The Global Craft Soda Market size is expected to reach $901.2 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Craft Soda Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Flavor, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364453/?utm_source=GNW





On the other hand, craft soda is produced using organic fruit & plant extracts. which are typically raised on nearby farms. The manufacturers in such farms usually produce their drinks in small quantities. And after it has all been sold, another batch will be produced. Additionally, they are often produced with greater care and attention, which results in a healthier soda with a superior taste. The individuals who manufacture them or live in the town where they are made are frequently known to those who consume them.



Therefore, there is a stronger connection between those who produce it and those who purchase it. Comparable to a farmer’s market, where one may meet the farmers and learn about the source of the food. On the other hand, very huge corporations that employ thousands of people create sodas in mass quantities. They also require committed experts to manage and organize their activities.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing protracted lockdown had a significant negative impact on the restaurant & bar industry globally, which in turn had a limited negative influence on the craft soda industry overall. People’s drinking habits have significantly changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, moving from pubs and restaurants to their homes. Due to the rising importance of immunity and health, many consumers now favor craft soda over soft drinks and alcoholic beverages since it has more nutritional value.



Market Growth Factors



The increasing interest of young individuals in authentic beverages



Due to the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle, rising health concerns and the desire of young adults for authentic beverages are driving the craft soda market’s expansion. Nowadays, consumers take a holistic approach to well-being and prefer beverages that offer greater health advantages. The trend of functional and healthful beverages is becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Consumers are prepared to test healthier alternatives to conventional soft drinks as they have grown more health conscious. Especially among consumers looking for products with high sugar content as the price for their health, enhanced craft soda is acquiring a strong market position.



Increasing consumer awareness of the hazardous components in soft drinks



The demand for craft soda is expanding at a rapid rate due to rising levels of consumer knowledge regarding the hazardous additives that are used in soft drinks. Sugary drinks like soda have a high concentration of sugar, which raises insulin levels and supports the growth of tumors. Cancers of the breast, prostate, and pancreas may be more likely to develop in people who consume soft drinks colored with chemicals that are also used to flavor and color soft drinks.



Market Restraining Factors



Health-related issues due to access consumption



The use of soft drinks has been connected to several long-term health issues. The elevated risks are due to the additional ingredients in soft drinks, mainly sugar. However, some sugar-sweetened soft drinks have a couple of grams or more of sugar per ounce serving, which is more than the adult daily recommended limit. The risk of developing metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes is significantly increased by consuming one to two servings of sugar-sweetened craft soda each day. All these factors are negatively affecting the craft soda market.



Flavor Outlook



Based on flavor, the craft soda market is segmented into cola, tropical fruits, berries, and others. In 2021, the cola segment dominated the craft soda market with the maximum revenue share. The increased demand for soft drinks with soda among the younger generation and millennials is fueling the sector’s growth. The distinctive, novel and non-traditional taste of the cola flavor perfectly satisfies customer demand for novel, inventive, and non-traditional soft drinks. Product producers are now creating a variety of craft sodas with unique tastes and flavors due to growing consumer demand.



Packaging Outlook



On the basis of packaging, the craft soda market is fragmented into glass, cans, plastic and others. The cans segment covered a significant revenue share in the craft soda market in 2021. This is because there has been an increased emphasis placed on environmentally friendly packaging, as well as the rise of additional small-scale independent brewers. Also, the widespread availability of cans in grocery stores and mass merchandisers, in addition to their inexpensive prices, will help the expansion of the market segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the craft soda market is divided into on-trade and off-trade. In 2021, the off-trade segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the craft soda market. The off-trade channel is composed of hypermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, discount stores, and e-commerce websites in a significant majority. These supermarkets are essential distribution channels for bringing created beverage goods to end consumers and are among the main retailers that carry craft sodas.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the craft soda market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region registered the maximum revenue share in the craft soda market. This is due to a rise in mainstream retailers, rising health concerns, and a shift in consumer preferences toward healthy drinks. The regional market is predicted to be driven by the rising need for a variety of craft sodas from these regions. The demand for various types of crafted beverage products is anticipated to increase as a result of an increasing number of product releases and developments in packaging and labeling technology.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Reed’s, Inc., Jones Soda Co., Appalachian Brewing Company, The Original Craft Soda Company, SIPP eco beverage Co., Inc., and The Boylan Bottling Company.



