The Global Corporate Learning Management System Market size is expected to reach $24.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.1% CAGR during the forecast period

Numerous enterprise LMS provide pre-made courses, course frameworks, and course development tools. This allows managers and HR experts to tailor the content to their own needs. Practices frequently incorporate video, PowerPoint slides, webinars, and other resource documents. This range of methods encourages employee participation. Gamification is used in LMS packages as an additional strategy for retaining learners’ interest.



This means that the majority of learning management system (LMS) products contain game-like aspects, such as competitive leaderboards or a point system, to stimulate engagement with training content. Customized course authoring tools allow managers to create training for their personnel soon after the onboarding process. As a part of a professional development plan, these courses can teach new skills or keep personnel abreast of policy changes.



An LMS can be utilized by compliance managers for any industry-specific compliance standards. The majority of learning management systems provide recordkeeping and reporting capabilities. These abilities simplify monitoring who is current on their possible online, when training was finished, and automating reminders. An LMS can also monitor the length of time it takes an employee to finish a course and their performance on any evaluations contained in that course. This information is useful for determining if an employee is struggling with the material. Managers can provide further assistance by determining which employees are having difficulty during training.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Numerous institutes and businesses with existing LMS are seeking customizable LMS that can be readily integrated with their current systems. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the necessity for SMEs to use cloud-based solutions. To train their employees about new technologies and platforms, SMBs required efficient and effective LMS solutions and services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, higher education institutions (HEIs) changed from traditional and hybrid learning methodologies to virtual course delivery. During this period, the increasing usage of technologies for online learning is anticipated to fuel demand for services linked with the corporate LMS market.



Market Growth Factor



Increasing Demand for Skill-Based and Goal-Driven Training to Enhance Employee Performance



Corporate LMS guarantees that employees receive customized and job-specific training to better comprehend their duties. Corporate training plays a significant part in the acquisition of new skills, the enhancement of productivity, and the improvement of performance, regardless of whether the firm is onboarding new applicants or enhancing the skills of present employees. Every organization must foster a culture of continuous learning among its staff. In skills-based learning, students are taught a particular skill. This not only enables us to teach students how to acquire the correct answer in the practice that employs, but it also assists students in achieving the correct response in all instances where they encounter the same talent.



Incorporation of AR/VR and AI/ML for A More Conducive Training Environment



Incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality/virtual reality and artificial intelligence/machine learning to improve the training environment. To enhance the experience of their learners, businesses across industries are implementing innovative technologies including AR, VR, AI, and gamification into their training and development programs. In addition, mobile technology has transformed the delivery of content to students. The availability of mobile microlearning applications enables learners to access content on the go.



Market Restraining Factor



Enterprise Reluctance to Transform Existing Training Content to Microcontent



Microlearning not only offers several benefits, such as the convenience of generating and updating lessons, but it also enhances staff effectiveness and efficiency and boosts employee engagement. Among its many benefits is the simplicity with which courses may be created and updated. Classroom instruction is one of the most common ways that employees in a variety of sectors can participate in the training and development programs that their respective companies offer for their workforce.



Offering Outlook



Based on the Offering, the Corporate Learning Management System Market is segmented into solution and services. The service segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the corporate learning management system market in 2021. The significant expansion of the service segment is attributable to the increased demand for installations and technical help. Education and learning service providers provide a variety of educational services, such as implementation, consultation, and support.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on the Deployment type, the Corporate Learning Management System Market is bifurcated into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premise segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the corporate learning management system market in 2021. In the coming years, demand is projected to decrease in the on-premises market. On-premises installations offer total control, customization, improved integration, and extended deployment duration. All firms’ training and development departments are rapidly adopting mobile learning.



Organization Size Outlook



By Organization Size, the Corporate Learning Management System Market is classified into Large enterprises and SMEs. The small & medium size segment registered a significant revenue share in the corporate learning management system market in 2021. When it comes to developing measures to support and build their businesses, SMEs are more aggressive. They want a corporate LMS that meets their learning needs, reduces expenses and eliminates manual processes successfully.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of Vertical, the Corporate Learning Management System Market is divided into the software and technology vertical, BFSI, healthcare, software and technology, telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, government and defense, and others. The BFSI segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the corporate learning management system market in 2021. This means that users will be able to replicate their organization’s structure and hierarchy. Whether the business firm has departments and sub-departments, cost-center business units, or some other organizational structure, the LMS select should be able to accommodate this.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Corporate Learning Management System Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia pacific segment procured a promising growth rate in the corporate learning management system market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing areas in the world, making it a highly lucrative sector for the corporate LMS industry. Japan and China, being two of the most technologically proficient nations in the region, dominate the market for corporate LMSs. The adoption of teleconferencing solutions in the area is driven by government programs designed to develop digital infrastructure.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Adobe, Inc. and SAP SE are the forerunners in the Corporate Learning Management System Market. Companies such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Paylocity Holding Corporation, Axonify, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Corporate Learning Management System Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, Instructure, Inc. (Instructure Holdings, Inc.) (Thoma Bravo, LP), Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.), Adobe, Inc., Paylocity Holding Corporation, Seismic Software, Inc., Paycor Hcm, Inc, Axonify, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. and Blackboard, Inc. (Providence Equity Partners)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Corporate Learning Management System Market



Partnership, Collaboration, and Agreements:



Jun-2022: Instructure formed a partnership with Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX Company. This partnership would recall Instructure’s responsibility to the channel, utilizing Tech Data’s extensive partner network and local experience in the Indian subcontinent.



