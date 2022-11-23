The Global Dual Screen Laptops Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dual Screen Laptops Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Screen Size, By Price, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364478/?utm_source=GNW

They have tremendous computer power and features like multitasking across many screens, which makes them a popular option for gaming. The market is anticipated to be driven by rising customer desire for the use of cutting-edge personal computers.



For business use, dual-screen laptops optimize and customize workflow, which improves output. A number of built-in features on these laptops run on both monitors simultaneously and increase productivity. Laptops’ secondary screens give users a place to write, doodle, or create meaningful artwork. These laptops also feature high-performance integrated CPUs and displays that were created especially for editing software.



As the technology underlying dual screen laptops advances, they become lighter and faster. Many parents like these types since they are lighter to transport. Dual-screen laptops are more enticing since they provide entertaining functions for kids.



It is simpler to share data between applications when there are multiple screens. For instance, users can drag documents or images between displays when using Photoshop or another design program. A dual-screen arrangement enables users to work with both screens at once while a standard laptop only allows them to open two tabs at once.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economy all across the world. The majority of countries now have laws governing working from home, which has increased demand for single screen laptops. The business also declared that its Windows 10X operating system, which is intended exclusively for laptops with dual screens, will work with single-screen gadgets. During the pandemic period, firms continued delaying the release of dual-screen laptops as the number of coronavirus cases rises. Although, it is expected that the dual screen laptop market would recover at a rapid pace once the situation gets back to normal.



Market Growth Factors



Demand for smart gadgets is rising



The considerable global growth of the information technology (IT) industry is one of the key factors promoting a positive outlook for the market. As a result of growing digital convergence, high-performance laptops are becoming more and more essential across a range of industries, such as automotive, education, manufacturing, and medicine. Businesses are adopting bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends more frequently to expedite operations, which is boosting the demand for smart gadgets such as dual screen laptops.



Growing penetration of the internet & advanced technologies such as IoT



Increasing internet usage is expected to raise demand for dual screen laptops, period. The average internet user in the world uses smart gadgets such as laptops for more than 6 1/2 hours per day, and the usage of the internet is steadily rising. In the major economies of the world, PCs and laptops are the most common devices used to access the internet. In the past several months, a substantial number of new users on average, hundreds every day—have joined the internet. Because of this, it is projected that the market for laptops would expand as internet usage rises, thus fueling the demand for dual screen laptops.



Market Restraining Factors



Less efficient processor



Traditional laptops are thought to be more powerful than any other hybrid device on the market. The majority of them have more powerful CPUs that can immediately launch all widgets and applications without having any negative effects on battery life. With dual screen laptops, which have processing restrictions, this is not the case. The traditional laptop also has an advantage over other devices in terms of graphics strength and performance. They can effectively handle demanding jobs like managing 3-D graphics, which is not the situation with dual screen laptops.



Screen Size Outlook



On the basis of screen size, the dual screen laptop market is segmented into up to 12.9", 13" to 14.9", and more than 15”. The 13” to 14.9” segment acquired a significant revenue share in the dual screen laptops market in 2021. These laptops efficiently provide all the advantages of a dual-screen display. This segment’s products provide a better compromise between mobility and usefulness. Due to their small size and powerful computational capabilities, they can also be utilized in numerous commercial applications. Therefore, the market for dual screen laptops is expanding in this segment.



Price Outlook



Based on price, the dual screen laptops market is fragmented into up to USD 1,500, more than USD 1,500. In 2021, the more than USD 1,500 segment held the largest revenue share in the dual screen laptops market. This is due to the expensive goods provided by the few businesses present in the dual-screen laptop industry. These items are expensive due to the integration of two displays and powerful computers. Prices are anticipated to drop over the next few years as more players announce the release of new goods which would contribute to the market growth in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the dual screen laptops market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the dual screen laptops market by generating the highest revenue share. This dominance is the result of the region’s expanding population and rise in IT firms. Additionally, rising standard of living, and an increased desire for high-tech laptops with huge displays and powerful processors. Additionally, due to the growing number of IT organizations in the region, developing nations like Japan, China, India, and South Korea are anticipated to offer lucrative growth prospects to the dual screen laptops market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Dual Screen Laptops Market. Companies such as Dell Technologies, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Sony Corporation are some of the key innovators in Dual Screen Laptops Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Sony Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.), Intel Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Dell Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo Group Limited and ViewSonic Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Dual Screen Laptops Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2022: ViewSonic came into a partnership with Dicker Data New Zealand, New Zealand’s leading technology distributor. Through this partnership, Dicker Data NZ would be able to offer a broad range of ViewSonic’s visual solutions. This includes a portfolio of business & gaming monitors, interactive flat panels, home theatre & business projectors, display signages, collaborative software, and other technologies for education, corporate space, and home entertainment.



