The Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market size is expected to reach $549.1 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period

The two revolving rollers provide such high pressure that the feed material is reduced to the necessary grain size.



The fundamental principle of high-pressure roller grinding is crushing material layers under high pressure. The principle of operation is static pressure crushing. A crushing action is achieved by applying pressure to the material between two slowly revolving rollers. High pressure roll crushing implements material layer smashing, which is the very efficient mutual crushing of materials.



In general, high pressure roller grinding consumes far less energy than impact or shear-type crushing machinery. Normal application for high pressure roll grinding is a superfine crushing process, which can be the third or fourth step of a crushing process, and a semi-autogenous grinding process for hard rocks. The input size for HPGR is typically 2060 mm, while the output size can be smaller than 3 mm.



The optimal input and output sizes can be selected accordingly. Several advantages exist in comparison to the conventional grinding process. An HPGR is primarily a horizontally placed double-roll mill fitted on one side with hydraulic pistons that push on the floating roll; the other roll is fixed within the frame.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The impact of the COVID-19 issue on the market forecast is mostly attributable to the shutdown of several worldwide mining sites. In addition to the fall in product demand, the disruption of operations and supply networks throughout the metal processing sector has had a significant influence on the market statistics. In 2019, COVID-19 swiftly expanded throughout several nations and areas, having a devastating impact on the lives of individuals and the community as a whole. It originated as a human health problem but is now a major danger to global trade, economics, and finance. Due to lockdowns, the COVID-19 outbreak interrupted the manufacturing of several high-pressure grinding roller goods.



Market Growth Factors



Intelligent operation and security Functions



Benefits to driver and equipment safety with maintenance mode, operator safety is increased. Without an auxiliary drive, inspection and maintenance tasks can be undertaken. Control of upstream circuit breakers by the converter prevents equipment damage caused by transformer inrush currents. To safeguard the mechanical and electrical components of the drive system, the motors should not restart if the rolls continue to rotate after a stop order. This function checks if the rolls are stationary and then discharges the operator’s start instruction.



HPGRs improve energy effectiveness



High pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR) is a valuable tool to miners throughout. High pressure Grinding Rolls have been reported to provide energy savings of up to 40 percent, and most applications require between 0.8 and 2.1 kWh per ton. In addition to reducing the total cost of operation, HPGRs need minimum maintenance, both in terms of the longevity of their components and the amount of downtime necessary to replace them. Depending on the needs of the circuit, it has been discovered that High pressure Grinding Rolls utilize up to 35% less energy than standard SAG mill-based circuits.



Market Restraining Factors



High capital costs associated with this technology



The installation of an HPGR system necessitates the investment of a significant amount of money. It has been pointed out that the use of HPGRs might lead to an increase in the amount of material handling as well as dust creation. As a consequence of this, it is predicted that the aforementioned factors would serve as a restraint on the expansion of the high-pressure grinding roller (HPGR) market throughout the globe during the duration of the projected year. Even though the HPGR system offers several advantages, it must nevertheless be maintained and repaired consistently.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the High-Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market is segmented into Ferrous Material Processing and Non-Ferrous Material Processing. The non-ferrous material processing segment acquired the highest revenue share in the high-pressure grinding roller (HPGR) market in 2021. It is because non-ferrous metals include silver, gold, and copper, which necessitate an optimal extraction index. In the processing of non-ferrous metals, the HPGR technology allows for reduced power consumption, optimized throughput, enhanced availability, and decreased wear.



End-User Outlook



By End User, the High-Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market is classified into Cement, Ore & mineral processing. The ore & mineral processing segment garnered the highest revenue share in the high-pressure grinding roller (HPGR) market in 2021. Variations in ore texture and mineralogy can have a major impact on the operation of a plant. Automated Mineralogy (AM) is an essential diagnostic tool in extractive metallurgy because it adds ore and particle mineralogical attributes to conventional bulk mass, chemical, and XRD data.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the High-Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market is divided into Diamond Liberation, Base Metal Liberation, Precious Metal Beneficiation, and Pellet Feed Preparation. The diamond liberation segment procured the largest revenue share in the high-pressure grinding roller (HPGR) market in 2021. It is because HPGRs are mostly utilized in diamond and iron ore mining. In iron ore pellet feed preparation, whether HPGR is used in conjunction with ball mills or as an independent grinding device, it provides benefits such as fineness, higher throughput, and quality of the final product.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the High-Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia pacific segment acquired the largest revenue share in the high-pressure grinding roller (HPGR) market in 2021. The expansion would be fueled mostly by infrastructure development, manufacturing, and the expansion of mining in China, Australia, and India. China has become one of the main gold markets and is expected to push gold mining shortly.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, SGS S.A., Thyssenkrupp AG (Polysius AG), FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Metso Outotec Corporation, Citic Heavy Industries Co Ltd (CITIC Limited), AGICO, s.r.o., Shanghai Zenith Minerals Co., Ltd, KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG and Maschinenfabrik Köppern GmbH & Co. KG



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Non-Ferrous Material Processing



• Ferrous Material Processing



By End User



• Ore & Mineral Processing



• Cement



By Application



• Diamond Liberation



• Pellet Feed Preparation



• Precious Metal Beneficiation



• Base Metal Liberation



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ABB Group



• SGS S.A.



• Thyssenkrupp AG (Polysius AG)



• FLSmidth & Co. A/S



• Metso Outotec Corporation



• Citic Heavy Industries Co Ltd (CITIC Limited)



• AGICO, s.r.o.



• Shanghai Zenith Minerals Co., Ltd



• KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG



• Maschinenfabrik Köppern GmbH & Co. KG



