The Global Data Pipeline Tools Market size is expected to reach $19 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Pipeline Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Vertical, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Component, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364468/?utm_source=GNW

There are numerous types of data pipeline tools on the market. A fundamental characteristic of data pipeline solutions is their ability to integrate data from various sources into a single destination or database, often a data warehouse.



A data pipeline can also be referred to as a series of tools and procedures used to automate the transfer and transformation of data from a source system to a target repository. A data pipeline is a sequence of stages for processing data. If the data has not been imported onto the data platform, it is ingested at the outset of the pipeline. Then, a succession of steps follows, with each step delivering an output that serves as the input for the subsequent step. This is repeated until the pipeline is finished. In certain instances, independent processes may be executed in real-time.



Data pipelines consist of three essential components viz. a source, one or more processing steps, and a destination. In certain data pipelines, the endpoint may be referred to as a sink. Data pipelines facilitate the transfer of data, for instance, from a data lake to an analytics database, from an application to a data warehouse, or into a payment processing system. Data pipelines may alternatively have the same source and destination, in which case the pipeline’s sole purpose is to modify the data collection. Whenever data is handled between points A and B (or B, C, and D), a data pipeline exists between those points.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe damage to several economies throughout the world. In addition, a number of businesses across various industries were significantly demolished. Governments in numerous nations were compelled to impose lockdowns throughout their countries in order to regulate the spread of the coronavirus. Additionally, a variety of industrial operations were interrupted by these lockdowns. The growth of the data pipeline tools market was also disrupted during the initial period of the pandemic. Due to these lockdowns, a number of businesses were temporarily closed. As a result, business activities were suspended during the initial phase of the pandemic, reducing demand for devices.



Market Growth Factor



Offers Reduced Latency to Boost the Efficiency of The Data Transfer Process



In a multi-cloud, data bottlenecks might develop while traveling from one system to another. As the amount of data used increases, these costs may increase. Latency is affected by the efficacy of stream computing, message queue, and databases used to store calculating results. Due to the fact that business intelligence systems require adequate data for decision-making, it is essential to keep latency as low as possible.



The Growing Number of Connected Devices All Over the World



With the rapid modernization throughout the world, the number of Internet of Things devices, or connected devices, is increasing rapid. In recent years, the number of IoT connections increased significantly as a result of the advent of several new and technologically advance devices at very affordable prices. The increasing demand for IoT solutions along with favorable optimism in the IoT community and most IoT end markets is also anticipated to substantially boost the demand for connected devices all over the world in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factor



Extended Data Downtime During the Process



Data is the main driver behind the decisions and operations of businesses that are data-driven. There may be times when their data are unreliable or inadequate, especially during events, like infrastructure upgrades, M&A, reorganizations, and migrations). This data inaccessibility can negatively affect enterprises in numerous ways, including customer complaints and unsatisfactory analytical conclusions. Data engineer spends a significant proportion of their time upgrading, maintaining, and ensuring the integrity of the data pipeline.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is classified into Real time Analytics, Sales and Marketing Data, Customer 360 & Customer Relationship Management, Predictive Maintenance, Customer Experience Management, Data Migration, Data Traffic Management, Other Applications. In 2021, the predictive maintenance segment acquired the highest revenue share of the data pipeline tools market. Predictive maintenance (PdM) is a strategy that employs data analysis tools and procedures to discover anomalies in business operations and potential flaws in equipment and processes so that they can be repaired prior to failure.



Vertical Outlook



By Vertical, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is segmented into BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Telecom, IT and ITeS, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, and Other Verticals. In 2021, the BFSI segment acquired the highest revenue share of the data pipeline tools market. The rapid upsurge in the growth of the segment is attributed to the widespread digitalization of companies and organizations within the banking and financial services sector.



