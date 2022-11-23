The Global Edge Computing Market size is expected to reach $111.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 16.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Organization Size, By Application, By Component, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364483/?utm_source=GNW

It is a type of distributed computing that is topology and location-sensitive. The concept of edge computing was first introduced in the late 1990s when content-dispersed networks were developed to provide web & video content from edge servers placed close to users.



The first commercial edge computing services, which hosted applications like real-time data aggregators, shopping carts, dealer locators, and ad insertion engines, were created in the early 2000s as a result of these networks evolving to host applications and application components at the edge servers.



A distributed computing system called edge computing puts business applications closer to data sources like IoT gadgets or regional edge servers. Strong commercial advantages, including quicker insights, quicker response times, and greater bandwidth availability, can result from being close to the source of the data.



Unprecedented amounts of data have been generated as a result of the IoT devices’ rapid expansion and rising computational capability. And as 5G networks expand the number of mobile devices connected, data volumes would continue to increase.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



Data centers and edge computing are now used more frequently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses across a wide range of industry sectors have scaled back their spending in upgrading servers and software in order to significantly reduce costs. Due to the ongoing focus on improving communications infrastructure, edge computing demand has increased since the COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to climb over the next years. In contrast, it is projected that investment in these technologies will decrease dramatically over the next few months as their usage increases.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing demand for automated decision-making solutions, real-time and low-latency processing



In the current business climate, it is crucial for companies to limit the amount of time it takes to connect to a service and the amount of information they upload to the cloud. The latency of a network is the amount of time it takes for a data packet to travel between two points. A higher data transfer rate is the result of lower latency. Delay-sensitive and requiring calculation in real-time applications include remote monitoring of oil & gas fields and manufacturing facilities, as well as content distribution.



The usage of 5G is increasing



Life-changing innovations are likely to be made possible by 5G in the near future, which will be advantageous for the use of edge computing solutions. Businesses must develop ways to bring data streaming edge messaging solutions or construct an edge network that offers distributed access because 99.9% of APIs are centralized in one or two data centers. With the help of an edge messaging system, 5G speeds up application connectivity and offers real-time communication.



Market Restraining Factors



Initial CAPEX for infrastructure



Enterprises are increasingly utilizing the latest developing technologies to automate and expedite their business processes in an effective manner as part of their digital transformation. Edge computing has the potential to reduce data transmission as well as storage costs through localized processing, but edge infrastructure investment still increases a company’s CAPEX. Companies seeking comprehensive edge computing solutions would have to make substantial investments in edge devices, edge nodes, and edge data centers. Additionally, they would be compelled to spend more on securing the devices and the overall network.



Organization Size Outlook



By organization size, the edge computing market is divided into large enterprises, and SMEs. In 2021, the SMEs segment registered a substantial revenue share in the edge computing market. The dependability of edge computing would be highly beneficial to SMEs. Businesses run a significant risk the moment a critical component of their computing infrastructure is compromised if they rely solely on it. As an alternative, edge computing ensures that all endpoint devices can continue to operate effectively even if a single point in the network fails.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the edge computing market is fragmented into smart cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), remote monitoring, content delivery, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and others (Autonomous Vehicles, Drones, And Gaming). In 2021, the smart cities segment held the highest revenue share in the edge computing market. The technology of edge computing can result in a limitless number of smart apps that can be administered through a single platform, in addition to operational cost reductions. In several cities, LED-powered street lights are taking the place of sodium-powered ones.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the edge computing market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The software segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the edge computing market in 2021. This is especially helpful for companies with numerous branch offices spread throughout various cities. Instead of connecting to a central office, edge computing enables each office to operate mission-critical software locally. As a result, any software problems can be contained in a single office rather than having an effect on the entire company.



