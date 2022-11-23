The Global EMI Shielding Market size is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMI Shielding Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Methods, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364488/?utm_source=GNW

It also decreases corrosion and oxidation and inhibits the electromagnetic field within a physical region by employing conductive or magnetic barriers. As a result, it has widespread uses in numerous industries, including the automotive, military, defense, aerospace, healthcare, telecommunications, and information technology sectors.



EMI Shielding is the process of constructing a barrier that prevents electromagnetic waves from penetrating and interfering with sensitive electronics and signals. They can be deployed to isolate the source of the electromagnetic field or to enclose the item that requires protection. Electromagnetic interference, also known as radio frequency interference (RFI), is an issue for the majority of electronic devices since it can reduce the circuit’s performance or possibly cause it to fail.



Electronics utilize low currents and voltages that are easily disrupted by electromagnetic fields. Interference electromagnetic is the coupling of impulses and signals from one system to the other. An EMI consists of three components viz. the source, the route, and the receiver. These are the source as well as the reception systems.



The source is typically the external circuit or phenomenon causing the disturbance, which may be natural; such as cosmic microwave background, lightning, auroras, and solar flares, or artificial; cellular networks, power transmission lines, AM/FM radio waves, measurement and control systems. The sensitive signal or instrument whose output signal is corrupted by interference is the receiver or the victim. On the way, the signal coupling can occur via four distinct mechanisms.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has dramatically impacted every business throughout the world, interrupting supply chains and impeding a vast array of economic activities. During the early phases of the outbreak, government-implemented COVID-19 measures, such as social distancing and lockdown, led to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities. Additionally, the EMI shielding market was also significantly disrupted due to the abrupt emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of countries enforced import and export restrictions, making material mobility challenging for various manufacturers as well as customers throughout the world. In addition, a number of producers were experiencing financial difficulties, which significantly influenced the market. Such discoveries have an effect on the expansion of the EMI shielding sector.



Market Growth Factor



A significant surge in the adoption of electric vehicles in the recent years



Electric cars are the most eco-friendly vehicles that have been developed in recent years all over the world. They have lower requirements for maintenance in contrast to automobiles that use conventional fuel. Battery electric cars (also known as BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (also known as HEVs), as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are the three primary classifications of electric vehicles. Moreover, developed as well as developing countries are increasingly becoming major markets for electric vehicles as the sales of this type of automotive are rapidly rising throughout these countries.



An increase in the penetration of 5G technology throughout the world



The fifth-generation cellular network, more commonly referred to as 5G, is the next-generation technology that is most likely to be adopted in a wide range of countries at different times due to the increasing demand for high-speed wireless access. By automating a large number of network behaviors, it is anticipated that this technology will give rise to a wide variety of new uses, applications, and business cases. As a result, significant improvements in 5G are the primary reasons that are driving the market for EMI shielding. In addition, the increased demand for improved solutions and services across industries is a driving force behind the acceleration of digitalization brought about by 5G technology.



Market Restraining Factor



Complexities in shielding modern compact devices



The sizes of a variety of electronic devices and components have become smaller as a direct result of technological advancements in areas, such as integrated circuits and power systems. There are now concerns regarding the interference of signals as a result of the downsizing of electronic devices. This is due to the fact that downsizing enables the integration of many different components and devices (including sensors, transmitters, receivers, and others) into a single tiny enclosure. This causes larger gadgets to compress down to a more manageable size and converts them into a more compact form.



Material Outlook



Based on Material, the EMI Shielding Market is segregated into Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI/EMC Filters, and EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates. In 2021, the metal shielding segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the EMI shielding market. Copper, brass, silver, nickel, steel, and tin are frequently used as shielding materials. The physical qualities of the metal influence the shielding effectiveness, or how well a shield rebounds or absorbs/suppresses electromagnetic radiation.



Methods Outlook



On the basis of Methods, the EMI Shielding Market is bifurcated into Radiation and Conduction. In 2021, the conduction segment garnered a significant revenue share of the EMI shielding market. Interference delivered directly from a source to a receiver is known as conducted EMI. This approach necessitates a physical conduction path to transmit electromagnetic emissions to the linked device.



