Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2023.
The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953857-1
|Reference rate
|Euribor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|Series
|22H
|Callable
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|EUR 230m
|Total bids
|EUR 686m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.79%
|Price
|100.00
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-01-2028
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
