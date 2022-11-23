The Global Convergent Billing Market size is expected to reach $42.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Convergent Billing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Deployment, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364438/?utm_source=GNW

For all services, the customers will receive a single bill and would pay a single payment.



A convergent billing platform is a finance and revenue management platform that the telecommunications sector uses to consolidate all service charges into a single consumer bill. The consolidated statement provides consumers with a comprehensive perspective of all the services they have purchased. The expansion of the industry can be attributed to the lower cost of billing processes, multiservice packaging, improved customer experience, and pricing that enables clients to purchase services at a discount, and centralized customer assistance.



Support for multiple service types, such as voice, data, multimedia, and content, support for service bundling, and the capability to generate a single bill or statement for all communications services including mobile, fixed, broadband, and TV are characteristics of a convergent charging and billing system. A convergent billing system is described as being able to control services and monitor account balances in real time.



This includes authenticating the subscriber as well as verifying the account balance prior to delivering the service to the end user. A converged billing system can additionally warn users when the account balance threshold defined by the operator has been reached or stop service connectivity when real-time billing indicates credit has been depleted. This real-time feature can be utilized to offer promotions and alerts to service users in an effort to increase usage.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



In recent years, the majority of sectors around the world have suffered unfavorable effects. This is attributed to major disruptions in their respective industrial and supply-chain operations caused by various precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governing agencies all over the world. In addition, consumer demand has subsequently decreased as consumers have become keener on removing non-essential expenses from their various budgets as a result of the severe economic impact of the outbreak on the majority of people. These factors are anticipated to exert pressure on the Convergent Billing market’s revenue growth in the coming years. However, as individual governmental agencies continue to relax these restrictions, the convergent billing market is anticipated to recover proportionally.



Market Growth Factors



The rapid expansion of the telecom industry throughout the world



The telecom business is undergoing rapid evolution, and its requirements are rising quickly. In the present state of affairs, convergent billing has evolved as the optimal approach for meeting the newly-established requirements. Convergent billing is the first step toward new heights for all telecommunications companies aspiring to provide world-class services. It ensures that businesses augment cutting-edge convergent billing services and solutions with APIs by collaborating with a provider that develops them for a variety of business use cases.



Highly flexible and reduces complications while an intricating plan



The greatest advantage of switching to a convergent billing platform is the increased ease with which additional services can be added. Regardless of whether it is OTT (Over-the-Top), IoT (Internet of Things), or something else entirely new, convergent billing performed via an OCS performs far better than older IN or offline charge systems. A modern system that provides convergent billing is also more adaptable than these legacy systems.



Market Restraining Factors



The higher number of complexities along with increased time-to-market



Multiple transmission platforms are required to provide a comprehensive collection of bundled services. Voice has typically been routed through voice switches, such as DMS-250s and Class 5 switches, while data has been routed via routers. So, invoicing has always been challenging; producing a single invoice, etc. But if voice and data become packetized or run-on optical switches and everything else, then they are essentially running on a single platform and would be managed by a single billing system.



Offering Outlook



By Offering, the Convergent Billing Market is divided into Solutions and Services. In 2021, the services segment registered a substantial revenue share of the convergent billing market. The rapid surge in the growth of this segment of the market is majorly owing to the higher accuracy and precision of services that are being offered by several prominent market players operating in the industry throughout the world. In order to maximize their revenues, telecom businesses are increasingly investing in professional convergent billing services. Hence, this factor is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.



Solution Outlook



Under Solution Type, the Convergent Billing Market is divided into Customer Relationship Management, Settlement & Payment Management, Mediation, Voucher Management, Others. In the solutions type segment, the Customer Relationship Management segment acquired the largest revenue share of the convergent billing market. CRM encompasses the organization’s core principles for customer interactions. It includes sales and service-related operations, forecasting, and analysis of consumer behavior. CRM solutions may provide customer service, segmented product offerings, and complex discount methods.



