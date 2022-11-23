Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices Including Bionic Pacemakers, Transcranial Stimulation for OCD & Smart Garments

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. The issue includes diagnostic and monitoring technologies such as point of care diagnostic for sexually transmitted disease, COVID-19 immunoassay, amplified lateral flow assay, SARS-CoV-2 detection from saliva, portable fetal monitoring, AI powered stethoscope, AI software for accurate breast cancer assessment, remote patient monitoring, contactless glaucoma monitoring, home monitoring of high risk pregnant women, and wearable sensors.
Some of the advanced medical device innovations covered in the report are bionic pacemaker, transcranial stimulation for treating compulsive disorder, smart garments for treating mobility issues, sleep mask for treating diabetic retinopathy and macular edema. These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of wearables, implantable, diagnostics, surgical tools and instrumentation, image guided surgery, drug delivery, patient monitoring, digital health, and medical imaging. Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Novel Diagnostics, Monitoring Technologies and Advanced Medical Devices
- Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
- Point-Of-Care Detection of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Using Linear Dichroism
- Expar for Diagnostic Platform's Increased Sensitivity
- Linear Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard
- Amplified Lateral Flow (ALF) Assay for Higher Sensitivity
- Low-Cost and Easy-To-Use Lateral Flow Test With Enhanced Performance for Better Infection Control
- Senzo - Investor Dashboard
- Covid-19 Immunoassay Testing in 1 Minute
- Flow-Through Immunofiltration Technology to Enable Shorter Turnaround With Immunoassay
- Biolytical Laboratories - Investor Dashboard
- Bionic Pacemaker Restoring Cardiac Performance
- Synchronising Heart Rhythm With Respiratory Cycles to Reverse Cardiac Damage and Enable Better Cardiac Output
- Ceryx Medical - Investor Dashboard
- Mobile Application Enabling Automated Heart Disease Detection Through Smart Stethoscopes
- Early Detection of Heart Murmur and Atrial Fibrillation in Doctors' Offices and Telemedicine
- Eko Devices - Investor Dashboard
- Portable At-Home Ultrasound Device for Fetal Monitoring
- Compact At-Home Handheld Ultrasound Solution Reduces Unnecessary In-Clinic Visits
- Pulsenmore Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
- Portable Excimer Laser-Based System for Treating Lower Extremity Vascular Disease
- Enabling Complete Elimination of Blockages Through Photoablation
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for Treating Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- Enabling Safe and Effective Treatment of OCD Through Deep TMS
- Brainsway, Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
- Wearable Smart Garment for Treating Mobility Issues in Patients
- Facilitating Natural Movement in Patients Through Functional Electrical Stimulation
- Cionic, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Wearable Sleep Mask for Treating Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Diabetic Macular Oedema (DMO)
- Use of Light Energy to Effectively Treat and Prevent the Progression of Dr and Dmo
- Polyphotonix Medical Ltd - Investor Dashboard
- Ai-Powered Stethoscope for Classification of Cardiopulmonary Diseases
- Voqx is An Intelligent Stethoscope That Converts Infrasound into Audible Range
- Sanolla - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai)-Based Remote Patient Monitoring Platform
- Wearable Patient Monitoring Help Improve Hospital Workflow Efficiency, Reduce Healthcare Costs, and Enhance Patient Outcomes
- Biobeat - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai)-Based Diagnostic Screening for Diabetic Retinopathy Detection
- Innovative Ai Technology Offering An Affordable and Accurate Solution for Diabetic Retinopathy Detection
- Aeye Health - Investor Dashboard
- Contactless Ai Technology for Remote Glaucoma Monitoring
- Ioperfect Utilizes Proprietary Ai Technology for Contactless Iop Analysis for Remote Glaucoma Monitoring
- Ophthalmic Sciences - Investor Dashboard
- Ai Software for Accurate Dense Breast Tissue Assessment for Diagnosis of Breast Cancer
- The B-Box AI Algorithm Automatically Classifies ACR Bi-RADS Breast Density That Allows Radiologists to Detect Breast Cancer
- B-Rayz - Investor Dashboard
- Non-Invasive Home Monitoring of Pregnant Women at Risk of a Premature Birth
- The Smart Pad Technology Comprises a Wireless Sensor That Enables Home Pregnancy Monitoring
- REA - Investor Dashboard
- Fast Detection of Sars-Cov-2 from Saliva Samples
- Value Proposition of MIT
- Self-Powered Wearable Medical Sensors for Accurate and Continuous Health Monitoring
- Value Proposition of Penn State University
2. Key Contacts
- Key Contacts
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Linear Diagnostics
- Senzo
- Biolytical Laboratories
- Ceryx Medical
- Eko Devices
- Pulsenmore Ltd.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc.
- Brainsway, Ltd.
- Cionic, Inc.
- Polyphotonix Medical Ltd
- Sanolla
- Biobeat
- Aeye Health
- Ophthalmic Sciences
- B-Rayz
- REA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6etyx5