Vertical Outlook



Based on the verticals, the edge computing market is bifurcated into manufacturing, energy & utilities, government & defense, telecommunications, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, transportation & logistics, healthcare & life sciences and other verticals (BFSI and Education). The energy & utility segment recorded a significant revenue share in the edge computing market in 2021. Smart grids, which rely on device edge infrastructure, would support the market growth in this segment. Attempts to increase the efficiency of electrical utility services, including the development of alternative renewable power sources such as solar and wind, are being fueled by environmental sustainability programme.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the edge computing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the edge computing market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. A number of businesses have also developed to provide platforms for creating edge-enabled products, which are projected to accelerate the growth of the local market. In addition, the edge computing has enabled developers to construct, test, and assess the efficacy of edge-enabled applications in a low-latency environment.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC are the forerunners in the Edge Computing Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation are some of the key innovators in Edge Computing Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google LLC and Microsoft Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Edge Computing Market



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Mar-2022: Intel signed an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions, an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software. The acquisition would complement Intel’s current abilities by helping consumers realize performance benefits, cloud cost reductions & continue workload learning.



Feb-2022: IBM took over Sentaca, a provider of telco consulting services and solutions. This acquisition focused on improving its hybrid cloud capabilities. By this acquisition, the financial details that were not disclosed would bring Boston-based Sentaca’s personnel & skills into IBM Consulting, formerly known as IBM Global Business Services. Also, by this acquisition, IBM aims to make IBM Consulting a preeminent systems integrator.



Feb-2022: IBM acquired Neudesic, a leading U.S. cloud services consultancy specializing primarily in the Microsoft Azure platform. This acquisition would allow businesses to achieve their business outcomes with its Azure platform, leveraging a combination of services and IP. Moreover, by the acquisition, IBM Consulting would gain even more abilities as well as assets to help consumers succeed on their digital transformation journeys.



Oct-2021: Cisco acquired Epsagon, a US-based, modern observability vendor. The acquisition would allow businesses to deliver unmatched application experiences through industry-leading solutions with deep business context.



Sep-2021: Hewlett Packard acquired Zerto, a new disaster recovery, and backup solution. This acquisition would position the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in the high-growth data protection market with a proven solution and further propels HPE’s storage enterprise into?a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.



Apr-2021: IBM completed the acquisition of Turbonomic, a Boston-based application resource, and network performance management software provider. The acquisition would provide businesses with full-stack application observability & management to assure performance and reduce costs by use of AI to optimize resources like containers, VMs, servers, storage, networks, and databases.



Mar-2021: Cisco took over Acacia Communications, a Massachusetts-based company, and existing Cisco supplier. Cisco with Acacia would offer its consumers solutions in the form they want to consume – whether that means discrete components or fully integrated solutions for the latest internet.



Feb-2021: Cisco completed the acquisition of IMImobile PLC, a leading provider of cloud communications software and services. By this acquisition, Cisco would be able to provide a robust Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) offer. This acquisition would further provide businesses the capability to serve consumer experiences across the whole life cycle, leveraging technology including AI, experience management, collaboration tools, omnichannel capabilities, and programmability for customization.



Mar-2020: Microsoft took over Affirmed Networks, a close-knit company. The acquisition aimed at delivering the latest opportunities for a global 5G ecosystem. This acquisition would enable Microsoft to evolve its work with the telecommunications industry, building on its secure and trusted cloud platform for operators. The acquisition would further enable Microsoft to offer the latest & innovative solutions tailored to the exceptional needs of operators, which include managing their network workloads in the cloud.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2022: Huawei introduced Huawei Cloud, its first suite of global scenario-based cloud solutions for carriers. The latest solutions focused on monetizing networks, innovating services, and optimizing operations.



May-2022: Intel released Project Amber, a leading digital asset company. This launch would support Intel’s confidential computing to the next level in its commitment to a zero-trust approach to attestation & the verification of computing assets at the network, edge, and in the cloud.



Mar-2022: Cisco released the Cisco Intersight Platform, Cisco HyperFlex Hyperconverged Infrastructure, and Cisco UCS X-Series. This launch focused on Cisco’s strategy & technology foundation to help consumers simplify their hybrid multi-cloud environment & provide the infrastructure that powers all types of workloads and delivers the most value from using on-premises resources in coordination with public cloud services.



Oct-2021: Google introduced a new suite of Google Distributed Cloud, Edge and on-premise cloud products. Through the launch, Google taps its planet-scale infrastructure that delivers the highest levels of performance, availability, and security, although Anthos running on Google-managed hardware at the consumer or Edge location provides a services platform to run applications securely as well as remotely.



