Global Digital Pathology Market Value to Hit $1,371 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Digital Pathology Market by Product( ArtificiaI Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type(Human, Veterinary), Application( Teleconsultation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User( Pharma, Academia, Hospitals ) - Global Forecast to 2026", the Global Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,371 million by 2026 from USD 736 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Pathology Market"

279 - Tables

43 - Figures

268 - Pages

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 1,371 million by 2026 CAGR 13.2% Historical Data 2019-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Application, By End User, And By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

The growth in the digital pathology market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising incidence of cancer, and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics. On the other hand, the high costs of digital pathology systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The digital pathology market has been segmented on the basis of product, type, application, end-user and region.

Based on products, the Digital Pathology market has been segmented into scanners, software, and storage systems. The large share of the scanners segment can be attributed to the high price of scanners and the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions. Restrictions implemented in many countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak are also expected to increase the installation of scanners to promote the remote viewing of tests by pathologists.

The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020

Based on type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. This is due to the increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations among research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.

The drug discovery, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020

Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education. The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. Growth in R&D expenditure fuelled by the need for numerous preclinical and clinical studies performed during the drug discovery and development process is a major factor responsible for market growth.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America accounted for the largest share and the highest CAGR of the digital pathology market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for quality diagnostics, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments in the US and Canada are major factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.

Key Players:

The major players in the global Digital Pathology market include Leica Biosystems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN, Inc. (US), Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Visiopharm A/S (Denmark), Aiforia Technologies Oy (Finland), Akoya Biosciences (US), Corista (US), Indica Labs (US), Objective Pathology Services (Canada), Sectra AB (Sweden), OptraSCAN (US), Glencoe Software (US), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (China), Inspirata, Inc. (US), PathAI (US), Proscia Inc. (US), Kanteron Systems (Spain), Mikroscan Technologies (US), Motic (US), and Paige (US).