Deployment Mode Outlook



By Deployment Mode, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is divided into Cloud and On-premises. In 2021, the cloud deployment segment garnered a substantial revenue share of the data pipeline tools market. Modern data pipelines can benefit an organization in a variety of ways, such as by making insights as well as data more available, accelerating decision-making, and enabling flexibility and adaptability during times of high demand. Modern, cloud-based data pipelines can benefit from greater versatility than conventional systems.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of Organization size, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is categorized into Large Enterprises and SMEs. In 2021, the large enterprises segment procured the biggest revenue share of the data pipeline tools market. The rapid surge in the growth of the segment is attributed to the significant amount of data that is being generated within this type of organization. Due to this, the demand for a more effective medium to transfer data is increasing at a rapid rate. This factor is boosting the growth of this segment of the market.



Component Outlook



On the basis of Component, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is bifurcated into Tools and Service. In 2021, the services segment garnered a significant revenue share of the data pipeline tools market. The rising growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of data pipeline services among several large enterprises. In order to transfer data to their primary server, organizations are increasingly deploying data pipeline services.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is segregated into ELT Data Pipeline, ETL Data Pipeline, Streaming Data Pipeline, Batch Data Pipeline, Change Data Capture Pipeline (CDC). In 2021 the ETL data pipeline segment procured the highest revenue share of the data pipeline tools market. An ETL pipeline is a collection of operations used to transfer data from a source or numerous sources into a database, such as a data warehouse. ETL is an acronym for extract, transform, and load, three interdependent data integration operations used to transport data from one database to another.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Data Pipeline Tools Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the data pipeline tools market. The rise in the growth of the market is majorly owing to the increasing number of IT and telecom companies in the region. Due to this expansion, the volume of data being generated throughout the region is increasing.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC are the forerunners in the Data Pipeline Tools Market. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in Data Pipeline Tools Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Google LLC, Software AG, Snowflake, Inc., Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners) and Precisely (Clearlake Capital Group)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Data Pipeline Tools Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Google entered into a partnership with Reltio, a leader in the MDM platform. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to offer cleanse, consolidate, and enrich data in Real-Time.



Oct-2022: Microsoft partnered with Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to propel the new generation phase of AI-driven digital transformation through the integration of Informatica’s end-to-end data management capabilities and Microsoft’s AI/ML capabilities.



Oct-2022: Microsoft came into a partnership with Fivetran, a California-based technology company. Under this partnership, Microsoft would allow Fivetran to launch its technology over Microsoft azure intending to allow customers to deploy fully managed and automate no-code data pipelines for secure and reliable data delivery.



Oct-2022: Microsoft partnered with Kyndryl, an American multinational information technology company. With this partnership, the companies aimed to aid businesses in integrating mainframe data into external as well as internal cloud-based sources.



Sep-2022: Snowflake came into a partnership with UiPath, a global software company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to bring data integration over the data cloud in order to allow their customers to develop workflows built on 360-degree views of accessible and reliable data over Snowflake’s platform.



Sep-2022: Snowflake partnered with Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company. With this partnership, the companies aimed to allow customers to explore higher value through their data to aid them in complying with data in real time between Snowflake and the Salesforce Customer Data Platform. In addition, it would also enable customers to mitigate costs and risks from conventional sync methods.



Jul-2022: Snowflake entered into a partnership with Zuora, an enterprise software company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to offer data that is required by companies in order to grow and monetize their customer relationships.



May-2022: Oracle came into a partnership with Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to offer industry-leading cloud data integration, management, and governance solutions for data warehouses, databases, lakes, data lakehouses, data lakes, and enterprise analytics.



May-2022: Google partnered with SoftServe, a leader consulting and digital authority. under this partnership, the companies aimed to offer new manufacturing solutions to businesses all over the world.



Mar-2022: Precisely entered into a partnership with Snowflake, a cloud computing–based data cloud company. This partnership would allow the companies to leverage a new field of data in order to make more informed Business Decisions.



Feb-2022: Microsoft teamed up with Striim, a vendor of unified and real-time data streaming as well as integration for business analytics and operations. This collaboration aimed to expedite Microsoft Azure’s data modernization journey in order to aid businesses in modernizing their business applications as well as implement novel cloud-native applications.



