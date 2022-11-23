The Global Cloud TV Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud TV Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, Device Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364423/?utm_source=GNW





In 2006, ICTV and Switched Media, a company that creates solutions for the customization of video streams, merged to become ActiveVideo. In 2008, the business adopted the moniker ActiveVideo. By virtualizing STB functionality, Cloud TV makes it possible for current and the next devices, including QAM STBs and "newer IP-capable devices, such as Charter’s new Worldbox," Internet-connected TVs, and specialized streaming boxes, to offer Web-like guides and full online video experiences.



Multichannel News reports that ActiveVideo’s strategy aims to prevent that operational nightmare by requiring that it only be written once, in HTML5, and handled from the cloud, "rather than needing operators to create a different edition of the UI for each device, operating system, and rendering engine". Screenplays continue by saying that the platform allows for the distribution of "secured OTT broadcasts as an integral component of channel offerings" without having to change the customers’ current gadgets.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



All consumers’ habits and routines have been significantly changed by the COVID-19 health issue. Mandates for working from home and social isolation have increased in-home video usage to previously unheard-of levels. Through a wealth of online information, consumers are also developing new skills and staying entertained. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people work, whether it is through OTT platforms, video hosting websites like YouTube, or video conferencing equipment and software for conducting webinars and internal meetings. The COVID-19 pandemic and the contemporary period have increased in-home video usage to heights never before seen. Viewers consume a variety of stuff for almost 7 hours and 55 minutes per week on average which propels the growth of the Cloud TV market.



Market Growth Factor



Demand for Improved On-Demand or Interactive Viewing User Experiences



The method that video material presented to consumers is evolving as a result of technological advancements and consumer behavior. With these developments, established media models and platforms are being replaced by digital distribution via the internet to a variety of linked devices. Three significant disruptions for broadcasters and telecommunications companies are being brought on by this fundamental transformation, and each one calls for cloud TV platforms’ scalability, cost flexibility, and agility.



5G Adoption Will Boost Demand for Cloud Tv



Rising 5G technology usage and expanding wireless communication developments are anticipated to accelerate market expansion. To improve the cloud TV experience, many telecom providers are making investments in the development of 5G technologies. For instance, Nokia and AT&T worked together to complete fixed wireless 5G tests using AT&T’s internet TV streaming service, DIRECTV NOW, to advance 5G technology in the 39 GHz band.



Market Restraining Factor



Rural Areas Lack High-Speed Internet Infrastructure and Internet Access



The lack of fast network infrastructure is one of the key obstacles to the widespread adoption of cloud TV. Connectivity to the internet and mobile devices is a key component of cloud TV. Rural areas continue to have connectivity issues with mobile networks. These regions lack facilities and have limited connectivity, making them remote and archaic. For cloud TV providers, this problem has made it very difficult for them to reach out to remote areas.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on the Deployment Type, the Cloud TV Market is segmented into Public cloud and Private cloud. The private cloud segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the cloud tv market in 2021. A private cloud is a cloud services infrastructure that is exclusively used by one client. This method combines many advantages of cloud computing with the security and management of on-premises IT equipment.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of Organization Size, the Cloud TV Market is divided into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The large enterprise segment procured the largest revenue share in the cloud tv market in 2021. Cloud TVs assist businesses with rapid and simple installations, assisting them in growing their current markets. They decrease building and maintenance expenses and save a lot of time.



Device Type Outlook



Based on the Device Type, the Cloud TV market is fragmented into Mobile phones & Connected TVs, and STBs. The STBs segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the cloud tv market in 2021. A set-top box is a hardware device that receives, decodes, and displays a digital signal on a television. The signal can be either a television signal or Internet data and is received through a telephone or cable connection.