Mar-2022: CANVAS, Subsidiary of Instructure joined hands with MIT School of Distance Education. This collaboration aimed to develop an interesting learning experience.



Feb- 2022: SAP formed a partnership with Arvato Systems, an internationally active IT professional. This partnership aimed to design a government-owned cloud for the public sector in Germany.



Dec-2021: Cornerstone formed a partnership with WaitWhat, a provider of online media services. This partnership allows Cornerstone Content Anytime (CCA) consumers to deliver their audiences with lessons drawn from the most iconic founders and CEOs of the day in an audio-first format, one of the rapidly-growing platforms for learning.



Aug-2021: Adobe came into a partnership with Go1, the world’s biggest corporate education content hub. This partnership aimed to improve personalized corporate education experiences.



Jun-2021: Blackboard came into a partnership with K16 Solutions, EdTech’s answer for content migration. This partnership aimed to facilitate LMS migrations to know ultra.



Apr-2021: Axonify formed a partnership with Dollar General, an American chain of various stores. This partnership aimed to help with employee training.



Feb-2021: Cornerstone OnDemand formed a partnership with Microsoft Viva, Microsoft’s new Employee Experience Platform. Together, the companies aimed to create learning in the course of work possible and help employees’ growing learning requirements.



May-2020: Instructure came into a partnership with Unizin, a consortium of 13 leading institutes. This partnership is a verified adherence to open standards and its unparalleled collaboration and creation in the educational technology community.



Apr-2020: Axonify came into a partnership with AVEVA, a global leader in industrial and engineering software. This partnership would deliver adaptive microlearning powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a domain of AVEVA Unified Learning.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Jun-2022: Cornerstone completed the acquisition of SumTotal, a provider of learning and human capital management software. Through this acquisition, Cornerstone would be placed to support a larger, more diverse set of consumers to transform the way they recognize and acquire the talents of the future, engage and evolve their people, and optimize talent and enterprise flexibility.



Jun-2022: Axonify completed the acquisition of Nudge, an employee communication, and execution medium. This acquisition aimed to obtain digital employee experience for another Class.



Mar-2022: Cornerstone took over EdCast, a learning experience platform software provider. With this acquisition, Cornerstone and EdCast would boost value for consumers with inventions in experiential learning, skill building, and content and a suitable and scalable talent infrastructure developed to convert understanding into a connected engine of growth, flexibility, and mobility for business and people.



Oct-2021: Blackboard formed a merger with Anthology, a leading provider of higher education software solutions. This merger would establish the most complete and modern EdTech ecosystem at a global scale for education.



Sep-2021: Paylocity took over Blue Marble Payroll, instrumental in creating one of the leading payrolls and HR providers. Through this acquisition, clients would be able to efficiently handle their international workforces via a unified solution to reimburse automated processes, and employees, and stay obedient to local regulations in other countries.



Aug-2021: Seismic took over Lessonly, the training, coaching, and development solution. This acquisition would play a crucial role in allowing teams to improve productivity, continuously beat quota, and create long-lasting relationships with consumers.



Aug-2021: Axonify took over MLevel, a data-driven digital learning platform. This acquisition would combine the two leaders and would provide collective consumers with the important advantages of their complementary abilities to propel the future of modern learning.



Nov-2020: Paylocity completed the acquisition of Samepage, a collaboration platform offering task management. Under this acquisition, Paylocity develops its product functionality in these locations and establishes a dedication to building its modern workforce offering solutions that fulfill the demands of both HR teams and workers.



Sep-2020: Paycor completed the acquisition of 7Geese, an industry leader. With the acquisition of Geese resumes to advance Paycor’s leadership in the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry and offers on its promise to take care of the customer first.



Ap-2020: Paylocity completed the acquisition of VidGrid, a supreme video platform provider. This acquisition extends Paylocity product functionality around workplace video communication and reinforces its adherence to stronger employee engagement, collaboration, and retention while assisting clients to qualify for the workplaces of the future.



Product Launch and Expansions



May-2022: Zoho unveiled Zoho Marketing Plus, a new unified platform. Through this launch, Zoho Marketing Plus would combine Zoho CRM to have a comprehensive sales, full-stack, and marketing solution wherein every appropriate stakeholder in the community is armed with the data and tools to improve attention and propel consumer experience.



Jan-2022: Instructure introduced channel partner program. The program allows the business to expand quickly to new international markets and address the complicated educational demands of higher education and K-12 institutions across the world by delivering them access to its Instructure Learning Platform.



Nov-2021: Cornerstone introduced Cornerstone Xplor, an AI-powered platform. The new Cornerstone Xplor developed as an LXP, talent mobility, career, and skills platform, has the capability to change the L&D landscape. Additionally, With Cornerstone Xplor, the organization now contends in the hottest parts of the HR Tech industry and can greatly propel its growth.



Nov-2021: Zoho expanded its business by launching a division in India called TrainerCentral. The platform presents a toolkit that contains a business administration console, payments gateway, website builder, dedicated learner portal, online conferencing, and analytics.



Jul-2020: Paylocity introduced COVID-19 Return to Work offerings. The portfolio delivers companies and workers to guide the remarkable complexity of re-opening and re-energizing the crew. Moreover, the future of the workplace looks broadly different than it did a few months ago, and it’s essential that communities review the way they draft, rehire and retain their workforces.



Mar-2020: Cornerstone OnDemand unveiled Cornerstone Cares, a new learning platform. The new Cornerstone Cares t delivers consumers around the world information on how to successfully navigate the Covid-19 epidemic.



