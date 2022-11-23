Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Size Worth USD 42.3 Billion by 2030 at 4.43% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Autism disorder and treatment market Information By Type, Treatment Type, Drug, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued USD 23.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 42.3 billion by 2030 at 4.43% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

Autism disorder can be described as a developmental disability that is the result of differences within the brain. Those with autism spectrum disorder deal with a known difference, like a genetic condition. However, there are still a few unknown causes of this condition.

Scientists suggest various causes of ASD that when combined can lead to many changes in the way people develop. Autism spectrum disorder can include multiple disorders like autistic disorder, pervasive development disorder (PDD), and Asperger’s syndrome.

MRFR recognizes North America as the biggest autism disorder and treatment market, given the significant number of cases in the region. The surging occurrence of the disorder across the United States, combined with the rising approval of therapies attribute to North America’s supremacy. Besides, the increasing awareness in line with the rise in the number of screenings, coupled with the improving diagnostic standards further lends North America the edge over other regions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 42.3 Billion CAGR 4.43% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Treatment Type and Drug Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased number of electronic gadgets and introducing more healthy plans for the Autistic symptomatic disorders Rising Government Funding & Sponsored Awareness Programs

Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the autism disorder and treatment industry include

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Allergan

Merck & CO Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Concern Pharma Private Limited

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Coronis Partners Ltd.

Curemark LLC

Heptares Therapeutics Limited

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Saniona AB

Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The escalating cases of ASD worldwide, paired with the rising consciousness among people about the ailment as well as the accessible options for treatment of multiple ASD diseases will be immensely favorable for the autism disorder and treatment industry in the long run.

The alarming surge in the cases of autism spectrum disorders has led to the mounting demand for clinical studies for efficient therapeutics. This helps improve patient outcomes as well as a larger precision for treating these ailments. For instance, an assembled report on autism rates by the Global Health Data Exchange reveals that countries like Portugal and France have minimum autism rates of 0.71% and 0.69%, respectively.

Furthermore, constant innovations in biotechnology, surging access to healthcare facilities worldwide, and the increase in healthcare spending also favor the autism disorder and treatment market. The American Medical Association says that health expenditure by the U.S. shot up by 9.5% in 2020 to USD 4.1 trillion. Besides, the soaring number of government initiatives focused on offering modern healthcare facilities as well as financial support will further stimulate market growth in the years ahead.

Market Restraints:

Challenges in the form of unaffordability of the available treatments along with poor reimbursement regulations and policies in emerging regions will slow down the growth rate of the cardiovascular ultrasound treatment industry.

Another challenge will be the lack of skilled medical professionals and technicians in emerging countries. Also, the absence of an established, seamless supply chain can reduce the value of the worldwide market in the years to come.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. However, those affected by ASD and the urgent need to deal with the condition will accelerate the market growth rate in the years to come.

Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Autistic Disorder, and Disintegrative Disorder are the types of autism disorders prevalent worldwide.

The autistic disorder segment owns the biggest portion of the worldwide market thanks to the rising prominence of this disease type.

By Deployment

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Communication and Behavioral Therapies, Speech and Language Therapy and Occupation Therapy are the key deployment-based segments covered in the study.

By Treatment

Drug Therapies, Antipsychotic Drugs, SSRIs, Stimulants, and Sleep Medication are the major treatment options available worldwide.

Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Regional Insights

America is and will continue to be the dominant market for autism disorder and treatment throughout the assessment period, thanks to the alarming increase in the cases of ASD, especially among the pediatric population. The U.S. is the top market in the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report reveals that in April 2020, 1 in every 62 children between the ages of 3 to 17 was affected by ASD in 2014.

Asia Pacific can foresee accelerated growth between 2020 and 2027, considering the notable increase in the cases of autism disorder and the subsequent rise in the need for effective therapeutics. Governments of numerous countries in the region are working on new schemes that focus on the welfare of the population. They not only raise funding for treating the condition but also offer subsidies, which help the common public that is unable to opt for expensive treatments. This could be a tremendous growth-enhancing factor for the APAC market in the ensuing years.

