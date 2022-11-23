Kristin Perez Earns CMCA® Designation

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota (AM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Twin Cities metro area, is pleased to announce that community association manager Kristin Perez has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB®).

The CMCA® is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI®) in 1995, CAMICB® is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

“Kristin joined Associa Minnesota in 2021 following a career change from the teaching sector,” said Associa Minnesota Branch President, JoAnn Borden CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “Since then, she has become a valued member of our team and her CMCA certification is another example of the commitment she has made to succeeding in the next phase of her career.”

