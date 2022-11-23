Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings: Featuring Arylla, Daicel Corporation, Glonatech, Hemprise, Meta Materials, Nanoseen, Peak Nanosystems & Skynano

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine covers growth opportunities in nanomaterials and nanocoatings. The TOE focuses on multi-walled carbon nanotubes that promise enhanced dispersibility in a wide range of organic solvents, a silver nanoparticle ink that delivers low electrical resistance and temperature sintering, an electrochemical technique for producing low-cost carbon nanotubes from carbon dioxide, and a water-based multilayer nanocoating that promises desired mechanical properties in textile substrates.

The TOE also covers an invisible fluorescent nano-ink-based identifier/tag, a nanomaterial-based cost-effective water purification unit, a recyclable and durable dielectric nanolayer film, and a nano emulsion technology for manufacture of cannabidiol-based beverages.



The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.



The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.



Key Topics Covered:



Technology Advances in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings

Nanomaterials Offering An Alternative to Rare Earth Metals and Delivering High Conductivity and Transparency

Environmental and Energy Benefits Driving Technological Advancement

Meta Materials Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Promising Enhanced Dispersibility in a Wide Range of Organic Solvents

Developed Mwnt Can Potentially Reduce Processing Time and Cost in Industrial Applications

Glonatech - Investor Dashboard

Silver Nanoparticle Ink Delivering Low Electrical Resistance and Temperature Sintering

Nanoparticle Based Ink Offering An Alternative to Commercial Silver Inks for Screen Printing and Inkjet Printing

Daicel Corporation - Investor Dashboard

Electrochemical Technique Promising to Produce Low-Cost Carbon Nanotubes from Carbon Dioxide

Electrochemical Process Offering a Cost-Effective and Less Energy-Intensive Process for Converting Co2 to Cnt

Skynano - Investor Dashboard

Fullerite Gel Offers Superhydrophobic Surfaces

Superhydrophobic Nanomaterials with Easy Fabrication and Processing from Ucf

Water-Based Multilayer Nanocoating Promising Desired Mechanical Properties in Textile Substrates

Nanocoating Offering Multi-Protective Characteristics for Textiles

Invisible Fluorescent Nano-Ink-Based Identifier/Tag

Arylla's Invisible Identifier/Tag for Seamless Integration with Product Labels and Software for Digital Tracking

Arylla - Investor Dashboard

Nanomaterial-Based Cost-Effective Water Purification Unit

Nanomembrane Filtration Technology for Rapidly Purifying Sea and Brackish Water in Less Than 5 Minutes

Nanoseen - Investor Dashboard

Recyclable, Durable Dielectric Nanolayer Film

Sustainable Yet Highly Effective Dielectric Film That is in Par with Other Competing Technologies

Peak Nanosystems - Investor Dashboard

Nanoemulsion Technology for Manufacturing Cbd-Basedbeverage

Nanoemulsion Technology Can be Used for Manufacture of Various Cannabis-Based Products

Hemprise - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

Arylla

Daicel Corporation

Glonatech

Hemprise

Meta Materials Inc.

Nanoseen

Peak Nanosystems

Skynano

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyo2fp