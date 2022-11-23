Kerr Dental Releases ZenFlexTM ONE Reciprocating File for Efficient and Cost-Effective Endodontic Procedures

BREA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Dental announces the launch of its novel ZenFlex ONE reciprocating file featuring a counter-clockwise flute. The new ZenFlex ONE file, alongside its matching Gutta Percha and Paper Points, offers a simple solution for endodontic specialists and general practitioners performing root canal procedures.

Designed to be used with Kerr motors as well as other reciprocating motion motors, ZenFlex ONE has been tested to demonstrate more flexibility and resistance to cyclic fatigue than other leading files of equivalent size.

"In creating ZenFlex ONE, we leveraged our proprietary heat treatment process to minimize the tradeoff between flexibility and torsional strength," explains Yona Zhao, Senior Global Product Manager at Kerr Dental. "The result is a high-performing reciprocating file that practitioners can rely on when performing procedures for a wide range of anatomies." This feature has the additional benefit of shortening shaping time when compared to other leading files on the market.

Along with reliable performance and excellent flexibility, ZenFlex ONE offers innovative features that improve efficiency and allow for tooth structure preservation. "The unique design of the ZenFlex ONE includes a triangular cross-section that has high cutting efficiency, and a smaller maximum flute diameter compared to other similar files," says Elizabeth Mascarena, Marketing Manager at Kerr Dental. "ZenFlex ONE's non-cutting tip minimizes the risk of transportation and perforation during procedures, for an added layer of confidence."

With ZenFlex ONE, doctors now have an affordable, reliable, and durable reciprocating file that increases efficiency without the need to change technique.

