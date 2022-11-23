Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Anssi Pelkonen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 4.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anssi Pelkonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21380/5/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 37 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 80 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 82 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 34 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 75 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 1110 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 1629 Volume weighted average price: 17.5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-22
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 28 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 62 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 225 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 28 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 75 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 38 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 75 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 75 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 632 Volume weighted average price: 17.5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-22
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 17.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 239 Volume weighted average price: 17.5 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
