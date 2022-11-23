The Global Cryostat Market size is expected to reach $3.0 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryostat Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By System Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364458/?utm_source=GNW

It is therefore typically prepared in a container that resembles a vacuum flask or Dewar.



Cryostats are employed in a number of industries, including medicine, engineering, and research. The usage of cryostats aids in avoiding contamination from nearby germs and chemicals. A chamber that really can sustain very low temperatures is called a cryostat. Cryostats are used in research facilities and medical labs to preserve frozen tissue samples.



The tissues are chopped into pieces thin enough to be seen under a microscope using a microtome, a sharp cutting tool installed within the cryostats. Cryostats are used in a wide range of scientific, engineering, and medical fields. Healthcare, aerospace, metallurgy, energy & power, biotechnology, and forensic science are a few potential end markets for cryostats.



Cryostats are devices that keep temperatures at extremely low levels. Cryostats are devices used in medical laboratories and pathology to preserve frozen tissue samples. Microtomes, a sharp instrument positioned within the cryostats, cut the tissues into sections thin enough to be seen under a microscope.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the use of cryostats in the forensic science and healthcare sectors. Medical research organizations devoted themselves to creating treatments and vaccinations as the virus spread. The research involved expanding the use of cutting-edge technology to produce better outcomes. This involved implementing improved cryostat technology for the best possible tissue storage and virus or tissue surveillance. Additionally, more patient medical testing resulted in higher utilization of cryostat technology.



Market Growth Factor



Rising Demand for Quality Healthcare Services in Emerging Economies



Cryostats are frequently utilized in a variety of medical applications, including MRI machines and the storage of tissue samples. In MRI equipment, cryostats are used to keep a cryogen, particularly helium, in a liquid state with little evaporation. The helium gas is re-condensed and returned to the bath in modern MRI cryostats via a mechanical refrigerator or cryocooler in order to preserve it.



Increasing Need for Cryostats for Use in Aerospace



Cryogenic technologies are finding more uses in the aerospace industry as major nations compete to develop their space fleets. X-ray spectrometers, satellite bodies, and communication devices are all cooled using advanced adiabatic demagnetization refrigerators (AADRs) and similar devices. Cryogenic Fluid Management (CFM) technology has been a focus of NASA’s efforts over the past ten years. It is a crucial component of the exploratory systems for earth-to-orbit transportation, planetary exploration, human missions to the moon and mars, and in-situ resource utilization (ISRU).



Market Restraining Factor



Cryostat Tissue Sectioning Results in Tissue Cracking & Curling



Tissue is placed face up on a tissue holder in a typical cryostat and covered with an embedding liquid before being embedded in a frozen section. The tissue holder, or "chuck," is placed on a temperature bar at absolute zero. To expedite the freezing process and flatten the tissue’s surface to create a flat plane, a heat sink is added to the top of the tissue at the appropriate time. There are numerous issues with this system, which may be very frustrating.



Cryogen Outlook



By cryogen, the cryostats market is divided into helium and nitrogen. The nitrogen segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the cryostats market in 2021. In the medical industry, liquid nitrogen, an inert, colorless, odorless, nonflammable, and nontoxic gas are utilized for cryotherapy.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the cryostats market is classified into healthcare, energy & power, aerospace, metallurgy, biotechnology & forensic science and marine biology. The metallurgy segment generated a substantial revenue share in the cryostat market in 2021. In the metallurgy and refractory sectors, cryostats are frequently used to study the properties of materials at very low temperatures. For samples being examined at extremely high temperatures, they enable accurate temperature control.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the cryostats market is segmented into closed-cycle, continuous-flow, bath and multistage. The bath segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the cryostat market in 2021. Bath cryostats are built similarly to vacuum flasks that contain liquid helium. The liquid helium bath is put in thermal contact with a cold plate. Histological slide cutting is done in medicine by using these cryostats. Due to this, the demand for bath cryostat is expected to increase in the upcoming years and thus support the market growth.



System Component Outlook



On the basis of system component, the cryostats market is fragmented into dewars, transfer tubes, gas flow pumps, temperature controllers, high vacuum pumps and microtome blades. In 2021, the microtome blades segment procured a promising revenue share. Histology and pathology applications frequently use microtomes. In the conventional method of histology, a block of tissue that has been embedded in paraffin is put into the material holder of a microtome. Cutting different tissues is made simpler by the paraffin.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the cryostats market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the cryostat market by generating the largest revenue share. The advanced healthcare and aerospace applications in this region make the North American cryostat market with opportunity. There are several uses for cryostats in the medical field, including MRI, exploratory surgery, frozen sectioning, X-ray, and spectroscopy. Cryostats are used in the satellite and space industries to chill various infrared sensors.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems), MEDITE Medical GmbH, Bright Instruments Limited, Amos scientific Pty Ltd., SLEE medical GmbH, Advanced Research Systems, Inc., Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc., Cryomech, Inc., Dakewe Biotech Co., Ltd. and Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Cryogen



• Helium



• Nitrogen



By Application



• Healthcare



• Biotechnology & Forensic Science



• Energy & Power



• Metallurgy



• Aerospace & Defense



• Marine Biology



By Type



• Continuous-flow



• Closed-Cycle



• Bath



• Multistage



By System Component



• Dewars



• High Vacuum Pumps



• Temperature Controllers



• Gas Flow Pumps



• Transfer Tubes



• Microtome Blades



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems)



• MEDITE Medical GmbH



• Bright Instruments Limited



• Amos scientific Pty Ltd.



• SLEE medical GmbH



• Advanced Research Systems, Inc.



• Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc.



• Cryomech, Inc.



• Dakewe Biotech Co., Ltd.



• Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364458/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________