The Global Data Catalog Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Catalog Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Metadata Type, By Vertical, By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Data Consumer, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364463/?utm_source=GNW

Additional elements support data management, data evaluation, and data analytics, in addition to catalog management and data collaboration functions.



The volume of data and the number of forms in which it is available are constantly increasing. Thus, locating and retrieving data becomes a formidable task. Employees and companies are familiar with the situation where a market study or sales report cannot be located in the company’s data systems. Finding the proper authority to ask for assistance wastes valuable time. For a corporation to leverage Big Data and participate in data insights, it is necessary to make datasets accessible to the entire organization. A data catalog facilitates data discovery, access, and utilization.



A catalog is a directory of information that provides details about data sets, files, and databases. It provides information about the location of a data set and the type of storage media on which the file is saved. The need to obtain a consolidated perspective of data acquired from disparate sources to improve the decision-making process, the generation of huge quantities of data, and the increasing acceptance of self-service intelligence are the primary dynamics.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Since the emergence of COVID-19, the necessity for a variety of solutions that assist businesses with data analytics has attracted considerable attention and a good adoption trend. The shift toward remote work and the need for the cloud have increased the need for solutions that enhance the security and efficiency of the workplace. This has induced a significant increase in demand for various solutions that aid organizations in data analytics, in addition to a positive acceptance trend for these solutions. Therefore, it can be assessed that the pandemic had a positive impact on the data catalog market.



Market Growth Factor



Improves Productivity and Life of Employees



For organizations to acknowledge their goal of becoming data-driven, they need to implement the systems and procedures that enable data citizens to obtain the necessary data as quickly as possible. According to research conducted by IBM, organizations spend more than half of their time searching for the data and only part of it in using it. Even when access is granted, there is little visibility into the alterations data sets undergo. This makes repetition of datasets, rendering the workers employed in making the repeated sets redundant.



Aids in Data Governance and Fastens Data Discovery



Data governance is a collection of principles, rules, and practices that assures that data is accurate and consistent and can be relied upon to drive business activities, inform choices, and fuel digital transformations. Companies can use end-to-end data lineage to comprehend where the data originates, what transpires, who uses it, and why. Every day, millions of information and assets are created, making it difficult for enterprises to comprehend and obtain valuable information from the data they possess. The huge amount of data also interferes with proper data management and governance. The use of a catalog within an organization can increase the rate of data search and evaluation.



Market Restraining Factor



Misunderstandings Regarding Privacy and Data Security Risks



Compliance and safety are concerns for businesses around the world. As a result, companies are hesitant to implement new data management or platform-to-platform data transfer solutions. Due to the lack of information regarding security standards and their operation, many organizations believe that catalog management systems may result in security breaches in their extensively abstracted data sets.



Metadata Type Outlook



Based on metadata type, the data catalog market is fragmented into technical metadata and business metadata. The business metadata segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the data catalog market in 2021. The maintenance of organized documentation inside the business vocabulary of terms is facilitated by business metadata. It offers business-speak explanations of data files and properties.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of vertical, the data catalog market is segmented into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, Media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and other verticals. The BFSI segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the data catalog market in 2021. The banking and financial industry was one of the first to implement data cataloging. The discipline of financial analysis identifies financial problems using statistical approaches.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the data catalog market is categorized into solutions and services. The services segment acquired a significant revenue share in the data catalog market in 2021. A company increases its data quality with better visibility and traceability by using metadata management services. Most data catalogue services provide a lineage of data across platforms, pipelines, datasets, graphs, dashboards services, summary statistics, and tagging and documentation capabilities.



Deployment Outlook



Based on deployment mode, the data catalog market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The on-premise segment procured the maximum revenue share in the data catalog market in 2021. The on-premises data catalog services are opted, usually, by large enterprises. These ensure data security and protect data from theft and other forms of security breaches. The on-premise data catalogs are able to build an enterprise-scale catalog of all the data the enterprise has on their systems and provides insights into their analysis, irrespective of their physical locations.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of organization size, the data catalog market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the data catalog market in 2021. SME provides AI-powered data catalogs that give a machine-learning (ML) based discovery algorithm to scan and catalog enterprise-wide data assets, including on-premises, cloud, and big data from anywhere.