Deployment Outlook



By Deployment Mode, the Convergent Billing Market is bifurcated into Cloud and On-premise. In 2021, the on-premise segment witnessed the biggest revenue share of the convergent billing market. On-premises deployment enables the installation of all hardware and software necessary to operate and manage convergent billing software on the customer’s system. Since they are deployed on the customer’s infrastructure and do not involve a third party, on-premise solutions offer a higher level of protection. Since on-premise deployment might be costly at times, the benefits of on-premise deployment can only be achieved with an increase in professional services expenditure.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Convergent Billing Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America held the largest revenue share of the convergent billing market. The expansion of the regional market can be credited to the presence of major market players, such as Amdocs and CSG International. In addition, businesses and customers in this region have traditionally been technology pioneers. Countries in North America, particularly the United States and Canada, are investing heavily in emerging technologies, such as cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, and 5G technology.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, MIND C.T.I. LTD, CSG Systems International, Inc., Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Nokia Corporation, Optiva, Inc., Amdocs Limited, Sterlite Technologies Limited and IDI Billing Solutions.



Strategies deployed in Convergent Billing Market



Sep-2022: Amdocs rolled out Amdocs Charging, a 5G-Native Charging Solution. With this launch, the company aimed to offer more flexibility to its customers throughout the network and IT through its leading industry capabilities within business support systems and charging.



Sep-2022: Optiva launched the Optiva Charging Engine, a 5G telecom charging solution. Through this launch, the companies aimed to offer reduced time to innovation, operational cost savings, and flexible 5G monetization in order to enhance customer experience.



Aug-2022: Optiva partnered with Jio, an Indian telecommunications company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to deliver end-to-end 5G solutions to customers all over the world. Moreover, the companies would offer the integration of Jio’s cloud-native 5G core and future-ready converged charging engine of Optiva in order to expedite the monetization of a broad set of 5G services and applications.



Feb-2022: CSG released CSG Encompass, an integrated and open modular architecture. Through this launch, the company aimed to address the challenges of multi-faceted digital ecosystems in order to offer advanced digital services along with superior customer experiences.



Nov-2021: CSG came into an agreement with Charter Communications, an American telecommunications and mass media company. Following this partnership, CSG would serve the demand for billing solutions of Charter’s medium and small business video, internet, and landline voice customers.



Oct-2021: SAP collaborated with IBM, an American multinational technology company. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to aid telecommunication businesses in modernizing their billing systems through a portfolio, which is developed to obtain significant cost savings. Furthermore, the companies would offer access to CSPs to the SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management as a service over IBM Cloud.



Oct-2021: Comarch expanded its geographical footprint with the opening of its Data Center in Mesa, United States. This geographical expansion aimed to allow Comarch in improving its infrastructure and applications, IT project delivery, consulting services, business development, support and maintenance, and mission-critical IT systems supply.



Sep-2021: Nokia introduced a charging configurator microservice to its Nokia Converged Charging monetization solution. With this product expansion, the company aimed to allow CSPs to offer new charging services and logic. In addition, this product would allow CSP to make new offers in real-time in a very convenient manner. Furthermore, this addition would also reduce the time-to-market of the product.



Mar-2021: Huawei launched CBS R21, a convergent billing solution with 5G monetization mode. This solution aimed to offer a solution to customers featuring a cloud-native architecture along with full-container distributed data and applications in order to reduce the use of hardware with improvement in system reliability.



Nov-2020: Amdocs came into an agreement with Sky UK, a broadcaster and telecommunications company. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to accelerate the expansion and modernization of their mobile network



May-2020: CSG entered into a partnership with Mobile Telecommunications, a leading mobile operator. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to expedite their business transformation efforts in order to help MTC in improving its customer management, product catalog, billing, order management, and inventory.



Feb-2020: Huawei unveiled CBS R20, a 5G SA network-based monetization solution. This unified billing system aimed to allow customers to gain monetization at all levels via its capabilities. In addition, this solution would be compatible with a broad variety of combinations.



