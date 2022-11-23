Clear Aligners Market Size to Hit Around USD 46.3 BN by 2030

Ottawa, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Announced Report on “Clear Aligners Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



Regional Snapshots

North American region has had a share of about 56% in terms of revenue in the past and they shall be the case even in the coming years period the amount of investments made in this sector for the research and development field has increased due to the availability of the global market players in this region. In the United States about 86% of the people consider dental health as an extremely important part of self-care. Most of the patients in these regions are extremely attentive for their smile and they want to improve the smile. Initiatives taken by the government bodies for creating development in the hygiene of the teeth will also play a significant role in the growth of this region. Beauty standards in the region will also propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region will also show a significant growth in the coming years for the nations like China as well as India. Aesthetic appeal will play a significant role in the demand for clear aligners in the coming years. Most of the urban population in many countries of the Asia Pacific region consider the use of premium products for oral care.

Key Takeaways:

North America region has captured revenue share of over 56% in 2021.

The APAC market is poised to reach at a notable CAGR of 31.5% between 2022 to 2030.

By end user, the dental and orthodontal clinics segment accounted 62% market share in 2021.

By age, the adults segment has garnered revenue share of around 67% in 2021.

By end use, the standalone practices segment has held 54% revenue share in 2021.





Report highlights

On the basis of the edge , the adult segment has dominated the market in the past with the largest amount of revenue generated through this segment. The cases of misalignment of the teeth are maximum in the adults and the availability of these procedures we will drive maximum population for such procedures. The demand for this product is expected to grow in order to improve the aesthetics. The use of this product will be maximum due to its function of improving the speech and swallowing.

In order to enhance the appearance of the face the demand for the therapy will grow maximum in the coming years period as the use of the clear aligners helps in increasing the convenience as well as the comfort the need for these products will grow well. The use of these products will be maximum in the standalone practices and this segment had a share of about 50% in the past in terms of revenue.

The availability of the practitioners in these setups that provide services and have technologically advanced equipments will prove to be a instrumental factor in the growth of the market. The waiting time for the procedures in these spaces are shorter as compared to the other places that offer the services. The use of good quality material will also play a significant role.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 46.3 Billion CAGR 28.34% from 2022 to 2030 North America Revenue Share 56% in 2021 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 14% in 2021 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Institute Straumann, Align technology, Dynaflex, Clarus company, TP orthodontics incorporated, and Henry Schein incorporated

Market dynamics

Drivers

The penetration of the clear aligner market has mainly emerged as the driving force for the growth of this particular sector. Misalignment of the beat has become a very common problem among most of the people as a result of faulty lifestyle practices which has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the market during the forecast period. A rapidly increasing for demand for advanced procedures and systems for dealing with such problems is proving to be a driving force for the growth of the market. various government and public organizations are taking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the various options that are available in the market for treating such conditions well in advance before they reach an uncurable stage.

Restraints

The market is expected to face a challenge in the long run as many patients are trying to avoid the visit to a doctor by consulting the company directly. The impressions of the patients are collected and a suitable aligner is provided to the patient which might hinder the growth of the industry on a larger scale. The cost of the product is comparatively cheaper which will emerge as a major challenging factor for the growth of the market. Since the patients are bypassing the doctor for treating their conditions the market will get stagnated at a particular level. These various reasons might emerge as the restraining factors for the growth of the market during the long run.

Opportunities

As a result of the modern lifestyle practices the dental health of the patients is very poor which emerges as a major opportunity for the growth of the clear aligners market. Various other habits such as tobacco and alcohol prove to be major opportunities for the growth of the market as they lead to various diseases of the mouth. Increasing demand for advanced clear aligners among the potential consumers is emerging as a major opportunity for the growth of the market. Constant research and development programs are carried out by the key market players with a view to introduce new technologies into the market that provide a premium experience to the potential consumers.

Challenges

A rapidly increasing competition among the key market players is proving to be a major challenge for the growth of the industry as the companies are providing direct services to the potential consumers. This strategy of business might hamper the growth of the industry during the long run which will prove to be a challenge for the market. Many patients are avoiding the visit to a doctor in order to save the expenses on consultation. Remote orthodontists make a detailed study of the impressions of the teeth of the patient and provide the necessary aligners for treating the condition which emerges as a major challenge for the growth of the market as the patient is not going through the doctor.

Recent developments

Straight smile was acquired by Dentsply Sirona in the year 2021 and the organization is a provider of direct-to-consumer products for the aligner market.

In order to provide the advanced and the latest technologies in the dental care Curaeos clinics and Envista holdings entered into a partnership in the year 2021.

Market Segmentation

By Age

Adults

Teenagers

By Type

At-home aligners/Direct-to-consumer (DTC) Aligners

In-office Aligners

By Product

Hard Type

Medium Type

Soft Type





By Material Type

Polyurethane

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol

Poly-vinyl Chloride





By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others





By End-User

Hospitals

Standalone Practices

Group Practices

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