Data Consumer Outlook



On the basis of data consumer, the data catalog market is classified into business intelligence tools, enterprise applications, mobile and web applications. The business intelligence tools segment acquired the highest revenue share in the data catalog market in 2021. A Business Intelligence data catalog portal enables organizations to maximize their data catalog investment. By fully integrating catalog information and making it accessible to all enterprise users, a fully controlled self-service monitoring environment is created.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the data catalog market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the data catalog market in 2021. Due to the rising use of data in multiple BI tools and the increased acceptance of digital innovations in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, telecom and IT, and manufacturing, the market is anticipated to expand fast over the forecast period. The region has become a leader in BI technology developments, research and development (R&D), and technological advances.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC are the forerunners in the Data Catalog Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Informatica, LLC are some of the key innovators in Data Catalog Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc., Collibra, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Informatica, LLC, Cloudera, Inc., Alteryx, Inc. and Alation, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Data Catalog Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: Alation partnered with Fivetran, a global leader in modern data integration. Following this partnership, the companies aimed at enabling their customers to understand and locate the whole context of data in the latest data stack. Through the use of Fivetran Metadata API, the partnership unified reliable, governed data from various sources across one single view. This increases data visibility and improves decision-making and data pipelines.



Aug-2022: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure collaborated with Anaconda, a provider of the world’s most recognized data science platform. The collaboration focused on delivering secure open-source Python and R tools and packages by allowing and embedding the latter company’s repository throughout OCI Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence services.



Jul-2022: Alteryx partnered with Polestar Solutions, a dominant player in enterprise performance management (EPM) and data analytics. With this partnership, the company aimed to enhance data science automation and analytics for enterprises. The partnership incorporated powerful analytics delivery abilities and domain expertise of Polestar Solutions with an end-to-end platform of Alteryx to allow enterprises to change data into innovative insights.



May-2022: IBM signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon. With this agreement, the company focused on providing a broad range of software catalogs as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the AWS platform. The agreement further underpinned the importance of Red Hat, IBM, and AWS in providing adaptability and offering greater business value for customers across various industries.



Apr-2022: Informatica partnered with Snowflake, a Data Cloud Company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to strengthen the combination of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) and Data Cloud to help expedite the move to the cloud by increasing the data governance and data management capabilities of customers.



Oct-2021: Informatica collaborated with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. With this collaboration, the companies formed a joint program for cloud migration to speed up the relocation of customers by 12 times from on-premises enterprise data warehouses to Google BigQuery. This increased the cost-effectiveness of migration. Additionally, the collaboration also promoted Informatica’s Master Data Management and Data Governance services, making management and deployment of services easier on Google Cloud.



Aug-2021: IBM partnered with Cloudera, an American software company. Following this partnership, the companies reinforced their go-to-market programs and joint development strategies by incorporating the advanced analytical abilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Data, which is a unified platform for AI and data, into the Cloudera Data Platform.



Nov-2020: Alation partnered with Snowflake, the creator of the Data Cloud. Following this partnership, Alation aimed to increase data discovery & search, drive data cloud governance, and ease the migration to Snowflake’s Data Cloud.



Jun-2020: Microsoft partnered with SAS, a leader in analytics. Under this partnership, the companies aimed at enabling users to run SAS workloads in the cloud. This would help the customers in enhancing their business solutions and determining critical value from digital transformation initiatives.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2022: Cloudera unveiled Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) One, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering incorporating all features of a data lakehouse. CDP allows easy and fast exploratory data science and self-service analytics on any data type. CDP One possesses built-in machine learning (ML) and enterprise security that demands zero clouds, monitoring, or security operations staff needed for reduced risk and lower TCO.



Jul-2022: Google announced the expansion of Google Cloud Data Catalog by unifying it with Dataplex to form a single interface for users. Through this expansion, the company focused on offering users a unified experience for discovering and searching data and combining it with important business information. It also organized data by logical data domains and facilitated the central monitoring and governance of distributed data with built-in automation capabilities and data intelligence.



Apr-2022: TIBCO unveiled TIBCO WebFOCUS 9.0.0. The product is developed with powerful capabilities such as TIBCO WebFOCUS Container Edition and a hub for a complete personalized customer experience, together with substantial enhancements for TIBCO WebFOCUS Designer. The innovative features of the product strengthened the ML/AI experience for company analysts, users, and engineers, utilizing analytics and data across the enterprise.



Sep-2021: Alation launched Data Governance App. The app transforms multi-cloud security and governance and provides continual, autonomous data governance using AI and machine learning. The Alation Data Governance App increases data governance abilities for the Snowflake Data Cloud.



Aug-2021: Cloudera introduced Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a service built for data flows to operate streaming workloads from hybrid systems on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). This cloud-native service allows customers to automate intricate operations of data flow and enhances the operational potential with auto-scaling abilities to stream data flows. Additionally, it also helps organizations by eliminating the estimation of infrastructure size, thereby reducing cloud costs.