Mar-2021: Nokia released Nokia Edge Automation, a new solution that removes the complexity of managing multiple cloud-based data centers. This solution enhances operational efficiencies by allowing Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to simultaneously control infrastructure across numerous geographic locations. Further, this includes remote site implementation, software updates, and maintenance.



Mar-2021: IBM unveiled IBM Cloud Satellite. This satellite would enable clients to launch consistent cloud services anywhere & in any environment across any cloud, on-premises, or at the edge. This would give clients across industries that include telecommunications, healthcare, financial services, government, and others access to a consistent & secure set of cloud services.



May-2020: IBM released IBM Telco Network Cloud Manager, IBM Edge Application Manager, edge-enabled applications and services, New dedicated IBM Services, new services, and solutions backed by a broad ecosystem of partners. The launch focused on helping businesses & telecommunication companies speed up their transition to edge computing in the 5G era. Through this launch, the businesses would be able to tap into the potential of 5G to support crucial usages such as emergency response, robotic surgery, or connected-vehicle safety features which benefit from the few milliseconds of latency saved by not having to send workloads to a centralized cloud.



Apr-2020: Microsoft launched Azure Edge Zones, an infrastructure service that is an extension of Azure public cloud. Azure Edge Zones brings the power of the cloud to the last mile as it is built on the solid foundation of Azure public cloud & Azure Stack portfolio.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreement:



Sep-2022: Intel teamed up with Singtel, Asia’s leading communications technology group. This collaboration aimed at establishing a 5G Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) incubator that would allow businesses to adopt 5G seamlessly, implement applications that require low latency processing at the edge, drive innovation and accelerate their digital transformation. This collaboration would further help in accelerating the utilization of these technologies to solve real business challenges, by using its exceptional combination of hardware & software spanning Xeon, GPUs, Smart Edge, OpenVINO, and more, and also a broad portfolio of ecosystem innovations.



Sep-2022: Dell Technologies partnered with VMware, an American cloud computing and virtualization technology company. This partnership aimed at providing the enterprise with a centralized operating model which is agile, flexible & fully supports the requirements of modern businesses.



Sep-2022: Dell came into a partnership with Deep North, a computer software company. The companies together would bring world-class, AI-driven video analytics in a highly scalable architecture to global consumers. This partnership would enable businesses to use their existing on-site video cameras to overcome challenges like frequent stockouts, erroneous foot traffic data, ineffective staffing, and line abandonment.



Sep-2022: IBM partnered with Bharti Airtel, a premier communications solutions provider. The companies would work together to employ Airtel’s edge computing platform in India. Further, IBM & Airtel Digital would build use cases that leverage Airtel’s 5G connectivity & IBM’s hybrid cloud abilities to address the pressing business issues faced by enterprise clients.



Jul-2022: Google Cloud partnered with Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company. This partnership would help Google significantly enhance experiences for end users which would ultimately raise the standard for the telecommunications industry.



Jun-2022: Cisco came into a partnership with Kyndryl, an American multinational information technology infrastructure services. This partnership would help Cisco’s consumers accelerate their transformation into data-driven businesses powered by Cisco solutions & Kyndryl managed services. With this partnership, Kyndrl & Cisco would help businesses to transform their operations by embracing cloud computing services that simplify complex hybrid IT management with better visibility, manageability, and flexibility.



Apr-2022: AWS entered into a partnership with BCE, a Canadian telecommunications provider. This partnership focused on bringing lower-latency connectivity to its 5G network. Under this partnership, Bell Public MEC would be combined with AWS Wavelength which brings Amazon’s cloud-based computing & storage services to the edge of Bell’s 5G network, even closer to the mobile and connected “IoT” devices where more data is generated & consumed.



Mar-2022: Microsoft extended its existing partnership with AT&T, an American multinational telecommunication holding company. This partnership focused on integrating the telecom operator’s 5G network with Azure’s private mobile edge computing. Furthermore, under this partnership, the companies would develop AT&T Private 5G Edge.



Mar-2022: AWS collaborated with VMware, an American cloud computing & virtualization technology company. The collaboration would allow service providers to streamline operations & automation, optimize network traffic & provide a superior end-user experience.



