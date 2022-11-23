The Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market size is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Capacity, By Requirement, By Implementation Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364473/?utm_source=GNW

It effectively regulates heat and enhances the living environment of the residents. Advanced ventilation systems enhance airflow and the working environment. Due to its capacity to maintain stable temperatures in all conditions, it is widely employed in a variety of building projects. Increasing investments in premium projects are anticipated to increase demand for air-flow systems of superior quality.



These reasons are likely to stimulate the growth of the dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) market. Traditional HVAC systems, like variable air volume (VAV) systems serving several zones, are susceptible to heat discomfort and microbiological contamination issues. In a DOAS configuration, the outdoor air system handles a portion of the sensible load in conjunction with the latent load, as well as the parallel system handles the remaining sensible load, based on the environment and parallel system involved. The purpose of a DOAS system is to offer dedicated ventilation, as opposed to ventilation as a byproduct of conditioning interior air.



Designers and construction engineers are unable to determine precisely how ventilation air combined with return air is dispersed across a conventional VAV system. A space’s ventilation air supply can be affected by air leakage, minimum air volume settings, control set points, and short-circuiting. This issue is resolved with a DOAS system that provides a dedicated supply of 100% outside air. In VAV systems, the need for surplus external airflow and conditioning: When the multiple spaces solution of ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2004 is applied, approximately 20-70% more outside air is required to ensure proper room air distribution throughout all air systems than when a dedicated outdoor air system is utilized. Cooling and dehumidifying the large volumes of external air during the summer as well as humidifying and warming the air during the winter is an energy-intensive endeavor.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



An increase in the number of COVID-19 infections has resulted in the suspension of production operations, which has, in turn, caused problems in the supply chain. Because of travel restrictions, there is currently a shortage of raw materials necessary for the production of DOAS. DOAS sales have suffered as a direct effect of the halt in construction operations. Several businesses have been forced to shut down as a direct consequence of low demand and an inadequate supply of goods. Due to this temporary closure, the manufacturing and supply of DOAS were majorly reduced. In addition, the demand for DOAS throughout the market was also reduced as a result of a decline in the disposable income of people all over the world.



Market Growth Factors



Rising expansion of the construction industry along with widespread urbanization



The growth of the construction industry has a significant impact on the demand for HVAC systems. The expansion of the DOAS market has been allowed by an upsurge in the construction of new and modern structures and the renovation of existing buildings equipped with DOAS. Innovation and the adoption of innovative techniques in the construction industry have contributed to the expansion of this market, particularly in developing countries all over the world. Due to rising urbanization and industrialization, developing economies have boosted their investments in the construction sector. his factor is augmenting the growth of the DOAS market.



Government regulations on the deployment and use of HVAC systems



A number of laws are enacted to increase energy efficiency as well as regulate HVAC equipment. The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) market consensus for ventilation air in commercial properties is ASHRAE Standard 62-1989 (Standard 62-89). ASHRAE 62.1 standards determine the required volume of outside air based on space size and person count. In order to achieve this requirement, DOAS improves indoor air quality by providing the appropriate amount of external air to defined places. In addition, the HVAC unit’s performance must meet or exceed the ASHRAE 90.1 standards for energy efficiency of ISMRE 11.1 and ISCOP 8.0 and conform to a rating lower than NC-40. Due to the fact that DOAS offers a breakthrough in order to comply with these regulations, the demand for this technology is increasing, and therefore, this factor is boosting the growth of the DOAS market.



Market Restraining Factors



Increased prevalence of complexities in the deployment of the DOAS market



The adoption of DOAS is hindered due to an increased number of complexities and complications that the user needs to face during the deployment of a DOAS system. DOAS technology combines passive evaporative cooling and vapor compression in a compact unitary air handler that cools ventilation air for commercial buildings. It can be designed to use stale room air as indirect evaporative cooling process air. Evaporative cooling is a heat and mass transfer process based on the conversion of sensible heat to latent heat. The intricacy of radiant heating and cooling systems relative to forced air systems necessitates skilled installation as well as coordination across building design specialties and trades. Hence, the growth of the DOAS market is hampered due to this.



Capacity Outlook



On the basis of Capacity, the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market is segmented into Less Than 20 Tons, 20–40 Tons, 40–60 Tons, and Greater Than 60 Tons. In 2021, the 40-60 tons segment acquired the significant revenue share of the DOAS market. DOAS, with a capacity of 40–60 tons, provides extreme efficiency along with additional features as well as the multi-zone capacity of a system in order to provide 100% external air proficiency, lowering the outdoor airflow by cooling only the amount of air that is necessary for each zone. In addition, 100% outside air proficiency in DOAS is a requirement for LEED certification.



