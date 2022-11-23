A new CEO of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” has been appointed

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that the Management Board of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO, the Company), after considering the opinion of ESO Supervisory Board, has selected Renaldas Radvila as CEO of ESO. He had been working as Management Board Member and Head of Services at ESO, and since 22 August 2022 he was working as interim CEO of the Company ( link ). The new CEO of ESO will begin his five-year term on 24 November 2022.

Renaldas Radvila has over 20 years of experience in managing various business areas, telecommunications and energy companies, including four years in top management positions in ESO. R. Radvila has extensive experience in managing large scale energy projects, maintaining stakeholder relations and representing the Company at various levels.

The new CEO will ensure smooth business continuity and the implementation of long-term goals laid down in ESO’s strategy.

The selection of the CEO of ESO was announced after the resignation of Mindaugas Keizeris, former Management Board Chair and CEO of ESO, on 21 August 2022 ( link ). 29 candidates have participated in the selection in total.

