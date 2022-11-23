SuperFoodz Announces Launch of Food Giving Utility Token for Social Impact to support SDG #2

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperFoodz.io to launch first impact token focused on solving hunger with goal specific utilities which emphasizes giving food support to those suffering from food insecurity around the world. SuperFoodz.io is supported by influential crypto and blockchain entrepreneurs by bringing transparency to charitable donations. SuperFoodz is aiming to excite the tech savvy younger generations to join our Superheroes in accelerating the United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), to advance the goal of SDG #2, solving Hunger.

SuperFoodz urges the cryptocurrency community to transcend purely speculative projects and adapt blockchain technology for humanitarian causes, ultimately broadening the boundaries of traditional cryptocurrency utility.

Built on Web3, the SuperFoodz SF Token is a Polygon layer 2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain. The Polygon network gives SuperFoodz Token Holders exceedingly faster transfer speeds and significantly cheaper gas fees than the Ethereum network.

SuperFoodz has released its roadmap with a collection of NFTs, a P2E game, and other experiences to actively engage the giving community with the SuperFoodz hunger cause.

About SuperFoodz

SuperFoodz is a social impact blockchain company seeking to solve UN SDG #2, No Hunger. SuperFoodz partners with local community charities and school systems to bring them proper nutritional support. The SuperFoodz ecosystem is developed as a utility to connect Web3 to people in need. To learn more visit www.SuperFoodz.io.

CONTACTS

Media@SuperFoodz.io