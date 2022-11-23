Global Data Resiliency Market Report 2022: Increasing Privacy Issues Worldwide Propels Sector Growth

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Resiliency Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data resiliency market size is expected to reach USD 90.05 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technologies has transformed the business landscape across the globe. Enterprises are now able to manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data more efficiently with the help of these technologies. This, in turn, is driving the demand for data resiliency solutions and services.
Also, increasing privacy issues are further propelling the data resiliency market growth.
The need for data resiliency arises due to the increasing dependency on digital information and online transactions. Data resiliency is a backup and disaster recovery technique that helps protect valuable digital information from being lost or corrupted. In case of any disasters such as power failure, hardware failure, or software failure, data resiliency provides a reliable backup of the data so that it can be retrieved easily.
Currently, the use of cloud-based data storage solutions is increasing rapidly due to the advantages offered by these solutions such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility. Cloud-based data storage solutions provide an off-site location for storing data, which helps organizations to protect their critical data from any disasters. Moreover, cloud-based data storage solutions offer pay-as-you-go pricing models, which helps organizations to save on upfront investment costs.
Data recovery is an important part of data resiliency. Data resiliency is the ability of a system to maintain its availability and performance in the face of unexpected conditions, such as power outages, network failures, and natural disasters. Data centers must be designed with data resiliency in mind to ensure that they can withstand these types of events without losing data or experiencing downtime.
There are a number of factors that contribute to data resiliency, including redundant components, failover capabilities, and robust backup and recovery procedures. Data centers must have all of these elements in place to ensure that they can keep their systems up and running in the event of an unexpected outage.
Many firms already have a data resiliency strategy in place, and they are always looking for ways to improve it. The key is to have a comprehensive understanding of the importance of data resiliency and how to protect against various threats.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- High Growth in Data Generated from Varied Sources
- Increasing Privacy Concerns and Need for Data Security
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Data Backup and Recovery Solutions
- Adoption of Operational Excellence and Data Quality Management Solutions
Market Restraints
- Availability of Open-Source Alternatives
- Management of Unstructured Data
For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented the data resiliency market based on component, deployment type, organization size, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- Solutions
- Data Backup & Recovery
- Data Archiving & E-Discovery
- Disaster Recovery
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- On-premises
- Cloud
Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- Large Enterprise
- Small & Medium size Enterprise
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Public Sector
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Data Resiliency Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Data Resiliency Market by Component Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Data Resiliency Market by Deployment Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Data Resiliency Market by Organization Size Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Data Resiliency Market by End-Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 9. Data Resiliency Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Acronis International GmbH
- Asigra Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Carbonite Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft
- NetApp
- CenturyLink
- Micro Focus
- Commvault