Implementation Type Outlook



Based on Implementation Type, the DOAS Market is bifurcated into New Construction and Retrofit. In 2021, the retrofit segment garnered a significant revenue share of the DOAS market. In order to attain the desired level of efficiency in terms of energy consumption, financial savings, and comfort, retrofits are a good solution to consider. The tendency among owners of buildings is likewise shifting in a new direction. DOAS systems are now more efficient than prior systems as a result of the incorporation of embedded smart technologies as well as the Internet of Things.



Requirement Outlook



By Requirement, the DOAS Market is segregated into Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, and Dehumidification. In 2021, the heating segment registered the highest revenue share of the DOAS market. Independent of cooling or heating efforts, DOAS machines introduce fresh air into a facility. A key component of DOAS, which preserves the ideal temperature in a structure or enclosed space, is heating equipment. Higher demand from homes and businesses is anticipated to propel the heating segment.



Vertical Outlook



By Vertical, the DOAS Market is categorized into Commercial, Residential, and Industrial. In 2021, the commercial segment acquired the largest revenue share of the DOAS market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the fact that air, whereas air handling systems are utilized to heat and cool interior air within commercial settings. DOAS enables enhanced air quality in commercial buildings using a cost-effective and energy-efficient technology. Due to the fact that these systems are built to survive severe weather conditions, they are gaining popularity in commercial building applications.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the DOAS Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the DOAS market. North America is one of the top DOAS markets, with countries such as the United States and Canada driving growth in this region. There is a strong demand for DOAS in hospital, retail, and business applications in North America due to the large number of businesses, medical facilities, as well as commercial spaces that require a large quantity of DOAS. In North America, the DOAS market has been driven by reasons such as the requirement for energy efficiency, enhanced indoor air quality, and rising demand from residential and commercial buildings. These factors are driving the growth of the regional DOAS market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market. Companies such as Trane Technologies PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson Controls International PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Trane Technologies PLC, LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Samsung Electronics Ltd. (Samsung Group), Greenheck Fan Corporation, Nortek Global HVAC LLC (Nortek), Ingersoll Rand, Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market:



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: Greenheck partnered with Pittsburgh Air Systems, a leading supplier of commercial and industrial Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC). Through this partnership, Greenheck aimed to market its product range of Greenheck Air Distribution throughout the northern West Virginia and western Pennsylvania region.



Apr-2022: Daikin Comfort Technologies teamed up with XOi Technologies, and provides software to contractors across the globe. Together, the companies aimed to deliver HVAC contractors with an evolved, end-to-end, field services solution guided by augmented reality and artificial intelligence that’s developed to clear inefficiencies and enhance bottom lines. Moreover, collaboration aimed to deliver HVAC contractors with a powerful field-services tool developed to complete technician enablement.



Feb-2022: Carrier Global joined hands with Marriott International, an American multinational company. Through this acquisition, CARR would work with the Marriott Design Lab, Marriott’s R&D Lab to create advances such as optimized building systems for modular building and IoT-connected hotels. Moreover, collaboration would also concentrate on how the construction of hotels can be reinforced to decrease cost, drive energy effectiveness, and compress construction times.



Dec-2021: Carrier came into a partnership with, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of Partners who utilize AWS. Under this partnership, AWS is an essential part of its ongoing digital transformation and as an AWS Partner; Carrier can serve more consumers with its creative, digital-forward solutions. Moreover, APN would help Carrier unlock a broad range of possibilities to sufficiently engage with consumers and reach new clients.



Aug-2021: Trane Technologies joined hands with Nexii Building Solutions, which designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products. Together, the companies aimed to develop sustainable commercial buildings with significantly decreased carbon footprints. Through this collaboration, Nexii would combine its expertise in high-performance and efficient building construction with Trane’s digitally facilitated EcoWise high-efficiency climate convenience systems to decrease energy utilization and carbon footprint. Moreover, Trane would be the exclusive North America heating, ventilation, and air conditioning supplier for new, endurable buildings built by Nexii including retail stores and cafes.



May-2021: Daikin joined hands with 75F, developer, and builds smart sensors and controls to make commercial facilities more relaxed and efficient than ever before. Together, the companies aimed to provide a new era of sophisticated, reasonable cloud-based wireless controls and sensing technology for building management. Moreover, 5F’s cloud-based products would now work out of the box with preconfigured settings and arrangements detailed to Daikin Applied HVAC equipment.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Sep-2022: Carrier Global Corporation took over Transaera, and is developing a new type of energy-efficient, affordable, sustainable cooling system. Under this partnership, Transaera would support to rev the commercialization of next-era technology, donating to a more endurable world.



Aug-2022: Trane Technologies took over AL-KO Air Technology, a division of AL-KO SE. Through this acquisition, AL-KO Air would obtain complementary, high-performing solutions to the Trane commercial HVAC product and service offerings in Europe and Asia.