Jul-2022: LG teamed up with Lattice, an American semiconductor company. This collaboration would bring Edge AI Solutions to the 2022 LG gram Premium Laptop Lineup.



Jun-2022: ASUS entered into a partnership with ESL Gaming, a German esports organizer and production company. This partnership would make ROG the Official OEM partner of the EPL Season 16 Conference, the latest added stage to the ESL Pro League that took place at the recent DreamHack Summer. In addition, the partnership would also cover the three ESL challenger competitions that would take place at DreamHack Valencia, DreamHack Melbourne, and DreamHack Rotterdam.



May-2022: Lenovo joined hands with Stella McCartney, iconic fashion designer and conscious luxury pioneer, and Central Saint Martins, world-renowned art and design college. The collaboration focused on helping inspire & empower the new generation of designers on sustainable fashion design.



Apr-2022: Lenovo signed an agreement with Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors. By this agreement, Lenovo aimed at expanding the integration of the software-only AI Virtual Presence Sensor on more laptop models in the upcoming years, bringing human presence detection to a large portion of their laptop product portfolio.



Mar-2022: Microsoft signed an agreement to partner with ASOS, a British online fashion, and cosmetic retailer. Under this partnership, ASOS would work with Microsoft to launch the latest projects developed to accelerate its strategic growth plans.



Nov-2021: ViewSonic signed an agreement to collaborate with Croma, an Indian retail chain of consumer electronics and durables run by Infiniti Retail. This collaboration would focus on delivering its latest and whole range of monitors along with attractive deals for its discerning buyers.



Nov-2020: ASUS teamed up with ACRONYM, a technical apparel design agency based in Munich. This collaboration aimed at launching a special edition variant of the Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Aug-2022: HP took over Poly, a leading global provider of workplace collaboration solutions. This acquisition would offer a leading portfolio of hybrid work solutions to drive long-term sustainable growth. The acquisition would accelerate HP’s strategy to create a more growth-oriented portfolio, that would strengthen its industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions, and position the combined business for long-term sustainable growth and value creation.



Mar-2022: Microsoft completed the acquisition of Nuance, an American multinational computer software technology corporation. This acquisition would help Microsoft to get more entrenched into hospitals & the healthcare industry through Nuance’s broadly used medical dictation and transcription tools.



Feb-2022: LG completed the acquisition of TISAX, an assessment & exchange mechanism for the information security of enterprises. The acquisition would strengthen LG’s position in global markets, including Europe, after receiving this certification. Most European car producers need strict security standards when selecting parts suppliers.



Jan-2022: Microsoft took over Activision Blizzard, an American video game holding company. This acquisition would flesh out its Xbox Game Pass subscription service & position the tech giant to compete in the “metaverse,” a label for the burgeoning connected virtual reality environment many other tech companies are pushing toward.



Sep-2021: HPE acquired Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management & protection. Through this acquisition, HPE focused on strengthening the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform’s position in the data protection market. This would further support HPE’s storage business into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.



Feb-2021: HP completed the acquisition of HyperX, gaming solutions developer for gamers & delivers products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. This acquisition would support HP to drive growth in its System business.



Business Expansions:



Jun-2022: Intel expanded its business in India by opening a new center in Bengaluru. The center would offer the capacity to accommodate 2,000 employees and would help in expanding its R&D presence and further allow functions across its IoT, graphics, AI, and automotive segments. Through this expansion, Intel focused on accelerating innovation in design and engineering.



Aug-2021: Lenovo expanded its product portfolio in India by expanding all businesses that include smart devices, smartphones, infrastructure solutions, and PC. The expansion would serve as a competitive advantage to the company and also provide greater efficiency & control over product manufacturing as well as supply chain operations that would help in meeting consumer demand.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2022: ASUS introduced Zephyrus Duo 16, a dual-screen laptop with flagship components and top-tier performance. The Zephyrus Duo 16 would be equipped with a MUX Switch to make the most of each frame. Zephyrus Duo 16 would enhance the gaming experience as it features the brand-new Nebula HDR Display paired with incredibly powerful CPU & GPU options.



Sep-2020: Lenovo released ThinkBook Plus, a dual-screen notebook. ThinkBook Plus features a dual display setup, consisting of a 13.3-inch full HD display inside & a 10.8-inch e-Ink display on the outer shell, that users could utilize to take notes with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen. This notebook is primarily designed for small & medium businesses (SMBs).



