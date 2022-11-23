Conquest VR to Demonstrate the Conquest Pro Headphones at I/ITSEC 2022 (Booth #1890)

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conquest VR , a designer and manufacturer of premium audio solutions for the fast-growing VR and AR market, will exhibit at the upcoming Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference ( I/ITSEC 2022 ), scheduled from Monday, November 28th to Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.



Virtual Reality and Education and Training

VR is for more than just gaming. There are many benefits that VR provides in education and training, including teaching soft & hard skills through realistic simulations and world building. According to one report , the global virtual reality in education market is expected to increase from $6.37 billion in 2021 to $8.66 billion in 2022.

The Conquest Pro Headphones

The Conquest Pro Headphones provide an immersive boost to any VR experience making them ideal for VR based training and simulation. They are compatible and easily attach to all popular VR headsets including the Meta Quest 2, the Quest Pro, HTC Vive Focus 3, Varjo, Pico and more. These headphones are packed with features that make them a great choice, including a sturdy design, 5-way adjustments for a perfect fit, Hi-Res audio certification for deep immersion, content leak prevention, passive noise cancellation, longplay comfort and logo customization. They deliver a new level of VR experience: hyper-realistic sound, to capture all spatial audio nuances from the most subtle pitter-patter of running feet to a distant train, to the thumping sound of nearby explosions.

“We’re delighted to exhibit at I/ITSEC and to give attendees a chance to experience our innovative product, the Conquest Pro Headphones. Our headphones provide many benefits to the VR user and especially to those in the education and training sector. While the visuals get a lot of attention in the world of VR, it’s the audio which completes the picture and makes it feel real. Now the VR community has a product in the Conquest Pro Headphones that will enhance every VR experience by providing very immersive sound quality not heard before,” said Raghu Bathina, CEO at Conquest VR.

To experience the Conquest Pro Headphones, please visit booth #1890 at I/ITSEC 2022. For more information and to order the headphones, please visit www.conquestvr.com .

About Conquest VR

Conquest VR designs and manufactures premium audio solutions for the fast-growing VR and AR market. The Conquest VR team has more than 40 years of combined experience in the VR world. The company's vision is to create audio products that amaze and make every virtual experience genuinely immersive. Conquest VR is led by its co-founders Raghu Bathina (CEO) and Sridhar Prathikanti , MD (President) and is privately funded. For more information, visit www.conquestvr.com .

Media Contacts

Elena Lopez & Audree Hernandez

Jmac PR for Conquest VR

(323) 238-9395

conquestvr@jmacpr.com