Aug-2022: Johnson acquired Vindex systems, a market-leading systems integrator delivering Intelligent Business Protection solutions. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Johnso Controls’ holistic security and safety services. Moreover, this acquisition would improve JOHNSON CONTROLS’ TURNKEY portfolio for safety solutions and security within the UK.



May-2022: Daikin took over CCOM Group, based in Hawthorne, New Jersey with 15 total locations. This acquisition aimed to expand the enterprise under one unified vision and promote environmental solutions and evolve as the top supplier of HVAC solutions in North America in the North American market.



May-2022: Trane Technologies took over Tozour Energy Systems, retail HVAC and building automation supplier. Through this acquisition, the companies aimed to build on Tozour’s longstanding triumph in the market after integrating collective forces to provide even greater value to commercial and residential HVAC and supply consumers across the region.



Feb-2022: Carrier Global Corporation completed the acquisition of Toshiba Corporation’s Toshiba Carrier Corporation (TCC), designs and manufactures energy-efficient, flexible, and high-performance VRF and light commercial. This acquisition would reinforce Carrier’s assignment in one of the fastest-growing HVAC segments, along with scaling its global VRF product platform with leading and differentiated technology and the expansion of a renowned brand to its offering. Moreover, VRF produces high-performance heating and cooling through systems that are generally all-electric and highly efficient, consistent with Carrier’s environmental goals to decrease its consumers’ carbon footprint by more than one gigaton by 2030.



Dec-2021: Greenheck acquired Metal Industries, a company specializing in diffusers, grilles, registers, and air terminal products. Through this acquisition, Greenheck aimed to increase its offerings as it pursues to become a one-stop supplier for contractors and engineers. This acquisition came into existence after the company made efforts to improve the safety of workplaces, the drawbacks of which were highlighted by the pandemic.



May-2021: Johnson Controls took over Silent-Aire, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. This acquisition aimed to widen its offering of endurable and reliable data center solutions while enabling a well-established entrepreneurial energy and consumer-centric culture that would drive growth in this end market worldwide.



Geographical Expansions:



Oct-2022: Daikin expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a heat pump manufacturing base in Güglingen, Germany. This expansion includes installing three new production lines and is declared part of Daikin Europe’s 2025 strategic management program to fulfill the growing market for heat pumps in Europe. Moreover, the expansion of the plant would allow Daikin to provide a steady supply for a steadily growing market.



Product Launches:



Mar-2022: Johnson Controls unveiled York DOAS, a new reliable Outdoor Air System. The York DOAS completes ASHRAE 62.1 fresh air conditions, providing up to 100 percent clean, dehumidified outside air in all climate and weather conditions. Moreover, the York DOAS is completely configurable, with more factory-installed choices than any other unit, creating it easy to establish and utilize.



Oct-2021: Johnson Controls introduced an indoor air quality control system that observes energy impact, tenant comfort, and space utilization, smashing down data silos and developing reporting results in a single view to enhancing building processes.



Aug-2021: LG introduced Split Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems, which is a 1500-2000 CFM and 12-ton Split Rooftop DOAS. This product has been developed thoughtfully by keeping economy and flexibility in mind to address the requirements of various applications. The LG split DOAS has a built-in heat recovery feature and the units require less labor and are easier to install making it suitable for applications where packaged rooftop DOAS cannot be installed.



Jan-2021: Greenheck launched RV-75 and RVE-150, Pre-engineered rooftop ventilator models. This launch would deliver a high percentage and 100% outside air persists to increase with the addition of two unique models.



Aug-2020: Trane Technologies unveiled Sintesis Balance CMAF, a completely electric single unit to heat and cool buildings. The air-cooled multi-pipe solution is the latest model in the Sintesis offering of high-performance indoor climate systems by Trane, the company’s HVAC brand. Moreover, the innovation adds to Trane Technologies’ Gigaton Challenge, a goal to decrease customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by a billion metric tons by 2030.



Jul-2020: Daikin introduced the Daikin SmartSource Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS), its next-era heat pump heating technology. The Daikin SmartSource Dedicated Outdoor Air System incorporates exclusive SmartBoost Heat Technology, permitting air as cold as 0 degrees Fahrenheit to enter without any pre-heating, all while acquiring 49 percent higher than ASHRAE 90.1-2016 standard efficiency.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Capacity



• 20-40 Tons



• Less Than 20 Tons



• 40-60 Tons



• Greater Than 60 Tons



By Requirement



• Heating



• Ventilation



• Cooling



• Dehumidification



By Implementation Type



• New Construction



• Retrofit



By Vertical



• Commercial



• Residential



• Industrial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson Controls International PLC



• Carrier Global Corporation



• Daikin Industries, Ltd.



• Trane Technologies PLC



• LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)



• Samsung Electronics Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Greenheck Fan Corporation



• Nortek Global HVAC LLC (Nortek)



• Ingersoll Rand, Inc.



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364473/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________