Industry Outlook



By Industry, the EMI Shielding Market is categorized into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications & Information Technology, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others. In 2021, the healthcare segment acquired a promising revenue share of the EMI shielding market. The rapid rise in the growth of this segment of the market is attributed to the higher integration of this technology among healthcare facilities to prevent medical devices from spoilage.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the EMI Shielding Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the EMI shielding market. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure growth are fueling the expansion of China’s consumer electronics and automotive industries, which is anticipated to enhance the region’s demand for EMI shielding solutions. Asia-Pacific is dominated by the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and the markets for telecommunications and information technology are anticipated to expand at a significant rate in the coming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Laird Technologies, Inc. (Dupont De Nemours, Inc.), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Schaffner Holding AG, Leader Tech, Inc. (HEICO Corporation), Nolato AB, RTP Company, Inc. and MG Chemicals



Strategies Deployed in EMI Shielding Market



Sep-2022: Henkel expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its South China Application Engineering Center in Dongguan. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to improve customer support and experience for customers within the Chinese consumer electronics market.



May-2022: Parker Chomerics rolled out the Choform 5575, a moisture-cured, silver-plated, and aluminum-filled silicone material. With this launch, the company aimed to offer more protection to drones from overheating and electromagnetic interference. Furthermore, this solution would leverage automated methods in order to minimize assembly costs.



May-2022: PPG signed an MoU with Meta Materials, a developer of high-performance functional materials. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to bring a novel ophthalmic smart device, especially for extended reality applications.



Feb-2022: Parker Hannifin entered into a partnership with Cummins, a leader in motion and control technologies. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate the Mobile IoT platform of Parker into Cummins’s connected engine solutions to allow customers to view diagnostic messages while also receiving real-time alerts for Parker components as well as Cummins engines.



Nov-2020: PPG introduced customization options for PPG TESLIN, an EMI/RF shielding material of the company. Through this product expansion, the company aimed to allow customers to customize PPG Teslin EMI/RF shielding material with PPG proprietary conductive inks along with complex shield patterns as well as higher-performing inks.



Nov-2019: Schaffner released the FN 9262 and FN 9266, a range of RFI filters with IEC C14 PEM. Through this launch, the company aimed to meet the rising demand for high attenuation performance demanding applications, including the medical market. Furthermore, this product would facilitate end-users to deploy their design.



Sep-2019: Laird unveiled the IceKap P30000, a high performance, and silicone-free thermal interface material. With this launch, the company aimed to fulfill the requirements of demanding thermal applications in order to divert uncertain thermal loads away from GPU, MPU, and MCU devices.



Jun-2019: PPG launched PPG TESLIN, an EMI/RF shielding material. This product aimed to serve the demands of electronic applications with the requirement for efficient shielding, RF transponders protection, and a durable grounding path.



May-2019: Parker Hannifin completed its acquisition of LORD, a leading vendor of advanced adhesives and coatings. This partnership aimed to strengthen the high growth and lucrative margins business offerings of Parker. Moreover, this partnership would also expand the materials science capabilities of Parker through complementary products.



Mar-2019: Laird introduced its advanced electronics protection applications for five key markets. With this expansion, the company aimed to demonstrate its products covering thermal as well as wireless management technology, automotive interconnection solutions, and technology, high-performance materials. In addition, this expansion would also enable customers to continue developing high-performance products.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Material



• Conductive Coatings & Paints



• Conductive Polymers



• Metal Shielding



• EMI/EMC Filters



• EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates



By Methods



• Radiation



• Conduction



By Industry



• Consumer Electronics



• Automotive



• Telecom & IT



• Healthcare



• Aerospace



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• PPG Industries, Inc.



• Parker Hannifin Corporation



• Laird Technologies, Inc. (Dupont De Nemours, Inc.)



• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



• Schaffner Holding AG



• Leader Tech, Inc. (HEICO Corporation)



• Nolato AB



• RTP Company, Inc.



• MG Chemicals