Vertical Outlook



By Verticals, the Cloud TV Market is classified into Telecom companies, Media organizations & broadcasters. The Telecom companies segment garnered the highest revenue share in the cloud TV market in 2021. It is due to the expansion of the telecom sector across various nations of the world. In addition, key companies operating in the telecom sector are significantly investing in the adoption of advanced solutions like cloud TV.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Cloud TV Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region procured the highest revenue share in the cloud tv market in 2021. It is one of the original cloud TV users. The expansion of cloud TV in the area is influenced by the existence of various major businesses and startups. Another important element for the expansion of cloud TV in the area is the existence of numerous service providers and businesses offering video streaming platforms including live video streaming and video-on-demand.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SeaChange International, Inc., Brightcove, Inc., CSG Systems International, Inc., Comcast Technology Solutions, Aferian plc, Kaltura, Inc., MediaKind, IntelliMedia Networks, MatrixStream Technologies, Inc. and Minerva Networks, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Cloud TV Market



Sep-2022: SeaChange formed a partnership with source Digital, the innovator of Source Activated Moments. This partnership aimed to deliver a choice to monetize video and metaverse content that is above and beyond traditional advertising models while starting the full potential of advertising inventory on connected TVs by building interactive moments that confront the user for improved clickthrough rates. Moreover, the first commercial application of the partnership would be to deploy Source, a connected TV-enabled network developed for customers in the OTT and metaverse space.



Sep-2022: MediaKind partnered with Arqiva, the British telecommunications business. Together, the companies aimed to introduce Arqplex, a new hybrid content management service set to convert headend services for broadcast and OTT networks. Moreover, the Arqplex service delivers secured and trustworthy content multiplexing, aggregation, packaging, and encoding for content distribution.



Aug-2022: MediaKind expanded its live video cloud processing with the development of its edge offering. MediaKind today announces new technology advancements to its offering of edge products, providing enhanced technology combination opportunities with the primary industry standards to content broadcasters, owners, and TV operators alike. Moreover, MediaKind today discloses new technology advances to its offering of edge products, providing raised technology integration opportunities with the major industry standards to broadcasters, content owners, and TV operators alike.



Sep-2021: Kaltura came into a partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, American multinational computer technology. Together, the companies aimed to make the complete coverage of Kaltura video abilities and experiences such as live streaming, video content management, interactive video paths, real-time conferencing, and visual marketing general within Oracle Cloud.



Jul-2021: SeaChange International launched StreamVid, an end-to-end, completely handled software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. StreamVid platform enhances every element of an organization’s streaming company and permits operators and content owners to connect instantly with their subscribers. Moreover, the platform can be implemented instantly to provide all content such as OTT, TVOD, Connected TV, SVOD, and AVOD to all devices in 4K quality.



Jun-2021: CSG signed an agreement with Maxis, a supreme communications service provider in Malaysia. Through this agreement Maxis’ cloud-based digital monetization provider, CSG allowed the recent introduction of Maxis TV 2.0 which would help propel the future growth of Maxis’ offering. Moreover, CSG is allowing companies to innovate and evolve successful ecosystem participants with elegant solutions that provide exceptional experiences for their consumers.



Nov-2020: Kaltura formed a partnership with CommScope, an American network infrastructure supplier. Under this partnership, combined solutions would utilize the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a reinforced cloud platform from deployment and implementation, planning to delivery, and continued growth for consumers establishing large-scale cloud TV services. Additionally, partnership would integrate Kaltura’s TV content management platform and other cloud solutions. Moreover, AWS permits video providers improved operational flexibility and resilience, and allows them to take benefit of optimized resources and price systems.



Jul-2020: CSG formed a partnership with Bell, Canada’s largest communications business. Through this partnership, CSG would continue to sustain residential consumer assistance and billing for Bell’s Fibe and Alt TV services. Moreover, Bell would resume utilizing CSG ACP, part of CSG’s offering of billing solutions that sustain hundreds of millions of video, voice, and data subscribers across the world.



Jun-2019: Kaltura partnered with Dish TV, the Indian satellite television provider. This partnership aimed to boost the Kaltura OTT platform Watcho. Moreover, the partnership would contribute to fulfilling the evolving entertainment demands of Indian consumers by constantly learning about their content consumption patterns.



Apr-2019: Brightcove took over Ooyala, a provider of cloud video technology. This acquisition would reinforce Brightcove’s function as the market leader in the online video industry. Moreover, Ooyala OVP consumers join an already amazing list of organizations operating with Brightcove.



Apr-2018: Kaltura came into a partnership with Massive, a specialist UX seller for the OTT industry. Together, the companies aimed to assist video service providers to offer customized video experiences based on the interests, attributes, and routines of each viewer. Additionally, The Kaltura Massive tie-up would assist TV operators to find cost-effective methods to enhance consumer commitment, improve transformation, decrease churn rates and differentiate their assistance in a crowded OTT marketplace.



