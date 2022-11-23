Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2023.



The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

Euribor-loan ISIN DK000953857-1 Reference rate Euribor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) Series 22H Callable Yes Auction results Total allotment EUR 230m Total bids EUR 686m Interest rate spread +0.79% Price 100.00 Other information Maturity 01-01-2028





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

