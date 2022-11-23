Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Global Market Report 2022: Enhanced Need for Convenience to Boost Growth

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type (AC Charger, DC Charger), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable electric vehicle charger market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising penetration of electric vehicles and wide availability of different types of portable EV chargers. Portable chargers facilitate charging of batteries in electric vehicles or hybrid electric vehicles. Emergence of high voltage portable EV chargers that offer fast-charging speed have led to their greater adoption in recent years.

Besides, rising demand for zero emission vehicles and subsidies provided by the government to promote the adoption of alternate fuel vehicles in order to reduce carbon emission rates are propelling the growth of the global portable electric vehicle charger market. In addition, technological developments and innovations in electric chargers are leading to the market growth. Additionally, limited EV vehicle charging infrastructure and lack of standardization of EV charging has led to the growing adoption of portable EV chargers. Recent surge of EV investments by the transport sector on developing wireless, bi-directional, and fast chargers is also expected to fuel the market growth.



Increased Electric Vehicle Penetration to Fuel EV Portable Charger Adoption



Higher dependence of biofuels has resulted in an increase in air pollution, which has led to a high prevalence of various respiratory and other diseases. Growing environmental awareness and increasing number of initiatives by the government are fueling the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe, which in turn, is expected to boost the EV portable charger market. In addition, electric vehicles are economical and not vulnerable to fluctuating gasoline prices. There has been a rise in the number of companies offering portable EV chargers, which has enhanced accessibility for the consumers and provided them a variety of options to choose from.



Enhanced Need for Convenience to Boost Market Growth



Despite the rapid electric vehicle adoption, many countries still lack the required electric vehicle infrastructure, which remains a major concern for EV drivers. Lack of EV charging stations lead to range anxiety among drivers as adding energy to an electric car would require visiting them a charging station before they reach their desired destination.

Hence, many people are starting to invest in portable EV chargers to ensure that the vehicle is in maximum charge state as much as possible. Many car and breakdown organizations are beginning to equip their service vehicles with portable electric vehicle chargers to supply power on the side of the road, allowing stranded drivers to power up their vehicles. With the growing adoption of electric vehicles, many garages and dealers are adding portable electric vehicle chargers as an important part of on-board fleet equipment, which is likely to boost the growth of the global portable electric vehicle portable chargers in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market, By Product Type:

AC Charger

DC Charger

Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Europe & CIS

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Rest of the world

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Working Mechanism of Portable EV Charger



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market



6. Voice of Customer



7. Global Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market Outlook



8. North America Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market Outlook



9. Asia Pacific Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market Outlook



10. Europe & CIS Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

ZipCharge

SparkCharge

EV Adept

Chengdu Khons Technology Co., Ltd.

Besen International Group Co., Ltd.

