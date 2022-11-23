Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices Including Bionic Pacemakers, Transcranial Stimulation for OCD & Smart Garments

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes diagnostic and monitoring technologies such as point of care diagnostic for sexually transmitted disease, COVID-19 immunoassay, amplified lateral flow assay, SARS-CoV-2 detection from saliva, portable fetal monitoring, AI powered stethoscope, AI software for accurate breast cancer assessment, remote patient monitoring, contactless glaucoma monitoring, home monitoring of high risk pregnant women, and wearable sensors.

Some of the advanced medical device innovations covered in the report are bionic pacemaker, transcranial stimulation for treating compulsive disorder, smart garments for treating mobility issues, sleep mask for treating diabetic retinopathy and macular edema. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.



The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices

Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging

Point-Of-Care Detection of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Using Linear Dichroism

Expar for Diagnostic Platform's Increased Sensitivity

Linear Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard

Amplified Lateral Flow (ALF) Assay for Higher Sensitivity

Low-Cost and Easy-To-Use Lateral Flow Test With Enhanced Performance for Better Infection Control

Senzo - Investor Dashboard

Covid-19 Immunoassay Testing in 1 Minute

Flow-Through Immunofiltration Technology to Enable Shorter Turnaround With Immunoassay

Biolytical Laboratories - Investor Dashboard

Bionic Pacemaker Restoring Cardiac Performance

Synchronising Heart Rhythm With Respiratory Cycles to Reverse Cardiac Damage and Enable Better Cardiac Output

Ceryx Medical - Investor Dashboard

Mobile Application Enabling Automated Heart Disease Detection Through Smart Stethoscopes

Early Detection of Heart Murmur and Atrial Fibrillation in Doctors' Offices and Telemedicine

Eko Devices - Investor Dashboard

Portable At-Home Ultrasound Device for Fetal Monitoring

Compact At-Home Handheld Ultrasound Solution Reduces Unnecessary In-Clinic Visits

Pulsenmore Ltd. - Investor Dashboard

Portable Excimer Laser-Based System for Treating Lower Extremity Vascular Disease

Enabling Complete Elimination of Blockages Through Photoablation

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for Treating Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Enabling Safe and Effective Treatment of OCD Through Deep TMS

Brainsway, Ltd. - Investor Dashboard

Wearable Smart Garment for Treating Mobility Issues in Patients

Facilitating Natural Movement in Patients Through Functional Electrical Stimulation

Cionic, Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Wearable Sleep Mask for Treating Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Diabetic Macular Oedema (DMO)

Use of Light Energy to Effectively Treat and Prevent the Progression of Dr and Dmo

Polyphotonix Medical Ltd - Investor Dashboard

Ai-Powered Stethoscope for Classification of Cardiopulmonary Diseases

Voqx is An Intelligent Stethoscope That Converts Infrasound into Audible Range

Sanolla - Investor Dashboard

Artificial Intelligence (Ai)-Based Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

Wearable Patient Monitoring Help Improve Hospital Workflow Efficiency, Reduce Healthcare Costs, and Enhance Patient Outcomes

Biobeat - Investor Dashboard

Artificial Intelligence (Ai)-Based Diagnostic Screening for Diabetic Retinopathy Detection

Innovative Ai Technology Offering An Affordable and Accurate Solution for Diabetic Retinopathy Detection

Aeye Health - Investor Dashboard

Contactless Ai Technology for Remote Glaucoma Monitoring

Ioperfect Utilizes Proprietary Ai Technology for Contactless Iop Analysis for Remote Glaucoma Monitoring

Ophthalmic Sciences - Investor Dashboard

Ai Software for Accurate Dense Breast Tissue Assessment for Diagnosis of Breast Cancer

The B-Box AI Algorithm Automatically Classifies ACR Bi-RADS Breast Density That Allows Radiologists to Detect Breast Cancer

B-Rayz - Investor Dashboard

Non-Invasive Home Monitoring of Pregnant Women at Risk of a Premature Birth

The Smart Pad Technology Comprises a Wireless Sensor That Enables Home Pregnancy Monitoring

REA - Investor Dashboard

Fast Detection of Sars-Cov-2 from Saliva Samples

Value Proposition of MIT

Self-Powered Wearable Medical Sensors for Accurate and Continuous Health Monitoring

Value Proposition of Penn State University

