The Global Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market size is expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period

BaaS manufacturers offer pre-written software for server-based tasks, like user authentication, database administration, remote updating, as well as push notifications (for mobile applications), in addition to cloud storage and hosting.



Another term for cloud mobile backend as a service is a backend as a service (BaaS). It enables mobile and online application developers to link their applications’ backends to cloud storage. Enterprise applications and components covered by cloud mobile backend as a service include identity management, push notifications, social integration, marketing automation, data storage, and user administration.



BaaS may be categorized based on the operating system (Android and iOS) as well as the needed service type (Data integration, identification and access management, and use analysis). Cloud mobile backend as a service helps companies to offload the maintenance and management of servers to third parties, enabling them to concentrate on connecting API endpoints to numerous frontends, such as mobile phones, tablets, desktops, and web browsers. With BaaS, developers can focus on writing front-end application code.



As a result, they can design and launch mobile and web apps (including single-page applications) faster. BaaS is used all over the world due to its major applications, such as database administration, cloud storage (for user-generated content), user authentication, push notifications, hosting with remote updates, and other platforms- as well as vendor-specific features, like Google search indexing.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a significant challenge to the post-pandemic economic landscape. Different governments throughout the world have enforced lockdowns to prevent the spread of the infection. Therefore, during the pandemic, people have begun to rely on digital office tools and services. The outbreak has also raised the demand for cloud services along with cloud technology as a result of corporations and organizations adopting remote working or work-from-home policies. Consequently, the cloud mobile backend as a service industry is anticipated to expand during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Growth Factor



Rapidly Growing Adoption of Smartphones All Over the World



In recent years, the adoption of smart devices has significantly increased. The adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables, has skyrocketed in recent years, mostly due to their mobility and better functionalities. It is anticipated that mobile device use would expand, particularly among those aged 18 to 40. The region-by-region social media penetration rate, the number of smartphone users in the world’s most populous nations, the adoption of cloud services and infrastructure, and smartphone-based global data traffic are growing exponentially.



Introduction of New User-Friendly Applications



One of the biggest factors that are propelling the demand for the deployment of cloud mobile backend as a service is the increasing efforts of market players in order to streamline backend processes. Due to these efforts, the frequency of the introduction of new applications is growing. The arrival of smartphones and their subsequent developments have altered how people connect with each other. The mobile application revolutionized people’s lives by facilitating instantaneous contact between manufacturers and developers and end users, as well as marketing operations and the nation’s economy.



Market Restraining Factor



Concerns Regarding the Privacy and Security of The Customer’s Data



Privacy and security risks are among the biggest concerns that are disrupting the growth of the cloud mobile backend as a service market. The need of protecting the confidentiality and privacy of enterprise-level data, particularly financial data, cannot be emphasized. Companies are reluctant to migrate their private data and business activities to the cloud. Instead, they choose on-premises and traditional proposal management techniques, which hinders the growth of the mobile cloud BaaS market. Enterprises are particularly concerned regarding their communication routes since it directly impacts the confidentiality and security of their data.



Platform Outlook



Based on Platform, the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market is segregated into Android, iOS, and others. In 2021, the IOS segment registered a substantial revenue share of the mobile cloud backend as a service market. The rapid surge in the growth of the segment is primarily owing to an increase in the usage of IOS processors in recent years due to their reduced turnaround time as well as increased efficiency. The rising adoption of this platform is driving the growth of this segment of the cloud mobile backend as a service market.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market is segmented into Cloud storage and Backup, User authentication, Database Management, Push Notifications, and Others. In 2021, the database management segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the cloud backend as a service market. Database Management enables the organization, storage, and retrieval of information from a computer. Database Management can also be used to define the operations, data storage, and security protocols of a database administrator all through the data’s lifecycle.



Organization Size Outlook



By Organization Size, the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market is bifurcated into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. In 2021, the small- and medium-enterprises segment garnered a substantial revenue share of the cloud mobile backend as a service market. The rise in the growth of the segment is attributed to the high demand for such enterprises to grow, due to which, the adoption of advanced tools and services is very high among small as well as medium-sized enterprises.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of Vertical, the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market is categorized into BFSI, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing, Healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Retail and eCommerce, Media, entertainment, Gaming, Telecommunications, and Others. In 2021, the BFSI segment procured the largest revenue share of the cloud mobile backend as a service market. The introduction of digital payment systems allowed the banking industry to change its products by providing new online payment methods.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share of the cloud mobile as a service market. The Cloud mobile BaaS market in North America is already established, and a considerable number of new deployments of Cloud mobile BaaS and upgrades to existing data center infrastructure systems have occurred to date.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Temenos AG, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Progress Software Corporation, Kii Corporation, ProgrammableWeb and Couchbase, Inc.



