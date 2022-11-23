Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2023.

The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Euribor-loan
ISINDK000953857-1
Reference rateEuribor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)
Series22H
CallableYes
Auction results 
Total allotmentEUR 230m
Total bids EUR 686m
Interest rate spread+0.79%
Price100.00
Other information 
Maturity01-01-2028



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