Strategies Deployed in Craft Soda Market



Oct-2022: Jones Soda expanded its existing Mary Jones line of cannabis beverages by releasing new marijuana-infused drinks in 16-ounce cans. This launch aimed at the company’s goal to enter the cannabis industry to leverage its brand equity, diversify its portfolio as well as move towards a profitable category.



Aug-2022: Reed unveiled Reed’s Zero Sugar Stormy Mule. The launch offers a keto-friendly mule on the iconic Dark and Stormy and is naturally brewed with REAL, fresh ginger root & natural rum flavor without the added sugar content.



Jun-2022: The Coca-Cola Company joined hands with Brown-Forman, a spirits and wine company. Under this collaboration, the company would launch the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded, ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed cocktail option. This collaboration would bring together two classic American icons to deliver customers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable.



Feb-2022: Pepsi introduced Nitro Pepsi, first-ever nitrogen-infused Cola that’s not a traditional soda. The launch focused on consumers’ concern over heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola. Nitro Pepsi offers a new way to enjoy Pepsi cola with a new experience.



Feb-2022: Coca-Cola released Coca-Cola Creations, a new global innovation platform. Also, the company launched Coca-Cola Starlight, its first limited-edition product. The launch aimed at engaging global audiences with magical and unexpected tastes, moments, and collaborations. Coca-Cola Starlight combines great Coca-Cola taste with a dash of the unexpected, including a reddish hue. The taste includes additional notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire.



Nov-2021: Reed’s launched Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Cream Soda, and relaunched Virgil’s Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer, in classic half-liter Swing-lid packaging. The pint-sized glass bottles feature a ceramic swing-lid resealable top, making it even easier to sip, share and enjoy handcrafted beverages with family & friends.



Jun-2021: Reed’s expanded its existing Real Ginger Ale line by adding Real Ginger Ale Shirley Tempting and Transfusion mocktails, two latest zero-sugar, ginger ale mocktails. The expansion focused on growing consumer interest in non-alcoholic beverages. The expanded line would serve consumers with healthy & tasty alternatives.



Jun-2021: Reed’s expanded Virgil’s craft soda range by launching Zero Sugar Grapefruit Soda, Zero Sugar Dr. Better, Zero Sugar Ginger Ale, a three new zero-sugar, keto-certified variants. With this expansion, the company would its handcrafted taste to consumers’ doorsteps.



Feb-2021: Reed’s partnered with Unique Foods, a food & beverage platform. This partnership aimed at expanding the company’s retail footprint throughout Canada. This partnership would further provide increased availability for Reed’s Ginger Beer in both Extra as well as Original varieties, and Virgil’s handcrafted sodas, in Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, and Orange Cream flavors.



Sep-2020: Pepsi partnered with Red Lobster, an American casual dining restaurant chain. This partnership aimed at developing a cocktail made with Mtn Dew named Dew Garita. The launched beverage would be available at select Red Lobster restaurants beginning in September and across the nation till the year’s end.



Oct-2019: Reed’s signed an agreement with Full Sail Brewing, a craft brewery company. The agreement focused on the development, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-drink Reed’s Craft Ginger Mules. These latest products would be serving consumers with authentic Craft Ginger Mules made with real, quality ingredients in convenient, take-anywhere cans.



Dec-2018: PepsiCo acquired SodaStream International, an Israel-based maker of the consumer home carbonation product. The acquisition would empower customers to personalize their preferred beverage in an eco-friendly way along with providing PepsiCo with a significant presence in the at-home marketplace. Furthermore, with this acquisition, PepsiCo aimed at accelerating progress on its shared goal of curbing plastic waste and building a more sustainable future.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Flavor



• Cola



• Tropical Fruits



• Berries



• Others



By Packaging



• Glass



• Cans



• Plastic



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Off-Trade



• On-Trade



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• PepsiCo, Inc.



• The Coca Cola Company



• Reed’s, Inc.



• Jones Soda Co.



• Appalachian Brewing Company



• The Original Craft Soda Company



• SIPP eco beverage Co., Inc.



• The Boylan Bottling Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364453/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________