Mar-2022: Huawei entered an agreement with du, a United Arab Emirates Telecommunications firm. Under this agreement. both companies would work together to research, verify, & replicate MEC-oriented applications in the Middle East that help du n providing more diversified services. Further, the agreement would enable du to accelerate the digital transformation in the Middle East, and set a benchmark for the development of the global digital economy.



Mar-2022: Huawei partnership with Etisalat, an Emirati-based multinational telecommunications services provider. This aimed to pioneer the most innovative digital services in UAE. Under this partnership, the companies would introduce the 5G Edge Computing platform that would underpin Etisalat UAE’s commitment of accelerating its 5G monetization journey along with adding more value to its consumers.



Mar-2022: Cisco teamed up with Tech Mahindra, an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company. This collaboration focused on allowing infrastructure modernization of optical transport network offerings with the introduction of Cisco-routed optical networking. The collaboration would simplify internet transport networks by leveraging optical & routing technologies to integrate services over an IP infrastructure for high automation.



Feb-2022: AWS entered into a partnership with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. This partnership would bring together that brings their respective expertise, skills, and resources to help consumers in transforming their businesses through Industry-focused enterprise cloud services & solutions. Furthermore, with this partnership, AWS would help consumers to modernize faster than ever before, grow their businesses, and transform what’s possible.



Feb-2022: Nokia came into a partnership with Kyndryl, an American multinational information technology infrastructure services provider. This partnership focused on helping enterprise consumers accelerate their digital transformations with industrial-grade reliable and secure LTE & 5G private wireless networking. Through this partnership, Kyndryl would help Nokia’s consumers unlock the power of LTE & 5G via a secure, private environment that helps them deliver tailored enterprise-grade edge solutions that drive the latest value for their bottom lines as well as next-generation consumer experiences.



Dec-2021: Google Cloud came into a partnership with Kyndryl, an American multinational information technology infrastructure services provider. With this partnership, Google Cloud focused on accelerating consumers’ digital transformations & helping them become more enhanced, data-driven, and sustainable enterprises. Under this partnership, Google Cloud’s global infrastructure & leading technology in AI, ML, and analytics with the world’s largest provider of managed services and IT services would accelerate worldwide businesses’ capabilities to launch the latest, digital businesses and deliver their most critical workloads in a cloud environment.



Jul-2021: Google Cloud collaborated with AT&T, an American multinational telecommunication holding company. Under this collaboration, the companies would release new solutions across AT&T’s 5G & Google Cloud’s edge computing portfolio, which include AT&T’s on-premises "Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) solution", and AT&T Network Edge capabilities through LTE, 5G, and wireline. With these solutions, enterprises would be able to build & run modern applications close to their end users, with the flexibility to manage data on-prem, in a consumer’s data center, or any cloud.



Jun-2021: Google Cloud partnered with Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company. This partnership helps communications service providers deliver abilities to the edge, serving with the latest possibilities for enterprises & customers. Furthermore, Google Cloud and Ericsson would work together to develop the latest solutions at Ericsson’s Silicon Valley D-15 Labs, a state-of-the-art innovation center where enhanced solutions and technologies could be developed and tested on a live, multi-layers 5G platform.



Jun-2021: Amazon Web Services extended its existing partnership with Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company. This partnership would make it easy for consumers to use the full set of Salesforce & AWS capabilities together to quickly build & implement powerful latest business applications that accelerate digital transformation.



Jul-2020: IBM entered into a partnership with EY, a multinational professional services partnership. This partnership focused on helping organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance customer outcomes, including leveraging the hybrid cloud abilities of Red Hat OpenShift, and IBM Watson as well as IBM’s 5G and edge technologies. Moreover, the partnership would support multiple functional areas comprising finance, M&A, HR, tax, legal, risk & compliance, supply chain & asset management to assist clients in business and workforce transformations, and cloud strategies.



Jul-2020: IBM joined hands with Verizon Business, a division of Verizon Communications. Under this collaboration, both companies would work together on 5G & edge computing innovation with an aim to help allow the future of Industry 4.0. The companies would collaborate on the solutions that combine the high speed & low latency of Verizon’s 5G and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) capabilities, IoT devices, and sensors at the edge, and IBM’s expertise in AI, hybrid multi-cloud, edge computing, asset management & connected operations.



