, HER2+, and Triple Negative), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy)- Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.80 % from 2021 to reach US$ 70.00 billion by 2030.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market/7993

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is fueling the global breast cancer therapeutics market. After skin cancer, breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2020, nearly 2.3 million were diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and 685,000 women died. Women older than 50 are most likely to be impacted. Men can also develop breast cancer, though it is rare. Less than 1% of all cases of breast cancer in men occur in the US each year, affecting about 2,600 men.

The global breast cancer therapeutics market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Therapy, Type of Cancer, Distribution channel, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Therapy’

The global breast cancer therapeutics market based on therapy has been segmented into

Targeted Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy is the market leader in global breast cancer therapeutics. Breast cancer-targeted therapeutic approaches employ substances or drugs that inhibit cancer growth by interfering with the function of biomolecules involved in tumor cell survival and proliferation. Additionally, targeted therapy marks specific cancer cells and stops cancer growth by destroying them. Moreover, less toxicity, high specificity, and high therapeutic effect of these therapies are also contributing to the growth of the targeted breast cancer therapeutics market.

Excerpts From ‘by Type of Cancer’

The global breast cancer therapeutics market based on the type of cancer has been segmented into

Hormone Receptors

Her2+

Triple Negative

Others

The hormone receptors segment is dominating the global breast cancer market. The highest share of hormone receptors in the global breast cancer therapeutics market is attributed to increasing numbers of ER-positive, ER+PR-positive cancer cases and technological advancements in diagnostics. Furthermore, rising breast cancer awareness is also fueling the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market. Whereas the HER2+ segment is expected to grow at an exponential rate due to increasing cases and increased therapeutic research & development. According to the National Cancer Institute, in the United States, 287,850 additional cases of female breast cancer are anticipated in 2022.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global breast cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. North America's large share of the global market can be attributed to the region's increasing prevalence of breast cancer as well as regulatory approval of novel drugs for breast cancer treatment. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies, as well as developed infrastructure and technological adoption, are expected to propel the North American breast cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ are expected in women in the United States in 2022.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global breast cancer therapeutics market are

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Oncogenex

Apthera Inc

Astellas

Bionumerik Pharmaceuticals

Oncothyreon Inc

Bipar Sciences

Eli Lilly And Company

Astrazeneca Plc

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc

Bristol Myers Squibb

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market/7993

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 24.68 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 70.00 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.80 % from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Therapy, Cancer Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BREAST CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY THERAPY Targeted Therapy Kinase Inhibitor Antibody-Drug Conjugates Monoclonal Antibodies Others Hormonal Therapy Arimatase Inhibitors Estrogen Receptor Downregulatory (ERDs) Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Chemotherapy Anthracyclines Anti-Metabolites Alkylating Agents Others Immunotherapy GLOBAL BREAST CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CANCER TYPE Hormone Receptor HER2+ Triple Negative Others GLOBAL BREAST CANCER THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

TOC Continue…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=ptHf5wDnLiX5ddy8oN9ZsYlGDufsGP8nTdoMRG0f&report_id=7993&license=Single

About Us

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.