Jul-2021: Informatica introduced Cloud Data Governance & Catalog (CDGC) solutions. The solution offers seamless catalog as-a-service and streamlined data governance and is also the main component in Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) by Informatica. CDGC allowed companies to expedite reliable insights through analytics and data governance and increase business value from AI and cloud analytics.



Jul-2021: Oracle unveiled Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Data Catalog. The product aims at the expedition of data cataloging for technical metadata harvesting by automating the creation and discovery of data assets. The product also simplifies the enrichment of metadata and provides bulk upload abilities.



May-2021: TIBCO introduced a range of enhancements to its Unify data management portfolio, comprising its TIBCO EBX and TIBCO Data Virtualization products. The updated solutions significantly strengthened the data fabric of an organization, allowing customers to experience the huge data potential.



Mar-2021: Oracle launched innovative additions to Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse. With this launch, Oracle transformed cloud data warehousing from an intricate ecosystem of tools, products, and tasks that needs increased technical expertise, money, and time to perform data cleansing and transformation, data loading, machine learning, and business modeling into a suggestive drag-and-drop, point-and-click experience for data scientists, data analysts, and users of business.



Dec-2020: Microsoft unveiled Azure Purview, a platform with a data catalog incorporating data governance and discovery features. The unified data governance platform, Azure Purview automates the discovery, cataloging, mapping, and lineage tracking of data, intending to offer the customers an enhanced understanding of the range of the data estate.



Jun-2020: Collibra launched Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud. The Data Intelligence Cloud is an end-to-end integrated platform, which provides transparency into the data environment, automates data workflows, offers trusted insights, and ensures security. Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud offers privacy and data governance customers an optimal method of accessing reliable data that can then be assessed with the tools the businesses already use.



Apr-2020: Google expanded its services by releasing a data catalog. With this launch, the company aimed at increasing the visibility of customers into their data assets in platforms like Google Cloud and more. The features of this data catalog include crawlers that consume metadata automatically from Google Cloud, starting with Pub/Sub and BigQuery, and reaching to object storage systems of Google Cloud.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2022: IBM acquired Databand, a provider of monitoring and visibility services for data pipelines to organizations. Through this acquisition, IBM aimed at incorporating the observability services of Databand into its data fabric platform that allowed the organization to use and govern data for BI, analytics, and machine learning. The IBM data fabric platform includes the IBM Watson Knowledge Catalog that offers data catalog and data governance abilities to allow users to detect and utilize data for training in machine learning or data analytics.



Feb-2022: Alteryx took over Trifacta, a San Francisco-based company. Through this acquisition, Alteryx focused on increasing its portfolio by providing a low code/no code, integrated end-to-end analytics automation interface in the cloud, thereby serving the demands of the enterprise.



Oct-2021: Alation acquired Lyngo Analytics, a data insights firm. With this acquisition, Alation focused on enhancing business user experiences with the data catalog further increasing data intelligence and assisting organizations in guiding data culture.



Feb-2021: Collibra acquired OwlDQ, a leading provider of predictive data quality software. The combination of Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud with OwlDQ, launched Collibra Data Quality, a new offering that enables organizations in automating and centralizing data quality workflows for smoothening the data and analytics processes and complying with global regulations throughout the organization.



Jul-2020: Informatica acquired Compact Solutions, a provider of innovative software and services for big data governance. Following this acquisition, Informatica focused on integrating its Intelligent Data Platform with Compact Solutions’ expanded management of metadata. The acquisition enhanced the company’s leadership in automation and AI-enabled by metadata.



Jun-2020: Microsoft took over ADRM Software, a leading provider of large-scale industry data models. Under this acquisition, Microsoft integrated Azure’s limitless storage and compute with ADRM’s comprehensive industry models. This integration enabled the development of an intelligent data lake in which data from various business lines can be harmonized quickly.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Metadata Type



• Technical Metadata



• Business Metadata



By Vertical



• BFSI



• IT & Telecom



• Manufacturing



• Retail & eCommerce



• Government & Defense



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Transportation & Logistics



• Media & Entertainment



• Others



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Deployment



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Data Consumer



• Business Intelligence Tools



• Mobile & Web Applications



• Enterprise Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• TIBCO Software, Inc.



• Collibra, Inc.



• Oracle Corporation



• Google LLC



• Informatica, LLC



• Cloudera, Inc.



• Alteryx, Inc.



• Alation, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________