Feb-2022: Google collaborated with OpenMined, an MSSP and cybersecurity services consultancy. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce PipelineDP, an open-source tool. Moreover, this framework would allow users to develop and leverage various private data pipelines.



Dec-2021: Amazon Web Services came into a partnership with Dell, an American technology company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce the cyber recovery solution of Dell on the AWS marketplace in order to secure customer data from cyber-attacks and ransomware.



Nov-2021: Microsoft joined hands with Veritas, an American international data management company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to transform cloud-native data management for businesses by addressing major impediments suffered by businesses. furthermore, this collaboration aimed to streamline the conventionally siloed data services and management throughout virtual, on-premises, SaaS, and cloud environments.



Aug-2021: Google came into a partnership with NextBillion AI, a mapping platforms startup. With this partnership, the companies aimed to implement data pipelines over the Kubernetes Engine of Google.



May-2021: Google partnered with Vodafone, a multinational telecommunications company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a powerful integrated data platform, namely Nucleus.



Mar-2020: Google entered into a partnership with SADA, a business and cloud technology consulting company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a COVID-19 public dataset pipeline.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2022: IBM unveiled a cloud service. With this product launch, the company aimed to conduct major key management throughout multi-cloud and hybrid environments in order to aid customers in protecting their businesses and critical data from insider threats as well as cyberattacks.



Sep-2020: Microsoft rolled out the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, a managed service portfolio. With this launch, the companies aimed to aid healthcare businesses in managing their operations and activities.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2022: SAP took over AskData, a search-driven analytics startup. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its footprint within the Data Analytics sector in response to the increasing customer demands.



Jul-2022: IBM took over Databand.ai, the only proactive data observability platform. Through this acquisition, IBM would leverage Databand.ai’s capabilities in order to strengthen its AI, data, and automation software offerings intending to ensure reliable data transfers at the right time to the right customer.



Feb-2022: Software took over StreamSets, a modern data integration platform. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to expedite the growth within the hybrid integration sector through the integration of StreamSets’ rapidly expanding subscription as well as SaaS business



Aug-2021: SAP completed its acquisition of the IP is SwoopTalent, a talent data intelligence company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate SwoopTalent’s data and machine learning capabilities into its SAP SuccessFactors solutions in order to accelerate its strategy to human experience management, which emphasizes on dynamic opportunities as well as individualized employee experiences



Jan-2021: TIBCO acquired IBI, a Canadian technology company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to aid businesses in integrating legacy platforms more conveniently with other application settings.



Nov-2020: SAP acquired Emarsys, a vendor of an omnichannel customer engagement platform. This acquisition would improve the Customer Experience portfolio of SAP through the addition of Emarsys capabilities to further create a new model of digital commerce management.



Jun-2020: Microsoft took over ADRM Software, a leading industry-specific data models provider. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate ADRM’s capabilities into its Azure platform in order to allow customers to expedite their digital journey with minimal threats throughout a range of key initiatives



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Real time Analytics & Predictive Maintenance



• Customer Experience Management



• Sales & Marketing Data



• Customer 360 & Customer Relationship Management



• Data Migration



• Data Traffic Management & Others



By Vertical



• BFSI



• IT & ITeS



• Telecom



• Retail & eCommerce



• Government & Defense



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Manufacturing



• Energy & Utilities



• Transportation & Logistics



• Others



By Deployment Mode



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• SMEs



By Component



• Tools



• Services



By Type



• ETL Data Pipeline



• Streaming Data Pipeline



• Batch Data Pipeline



• ELT Data Pipeline



• Change Data Capture (CDC) Pipeline



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SAP SE



• IBM Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation)



• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)



• Google LLC



• Software AG



• Snowflake, Inc.



• Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)



• Precisely (Clearlake Capital Group)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364468/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________